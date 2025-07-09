Crawley Down’s Gig on the Green returns with Wates Developments as its lead sponsor

Wates Developments is today announcing its continued support for Crawley Down’s community event, Gig on the Green, as the main sponsor for the second consecutive year.

Organised by the Crawley Down Residents Association (CDRA), Gig on the Green is a cornerstone of the local community, bringing together residents of all ages for a day of live music, entertainment, and community spirit.

This year’s event is taking place on Saturday 26 July on Crawley Down’s Village Green, Mid-Sussex. The doors open at 12:30, with live music starting at 13:00.

Following the success of last year’s partnership, Wates has once again committed themselves as the main sponsor to help bring this vibrant celebration to life. This year’s lineup features top local talent, including Crawley Down’s very own X-Factor winner. Alongside the live music, there will be a selection of food stalls and refreshing drinks from a fully stocked bar.

Wates’ sponsorship of Gig on the Green follows their recent annual ‘Community Day’ at The Haven Centre, Crawley Down. As part of its broader commitment to support and foster vibrant communities, over 20 staff from the land, planning and development specialist spent the day volunteering their time to carry out vital improvements to the centre.

Meryl Baker, Strategic Portfolio Director, Wates Developments said: “We passionately believe in supporting and fostering vibrant communities and reimagining places where people can thrive. We prioritise maintaining and nurturing long-standing relationships with local communities and stakeholders to make meaningful difference and impact.

“Gig on the Green brings the whole village together, and we’re proud to be part of that. We’re looking forward to seeing everyone at the event at the end of the month for what we are sure will be a brilliant day.”

Dan Terry, Chairman, Crawley Down Resident’s Association:

“We are delighted to welcome Wates Developments back for their second year running as the main sponsor of Gig on the Green. Without their continued support as the main sponsor, and the support of other local businesses, Gig on the Green simply wouldn't be possible. The event is incredibly popular in the local community and has become a cornerstone of the local calendar. It is a day of celebration, connection and community pride – we can’t wait.”

Wates Developments has been actively engaging with local stakeholders, including The Haven Centre and Crawley Down Gatwick Football Club, to explore how Section 106 contributions from its proposed development at Land West of Turners Hill Road (subject to planning permission) can deliver meaningful benefits for the local community. This collaborative approach aims to ensure that the new homes and public open spaces being brought forward align with local priorities.

These efforts reflect Wates’ long-standing commitment to supporting and enriching the communities in which it operates.

Now in its 127th year, Wates continues to work with local stakeholders to deliver meaningful benefits and create fantastic places to live. The company is currently exploring opportunities to bring forward new sustainable homes in Crawley Down, complementing the area’s already thriving community.

Tickets for Gig on the Green are available for purchase now at https://gigonthegreen.cdra.info/.

Adult £16 / Child £8 / Infant free of charge and CDRA members get half-price tickets.