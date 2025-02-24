Crawley Pride is back for 2025!

This year’s Crawley Pride will place on 16 August in Goffs Park. The festival’s fifth anniversary has a stand-out line-up and is set to be the best yet!

Crawley Pride was created as a way of bringing the LGBT+ community together in Crawley and the surrounding areas. The event will bring together famous LGBT+ acts mixed with amazing local artists, businesses and people to celebrate the amazing diversity in our town, in a safe and inclusive space.

All money made from Crawley Pride goes towards funding projects run by Crawley LGBT+ throughout the year and is run entirely by volunteers.

Councillor Sue Mullins, Cabinet member for Community Engagement and Culture, said: “There's never been a more important time for us to come together and celebrate diversity, inclusivity and community spirit. It will be wonderful to see people from all walks of life sharing in the joy and unity that this event represents.”

Crawley Pride 2025 is backCrawley Pride 2025 is back
The event organisers are currently welcoming applications for sponsorships, stall holders, volunteers, and local acts. If you would like to participate in the parade or any other aspect of the event, visit crawleylgbt.com

