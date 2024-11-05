Crawley residents invited to share views on proposed controlled parking zones

West Sussex County Council invites residents in Pound Hill and Three Bridges to comment on proposals for new controlled parking zones in Crawley to help better parking, ease congestion and improve accessibility in the local area.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This consultation, which is open until December 1, is a chance for residents to help shape a solution that supports local needs.

Current parking arrangements in parts of Pound Hill and Three Bridges have led to concerns about congestion and accessibility, with commuter parking often reducing available spaces for residents. Controlled parking zones are a key tool in managing parking demand and reducing congestion, helping to create safer and more accessible neighbourhoods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A letter outlining the proposals has been delivered to all residents in and around streets where the zones are proposed. You can view full details of the proposals and submit your feedback through an online survey or attend one of the following in-person sessions:

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

November 9, 10:30am to 2:30pm - Crawley Library, Longley Room, Southgate Avenue, Crawley RH10 6HG

November 14, 3:30pm to 7:30pm - Main Hall, Three Bridges Community Centre, Gales Place, Three Bridges, Crawley RH10 1QG

November 20, Main Hall, 3:30pm to 7:30pm - St Barnabas Church, Worth Road, Pound Hill, Crawley RH10 7DY

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans of the proposals can also be viewed at Crawley Library. The following areas are proposed for inclusion in Controlled Parking Zones:

- Zone G Extension – Hillcrest Close, Pound Hill Place, The Rise, and Worth Road

- Zone H – Amberley Close, Arundel Close, Banks Road, Blackwater Lane, Bodiam Close, Burleys Road, Camber Close, Cowdray Close, Eridge Close, Knepp Close, Lewes Close, Long Close, Pevensey Close, Sedgwick Close, Spring Plat, The Bower, The Pasture, and Toftwood Close

- Zone L – Crossways, Crossways Close, Early Commons, Farm Close, Gales Place, Grange Close, Hermits Road, North Road, Punch Copse Road, Scallows Close, and West Avenue

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be no immediate decisions as a result of this consultation. Your views and feedback will be used to inform our next steps for managing parking more effectively in Pound Hill and Three Bridges, in line with our commitment to fostering a sustainable and prosperous economy.

For more information and to give your feedback, please visit the Your Voice Engagement Hub here: https://yourvoice.westsussex.gov.uk/parking-strategy