Crawley Run Crew receives funding support from MERKUR and its customers

Crawley Run Crew, a local running club operated entirely by volunteers, has received over £1,600 in funding from high street gaming entertainment operator MERKUR and its customers.

Founded in 2016, Crawley Run Crew is a fun, all-ability running club with a mission to promote and encourage running within the local Crawley community and surrounding areas. They deliver training sessions for all levels, from beginners to more experienced and performance-based runners. Individual memberships are available for a nominal fee of £12 per year, with funded places offered to those unable to afford the fee, ensuring accessibility for everyone.

The funding from the MERKUR Community programme will cover the club’s indoor venue hire and outdoor athletics track hire for 12 months.

Shelley Meyern, Chair of Crawley Run Crew, said: "As a volunteer-led community running club, who want to ensure cost is not a barrier to anyone wanting to run with us, support from organisations like MERKUR helps us in managing some of our larger costs, such as venue hire. This support will specifically cover our venue hire costs for a year ensuring we can continue to offer our members access to facilities in support of their training."

Members of Crawley Run Crew on Track

Tony Boulton, Director of Public and Political Relations at MERKUR UK, commented: “We are absolutely delighted to provide funding to CRC as they continue to grow and offer sessions to more people in Crawley. The club offers something for everyone, whether you’re looking to keep fit, socialise, have fun, or chase a personal best.”

Since its launch in January 2024, MERKUR Community has supported over 30 non-profit organisations across the country, including grassroots sports clubs, local events and community kitchens.

The ongoing programme aims to provide support and make a positive impact in communities where MERKUR operates.

To find out more about Crawley Run Crew, visit: www.crawleyruncrew.co.uk