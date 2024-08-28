Crawley serves up the return of free tennis

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Green Park will host its first session of Free Parks Tennis on Sunday 1 September at 10am. Crawley Borough Council is inviting players of all abilities to come along and play tennis on their top quality, refurbished courts. Rackets and balls will be provided.

Further free sessions will be held at West Green Park on Sunday 22 September, Sunday 6 October and Sunday 20 October, all from 10am to 11am.

Free tennis sessions are also held at Maidenbower Park every Saturday from 11am to 12 noon.

To book a free session in West Green or Maidenbower, visit clubspark.lta.org.uk/WestGreen/Coaching

Submitted article

Free disability sessions are held at West Green Park every Wednesday from 2pm to 3pm. For more information visit crawley.westsussexwellbeing.org.uk/topics/being-active/disability-tennis

Free wellbeing sessions are held at West Green Park every Wednesday from 3pm to 4pm. To join these sessions, players need a referral from a medical or mental health practitioner. For more information email [email protected]

Our Park Tennis Activators will help run these sessions and we need more. If you’re interested visit lta.org.uk/roles-and-venues/volunteers/free-park-tennis/

And to celebrate the launch of Free Parks Tennis, the council is offering new participants the opportunity to sign up for an annual household membership and get £5 off the usual price of £45 if you sign up between 1 and 15 September 2024.

Membership gives households up to five hours of play per week. For more information visit clubspark.lta.org.uk/Crawley/Membership/Join

Councillor Chris Mullins, Cabinet member for Leisure and Culture, said: “I’m delighted to see free tennis opportunities being introduced at West Green Park as well as continuing at Maidenbower Park.

“Our tennis courts are absolutely fantastic and these sessions give everyone a chance to enjoy them.”

For more information about tennis in Crawley visit crawley.gov.uk/tennis