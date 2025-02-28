Crawley childminders' top fundraiser for St Catherine’s Reindeer Run

This Tuesday a group of childminders from Crawley and the children in their care were presented with a trophy to celebrate their success in not only being the top fundraiser for their category, but raising the most funds overall for the St Catherine’s Reindeer Run event in December.

The group of childminders come from several areas of Crawley including Maidenbower, Poundhill, Furnace Green, Three Bridges, Copthorne and Turners Hill. The children I who took part range from 8 months to 4 years and come from all over Crawley and surrounding areas. The event has been organised for the children for 4 years as a way of celebrating the true meaning of Christmas spirit is about giving and thinking of others. The children all don their antlers and run, keep, prance and dance their way around the course to collect sponsorships from friends and family. Thanks to the support of the community this year they raised a whopping £1,719.58.

St Catherine's said

"We are so thankful for your support and the generosity across the your networks to raise such an amazing amount"

The veteran reindeer runner accepting the Trophy on behalf of the whole group.

Despite the Reindeer Run success, St Catherine's are still in need of funds to carry out the amazing work they do in our Community making hospice care more bearable for patients and their families. If you would like to donate please visit

https://donate.justgiving.com/charity/stcatherines/donation-amount