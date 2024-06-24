Crawley Slimming World consultants are gold standard

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local consultants of Crawley have recently all achieved the prestigious GOLD century club award.

Emma Beagles, Hayley Caliskan, Clare O’Connell and Debbie Dixon were presented the award last weekend in Birmingham at the ICC by Slimming Worlds founder and Chair, Margaret Miles-Bramwell(OBE).

The accolade is given to Slimming World Consultants who consistently have 100 or more members in their group over several months, and who provide such exceptional service that members come back week after week because they’re losing weight beautifully and wouldn’t miss their weekly group for anything.

It represents the highest level of service in slimming and makes Emma, Hayley, Clare and Debbie some of the most successful of Slimming World’s 4,000 Consultants, meaning Crawley is home to some of the best slimming support in the UK.

Emma Beagles, Hayley Caliskan, Margaret Miles-Bramwell(OBE), Clare O’Connell, Debbie Dixon.

Team Developer Hayley Caliskan who manages the Crawley, Horley and East Grinstead team says: "I am so very proud of my team and it was a real honour to be collecting the Gold award for my own group and sharing the special moment with my colleagues who I get to call friends.

"We really are the best team and share the most beautiful bond. It really doesn’t feel like “work” when you can do a job you love surrounded by such wonderful support."

Emma Beagles who runs groups in Maidenbower and Northgate says: "I am so proud of all of my members for achieving the gold award not just once but twice! Never in my wildest dreams did I think that two years ago when I became a Slimming World consultant would I have an award winning group!

"Slimming World has changed my life and I have a job that fits around my family and fills my heart with joy each and every week.”

Clare O’Connell who runs groups in Horley says: "I am beyond proud of our Horley members and honoured to collect this award for the second time on their behalf. Together we support each other every week with ideas, recipes, motivation and buckets of laughter!

"You will always find our groups welcoming, warm and friendly with a cuppa waiting for you! It is a privilege to run these groups alongside my incredible teammates. Always here for each other in a wonderful positive working environment. It really is a dream job for us all!”

Debbie Dixon, who runs groups in Copthorne and East Grinstead has also just celebrated her 15-year anniversary with Slimming World.

Debbie says: “Who else has a job that after 15 years, you're still excited by the role, enjoy going to and are motivated - ME!”

“I'd say it's not an occupation, but my preoccupation ! As a natural carer and always thinking food- I found my calling!”

Having joined group as a member herself and very quickly realising that she loved the environment and seeing people's successes, Debbie attended a local Opportunity Event to find out more about the Slimming World consultant role.

Taking the leap of faith into the self employed role, Debbie made the transition and decided to leave her 21 year career in London, and has never looked back.

Debbie says: “There’s definitely no Monday morning downers, with flexible hours it allowed me to be at the school gate. Plus recognition through results for the effort given to the role and helping the local community achieve their weight loss and health dreams.

“Having recently achieved the prestigious Slimming World Gold Award, Im always so impressed and blessed that my groups embrace and back the growth and success of our group.

"I work within a strong team of local consultants, of which 4 of us achieved Gold, the only 4 in the whole of Sussex! Teamwork and supporting each other is a strong culture within slimming world.”

As a team they have completed Race for Life and raised money for Cancer Research They have also donated thousand's of pounds of clothes they’ve slimmed out of, also for Cancer Research and often have meet ups outside of group for a walk and talk, over coffee.

Never two weeks are the same at group. Meeting new members, Celebrating weight loss achievements, talking, sharing, inspiring, planning and with a good spoonful of laughter too.

If you'd like to find out more about becoming a member please feel welcome to come along to see if you like what you hear or be in touch and we'd love to welcome you to our group.....and who knows, it could be a door opening to a new career too!

To find your local group visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk and to find out more about joining our team and the consultant role please contact Team Developer Hayley on 07735374922.