Crawley resident wins Council Tax paid for a year

Another lucky resident has won their 2025 to 2026 Council Tax paid for a year thanks to Crawley Borough Council’s prize draw.

Congratulations to Jason Carter whose name was drawn at random after signing up to e-billing.

Residents can register for electronic billing for several council services, including Council Tax, allotments, GREENbin, leasehold services and Lifeline. By going paperless, residents can manage their accounts more conveniently online, saving time when paying bills and renewing subscriptions.

Sending out bills electronically instead of by post saves on paper, printing and mailing costs as well as supporting the council’s green agenda.

Councillor Michael Jones

Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of Crawley Borough Council, said: "On behalf of the council, I’d like to congratulate Jason on winning our 2025/26 Council Tax e-billing draw.This initiative has seen a significant number of residents signing up for e-billing, embracing a more efficient and environmentally friendly way to manage their Council Tax.

“I’m pleased to confirm that we will be running the competition for the third year so please sign up for e-billing if you haven’t already, to be in with a chance of winning a year’s free Council Tax.”

To enter the latest draw, which is worth up to £2,000, residents must visit my.crawley.gov.uk and sign up for electronic billing.