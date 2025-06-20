Cream tea party at Wadhurst care home for Royal Ascot Ladies' Day

Residents and staff at Barchester’s Wadhurst Manor care home in Wadhurst braved the heat with a Cream Tea Party for Royal Ascot Ladies’ Day. After viewing the races, the live music encouraged the elegant partygoers into the party spirit and they danced the hours away.

Dressed up to the nines, the gorgeous ladies and dapper gentlemen twirled to the twist, bopped to rock’n’roll and swayed to swing like it was going out of fashion! They kept up their energy with plentiful supplies of delicious home-made scones and a beautiful fruit platter.

General Manager, Catalin Gyulai, said: “these types of events are a big favourite here, our residents and staff need no excuse to get in the party spirit and to sample our great food. It’s really heart-warming to see the residents have so much fun.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Viewing the races

Wadhurst Manor provides nursing care, residential care and respite care. Wadhurst Manor care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals.

For more information please contact Catalin Gyulai, General Manager at Wadhurst Manor on 01892 786700 or email [email protected]