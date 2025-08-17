Crawley remembers VJ Day

Friday was the official 80th anniversary of VJ Day and the end of the Second World War. Crawley Borough Council supported the VJ Day service at St John's Church, where the Deputy Mayor laid a wreath on behalf of all Crawley residents and we observed the two minutes silence.

In addition, the council placed a floral tribute in the town's Memorial Gardens to commemorate VJ Day. It was later returned to the atrium of the Town Hall where it sat in public view from outside surrounded by candles overnight, to further mark the day.

I know from past discussions that many of the Veterans of the Far East campaign, and their families, have felt that their part in the war has sometimes been less well recognised. Some have used stronger words to describe it. The term "Forgotten Army" primarily refers to the British Fourteenth Army, which fought in the Burma Campaign. This multi-national force, mostly composed of British and Indian troops, was crucial to the overall Allied war effort in the Far East. And it was a war cruelly fought.

People may remember the story of a late resident of Crawley, James McLean of the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders, whose experiences were posthumously recognised a few years ago. During the war, James survived the sinking of multiple transport ships, spent two years building what became known as the Death Railway, and endured back-breaking work in coal mines as a prisoner of war.

It was therefore an uplifting moment when Councillor Jilly Hart together with representatives of the local armed forces veterans arranged for a bouquet to be placed on Piper McLean’s grave at Snell Hatch on behalf of his granddaughter Serena. Recognition of the profound impacts that it had on those who returned in peacetime.

It is right we should commemorate the end of the war and VJ Day. Was it the end of all wars, conflicts and atrocities? Evidently not. And what of the many service personnel and civilians who died or endured enormous suffering? The victims of the consequences of wicked men pursuing dictatorial and oppressive ends, which had devastating effects.

VJ Day is a reminder to be ever vigilant – there is a whole world out there we have a duty to nurture and keep safe from such evil now and the future. Labour Prime Minister Clement Attlee described the day itself as: “Peace has once again come to the world”. In Tilgate Park we have a Peace Garden, and in finishing, may I say, long may it bloom.