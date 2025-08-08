Crawley Swimming Club awarded £1,000 towards coaching fees for the Flamingoes group
For 2025 to 2026, Crawley Borough Council awarded £1,000 to Crawley Swimming Clubfor towards coaching fees for its Flamingoes disability swim group.
Councillor Sue Mullins, Cabinet member for Community Engagement and Culture, said: “I was pleased to present Crawley Swimming Club with the grant certificate awarded by Crawley Borough Council towards the coaching fees for the Flamingoes group. It was fantastic to meet the team and hear about the great work they do.”
Gordon Dudman, coach and treasurer at Crawley Swimming Club, said, “We are very grateful for the support we get from Crawley Borough Council. Over the past year we have grown the number of regular participants and we know our members will benefit from more coaching support.”
Crawley Swimming Club’s disability swim group 'Flamingoes' operates at K2 Crawley leisure centre on a Tuesday evening from 7.45pm to 8.45pm.