Crawley woman says “I do!” to marriage proposal at local care home

A woman from Crawley who was celebrating her 60th birthday at a local care home was given the gift of a lifetime – a marriage proposal from another care home resident.

Amanda Chapman, who turned 59 earlier this week, was shocked to receive the proposal from her partner, David Dock.

Amanda and 80-year-old David are both residents at Deerswood Lodge care home in Crawley.

Luckily for David – and the residents and staff who gathered at the home – Amanda said yes, with the happy couple now planning to wed.

David and Amanda following the proposal.

David moved into Deerswood Lodge four-and-a-half years ago, after a deterioration in his health made it more difficult for him to live alone. He met Amanda seven months ago when she moved into the home, with the pair quickly becoming close friends, before becoming a couple soon after.

Commenting on the proposal, manager of the Shaw healthcare-operated home, Wan Illman, said: "When David told us of his plan to propose to Amanda on her birthday, we were overjoyed.

"They are both such delightful people and their connection is clear to see to everyone. David takes any opportunity he can to buy Amanda a lovely bouquet of flowers.