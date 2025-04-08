Crawley pub to reopen on April 15 after £1.34million refurbishment project

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Jubilee Oak pub, in Crawley, is reopening at 8am on Tuesday 15 April, following an extensive refurbishment project, costing £1.34 million.

An additional 16 full- and part-time jobs have been created at The Jubilee Oak, following the just over two-month closure for the work.

The pub, in High Street, which first opened as a Wetherspoon almost 30 years ago, in December 1995, has been upgraded.

A new front lobby has been added to the pub, together with additional glazing and a full external redecoration of the building.

The bar area has been reconfigured with a new back bar added and a shorter front bar installed. New drinks dispense equipment and glass racks have also been added.

The customer area has undergone a full refurbishment, and the seating area has been reconfigured.

New carpet has been fitted throughout and new air-conditioning installed.

Both the male toilets and female toilets have also been completely refurbished.

Behind the scenes, the office has been relocated and staff room facilities upgraded.

The Jubilee Oak pub will be open from 8am until 12midnight Sunday to Thursday, and 8am until 1am Friday and Saturday. Food will be served throughout the day, from opening until 11pm every day.

The pub will be open for family dining, with children, accompanied by an adult, welcome in the pub until 9pm, throughout the week.

Pub manager Phil King said: “The £1.34 million investment highlights Wetherspoon’s commitment to the pub and its staff and customers, as well as to Crawley itself.

“We’re delighted that we have also been able to create 20 new jobs for local people.

“The team are looking forward to welcoming customers back into The Jubilee Oak and we’re confident that they will be impressed by the new-look pub.”