Crawley market moves to Queensway
The three times a week market, which takes place on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, offers a variety of goods from household essentials, artisan breads and cakes, and great value meat to fresh fruit and vegetables.
Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of Crawley Borough Council, said: “We are fulfilling a firm promise to residents that we would deliver a refreshed market in the best location, looking at utilising our regenerated town centre to its best effect. Relocating the market is the first step we are taking to attract a variety of new traders and visitors to the town centre.
"I have been down to welcome the market traders to their new home today and I have been impressed by the brand new gazebos provided by the council that give the market a great new look. I think people will be very pleased indeed.
“The move also aligns with our plans for the Station Gateway regeneration scheme, which is expected to begin construction in Autumn 2025 and will transform the public spaces on The Martlets, Haslett Avenue West and Friary Way.”