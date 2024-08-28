Crawley serves up the return of free tennis
Further free sessions will be held at West Green Park on Sunday 22 September, Sunday 6 October and Sunday 20 October, all from 10am to 11am.
Free tennis sessions are also held at Maidenbower Park every Saturday from 11am to 12 noon.
To book a free session in West Green or Maidenbower, visit clubspark.lta.org.uk/WestGreen/Coaching
Free disability sessions are held at West Green Park every Wednesday from 2pm to 3pm. For more information visit crawley.westsussexwellbeing.org.uk/topics/being-active/disability-tennis
Free wellbeing sessions are held at West Green Park every Wednesday from 3pm to 4pm. To join these sessions, players need a referral from a medical or mental health practitioner. For more information email [email protected]
Our Park Tennis Activators will help run these sessions and we need more. If you’re interested visit lta.org.uk/roles-and-venues/volunteers/free-park-tennis/
And to celebrate the launch of Free Parks Tennis, the council is offering new participants the opportunity to sign up for an annual household membership and get £5 off the usual price of £45 if you sign up between 1 and 15 September 2024.
Membership gives households up to five hours of play per week. For more information visit clubspark.lta.org.uk/Crawley/Membership/Join
Councillor Chris Mullins, Cabinet member for Leisure and Culture, said: “I’m delighted to see free tennis opportunities being introduced at West Green Park as well as continuing at Maidenbower Park.
“Our tennis courts are absolutely fantastic and these sessions give everyone a chance to enjoy them.”
For more information about tennis in Crawley visit crawley.gov.uk/tennis
