Crawley students tackle 24-hour football challenge in sweltering heat to support local disability charity

More than 120 students showed incredible determination and team spirit as they took part in a 24-hour football challenge to raise funds for the children and young persons’ disability charity, Kangaroos

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, which ran from 4pm to 4pm from 19th-20th June, was led by the Thomas Bennett Community College Football Academy under the direction of Chris Jones and supported by his wife, Clare. Taking place at the K2 pitch in Crawley, the marathon match saw students play non-stop for 24 hours, with support from teachers, local businesses, and visiting teams who joined in throughout the day and night.

While the atmosphere was full of energy and enthusiasm, participants faced a major challenge as temperatures soared to 30°C on the AstroTurf. Many students described the experience as "amazing but exhausting," with the heat making play even more intense.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the conditions, the players pushed through fatigue and the blazing sun to help support Kangaroos, a local charity that provides much-needed recreational activities for children and young people with learning disabilities and additional needs. The charity is aiming to raise £10,000 from the event.

Kanga player in action

Chris Jones said, "The effort the students put in was phenomenal. It was tough going in that heat, but they gave everything. We’re proud to support a charity like Kangaroos that makes such a difference in our community."

Stuart Smith, Headteacher of Thomas Bennett Community College, praised the students and staff for their dedication: “I am incredibly proud of our students, staff, and the wider community who came together for such a meaningful cause. Their commitment, especially in such tough conditions, truly reflects the spirit of our school and the values we stand for.”

Local businesses donated refreshments and supplies, and several community teams came down to take part in friendly matches including past students of the college in Alumni teams, creating a buzzing atmosphere throughout the 24 hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As donations continue to come in, the event is being hailed as a major success—not just for the money raised, but for the sense of unity and commitment it inspired in everyone involved.

Donations to the Kangaroos charity from the event can still be made online via Just Giving TBCCFA 24 Hour Football Challenge for Kangaroos.