Crawley primary school celebrates its own Christmas Day
The day began with a whole school assembly and a magical story about Santa visiting Crawley.
In classes, children took part in a range of festive activities including arts and craft, maths puzzles and cookie decorating. During the day, children heard a bell ringing and Santa appeared!
Each child received a gift (as long as they could say why they were on the good list!). Children also visited the Secret Shop where they chose two gifts for special people at home. They were wrapped and taken home to be placed under the tree.
As well as activities, children and staff also enjoyed a traditional Christmas lunch. Children and staff wore their best Christmas outfit with one staff member becoming an inflated elf!
Mr Adams, Year 4 class teacher, said: “It was a brilliant day with festive fun, cheer and merriment.”
Staff and pupils at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Primary School wish everyone a peaceful and happy Christmas.