Creating family memories at Newhaven attraction

A Sussex charity took families facing the toughest of times to enjoy three days of fun and entertainment at Paradise Park in Newhaven, gifted by the family-run venue.

Forward Facing provides activities and events for families suffering long-term illness and bereavement across Sussex. It works hard to create unique experiences for children, where their confidence can grow, where their carers and families can relax and, most importantly, where they can make some really special memories.

The charity was formed in 2011, is led by Candice Konig and relies solely on donations. Candice took groups of children, accompanied by family members to the Avis Road attraction where guests were given free entry to the kid-centric theme park, Planet Earth museum, exotic plant houses, Sussex Heritage Trail and play zones.

While on site they enjoyed free tokens towards the traditional arcade machines, food to feed the fish plus tokens to ride the train and play mini golf.

“We’re proud to support Forward Facing and the incredible work they do, creating special memories for families in Sussex who are going through the toughest of times.” said Benjamin Tate, Executive Director of the family-run Paradise Park.