Crawley marks Armed Forces Day 2025

This year’s Crawley Borough Council Armed Forces Day took place on Saturday 28 June.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Surrey and Sussex Drum and Bugle Corps led a procession of standard bearers, veterans, and cadets from Memorial Gardens, down Queensway through Queens Square and the Martlets before returning to Memorial Gardens.

The Mayor of Crawley, Councillor Sharmila Sivarajah and Councillor Sue Mullins, Cabinet member for Community Engagement and Culture, both gave speeches thanking the British Armed Forces and the national anthem was performed, before the armed forces flag was raised in Memorial Gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entertainment on the bandstand began just after 11am with live music from Crawley Millennium Concert Band, followed by war time singer, Stephanie Bell and, Choir & Ko.

Armed Forces Day 2025

In addition, there were stands from our military partners including The Royal British Legion, 4PWRR, The Crawley and Horsham Veterans’ Breakfast Club, Air Cadets, Sea Cadets, Sussex Police, historic vehicles, Metrobus, Diverse Crawley, Gatwick Museum and Crawley Fire Station plus a refreshment stall and ice cream van.

The annual Armed Forces Day event, organised by Crawley Borough Council and supported by Crawley’s Civil Military Partnership, raises public awareness of the contribution made to our country by those who serve and have served in His Majesty’s Armed Forces.

Councillor Sivarajah said: “Armed Forces Day is an opportunity for us to show support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community, from currently serving troops to service families and veterans to cadets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are truly grateful for all they do to protect our country.”

Armed Forces Day 2025

Councillor Mullins said: “Saturday gave us the opportunity to mark our appreciation to all of our armed forces and for those that support them. Thank you to all of those that took part, from cadets, veterans and entertainers to those that wanted to show their support. It truly marked the occasion.”