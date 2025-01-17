Crawley's Bewbush Graffiti Cube coming alive with new artwork
The cube, which has been painted three times before, has not seen new artwork since before the pandemic so this is a timely refresh. Julian has been delivering workshops at Bewbush Youth Centre with over 25 children and young people from the club and the Super Siblings group coming up with ideas, themes and drawing to inspire the new artwork.
Crawley Borough Council housing maintenance contractor Wates supported the project by removing the old render and made it ready for the artwork.
Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of Crawley Borough Council, and Councillor Sue Mullins, Cabinet member for Community Engagement and Culture, visited the graffiti cube this week.
Councillor Michael Jones said: “This is a much-loved piece of public art here in Bewbush. I was delighted to have been invited to view it and I would like to thank all of the children and young people for their contributions. Julian has been really inspirational.”
Councillor Sue Mullins commented: “This work has really refreshed the cube and it looks great here in Dorsten Square. What a wonderful community project for everyone to get behind. Well done to Julian and all those who attend Bewbush youth centre for showing us such talent.”