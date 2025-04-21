Crawley woman upcycles bedding and turns it into clothes
Meg, 32 founded her business SewnNotThrown after binge-watching The Great British Sewing Bee and feeling frustrated by how much fabric and clothing goes to waste.
She also wanted to tackle negative opinions about second-hand clothing and pre-loved items and has always loved charity shops. Determined to prove that upcycled clothes could be bold, unique and stylish, she favours bright colours and patterns.
“Some of my customers don’t realise that items are made from preloved fabric, a bedding or blanket until I tell them,” she says.
People often come to Meg asking her to make clothes from their childhood bedding.
She reveals: “One customer bought one of my hoodies because it was made from a duvet set she’d forgotten she'd had as a child and it brought back tons of happy memories. I make clothes to order if a customer has some fabric they want to upcycle.”
Meg remembers adoring her Simpsons duvet set as a kid and then, when she saw the same one for sale, she bought it and turned it into a pair of trousers.
Her tops cost £35 - £40 and come in S/M or L/XL. Visit to find out more www.sewnnotthrown.co.uk