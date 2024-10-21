Crawley care home residents go ‘back to school’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents at a care home in Crawley enjoyed a heart-warming afternoon visiting a local independent school, marking a delightful return to the classroom.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deerwood Lodge residents enjoyed tea and cake made by the pupils at Atelier 21, while reminiscing about their school days which highlighted how times have changed.

The home formed a partnership with Atelier 21, a pioneering school designed to offer an education fit for our children’s futures, early this year. The project has involved weekly visits by the children to the care home to carry out a variety of activities, from artwork, music, games and gardening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Service manager, Wan Ilman, commented: “We have enjoyed welcoming the pupils of Atelier 21 every week since April so it was lovely to be able to bring some of the residents to the school. The aim of the project is to create connections between the different generations, creating memorable experiences for all involved. It was interesting to hear our residents talking about their school days.

Deerswood Lodge residents enjoying their visit to school

“These interactions not only bring joy to their lives but also promotes mutual understanding and respect between the different generations. It’s a beautiful reminder that wisdom and youth can learn so much from each other.”

This initiative is part of a broader commitment by Deerswood Lodge to engage with the local community and provide enriching experiences for their residents.

Founder of Atelier 2, Hayley Peacock adds: “Our pupils really enjoyed sharing their performances and baked goods with Deerswood Lodge residents in school and were fascinated to learn about the older generations school days that are ‘worlds apart’ from our pioneering educational model that re-imagines the school day - to make learning relevant, meaningful and joyful to pupils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our children engaging in meaningful intergenerational activities, fills me with immense pride and gratitude. I am moved by the genuine connections formed during the visits and the positive influence it has had on our pupils.”

“This experience reaffirms our school's dedication to nurturing compassionate and socially responsible individuals who understand the value of connecting with people of all ages and backgrounds.”

The home is operated by Shaw healthcare, the largest employee-owned company in the UK and provides care for up to 90 people including those living with dementia