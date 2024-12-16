Crawley Garden Centre brightens up Christmas for Crawley Down Residence Association with reindeer giveaway

To celebrate the festive period, Crawley Garden Centre has donated a light-up reindeer to the Crawley Down Residence Association as part of its Christmas Magic community campaign.

The campaign which was run by the UK’s largest family-run group, British Garden Centres, saw residents from the local area asked to nominate a worthy group, garden, charity or hospice that has gone above and beyond to receive the reindeer to light up the community and spread festive cheer.

Frank Chard nominated Crawley Down Residence Association for the competition saying: "A small group of people run the CDRA for Crawley Down Village. This time of year they put all the lights up in the village centre.

"They also run a Father Christmas Grotto with a free celebrity pack for the children. The Scouts run a Barbeque and there are Carol singers a coffee pod and small rides for the children. A reindeer would be a great addition to the event.“

Amy Stubbs, Project and Development Manager at British Garden Centres said: “We are incredibly proud of the active role British Garden Centres plays in its local communities, and that’s particularly important at this time of year.

"We are delighted to donate this light reindeer as a symbol of joy, Christmas magic, and community spirit during the festive season.”