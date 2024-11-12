Crawley Town Centre BID given support by Crawley's Cabinet

Crawley Borough Council’s Cabinet has (at its meeting on 6 November) agreed to support the renewal of the Crawley Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID) and hold a ballot to continue the BID for another five-year term 2025-2030.

The town centre BID was originally set up in October 2020 and covers one of three main employment areas within the borough. Home to 450 businesses, with a workforce of 13,500 stretching across a wide range of sectors, the town centre is at the heart of Crawley’s economy.

It attracts more than 1.2 million visitors every month, including a significant number of shoppers. Unlike other similar town centres, it has a low vacancy rate and around 100 independent retailers. In addition, significant new residential development is being delivered in the town centre meaning more people shopping and spending locally.

Since it was launched in 2020, the BID, supported by Crawley Borough Council, has delivered new services, events, and initiatives. This has included the introduction of BID Ambassadors who have recovered over £100,000 worth of stolen items, the installation of 4 additional CCTV units, a programme of business networking events and a vibrant events programme including the Crawley Fusion Mela, Make Music Day, outdoor cinemas, Give it a Go workshops, Creepy Crawley month and a pop-up beach.

Now that the BID is reaching the end of its five-year term, a fresh term requires a successful vote of support from a majority of the businesses contained within the area covered by the BID. The ballot will be organised by Crawley Council.

A new business plan for the next five years has been developed by the BID and sets out an exciting programme of further investment in services, projects, events and improvements to security.

Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of Crawley Borough Council, said: “I am pleased that the Cabinet has agreed to support a hugely exciting future five years of the BID. There are some great plans to ensure the sustainability of the town centre and to attract visitors, investors and new businesses to come into the heart of Crawley.

“We are committed to protecting and improving the town centre. We have already committed to £30million public funding investment in the town centre, including £7.4million for the station gateway public realm, bus station and highway improvement programme. It is therefore vital for us to continue working with Crawley Town Centre BID to deliver lasting regeneration of the town centre.”