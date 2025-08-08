Crawley Swimming Club awarded £1,000 towards coaching fees for the Flamingoes group

Crawley Swimming Club, a small charity organisation in Crawley, was recently presented with a grant award by Cllr Sue Mullins, Cabinet member for Community Engagement and Culture at Crawley Borough Council.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For 2025 to 2026, Crawley Borough Council awarded £1,000 to Crawley Swimming Clubfor towards coaching fees for its Flamingoes disability swim group.

Councillor Sue Mullins, Cabinet member for Community Engagement and Culture, said: “I was pleased to present Crawley Swimming Club with the grant certificate awarded by Crawley Borough Council towards the coaching fees for the Flamingoes group. It was fantastic to meet the team and hear about the great work they do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gordon Dudman, coach and treasurer at Crawley Swimming Club, said, “We are very grateful for the support we get from Crawley Borough Council. Over the past year we have grown the number of regular participants and we know our members will benefit from more coaching support.”

Crawley Swimming Club’s disability swim group 'Flamingoes' operates at K2 Crawley leisure centre on a Tuesday evening from 7.45pm to 8.45pm.