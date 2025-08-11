Crawley Homes hosts successful community engagement event

Crawley Homes teams from Crawley Borough Council hosted a successful community engagement event on Wednesday, August 6 at Furnace Green community centre.

The event welcomed council tenants and residents from across the area for an afternoon of conversation, support, and advice. From 2pm to 5pm, more than 40 residents spoke directly with Housing Officers, Surveyors, and Crawley Homes staff about their homes, rent, energy efficiency, and local issues.

The event also featured stalls and advice from Crawley Wellbeing, Employ Crawley, Southern Water, Age UK, Sussex Police, and the West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

That morning, prior to the event, council officers also knocked on the doors of 170 residents to see if they needed any support with council services.

Council contractor Mears completed 17 repairs and inspections on the day, and just over 75 repairs were raised after the event.

Councillor Ian Irvine, Cabinet member for Housing, said: “This event was a fantastic opportunity for residents to connect with the council and partner organisations. It’s vital that tenants feel heard and supported and that we act on what they tell us.

“The social housing regulator recognised the work that we are already doing in this area to tackle anti-social behaviour, but we know that there is more for us to do. I would like to thank the residents of Furnace Green for taking part.”

James McGraph, Station Manager at Crawley Fire Station, commented: “Following this positive engagement activity with Crawley Borough Council, we are now in a position to offer tailored support to approximately 50 households in Furnace Green who have requested advice on preventing fires in the home.

"We can provide guidance on a range of everyday activities from cooking to product safety in the home, to knowing how to evacuate safely if needed. If anyone would value a free visit, then please do contact us and we can help you enjoy your home with peace of mind.”

Find out more about West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service home safety advice at: https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/fire-emergencies-and-crime/west-sussex-fire-and-rescue-service/home-fire-safety/