Creations raises £1,600 for My University Hospitals Sussex with 24-hour Cut-A-Thon challenge

The team at Creations Hair & Beauty has raised an incredible £1,600 for My University Hospitals Sussex (MyUHS) after hosting a non-stop 24-hour Cut-A-Thon event in support of the charity’s First 50 Club initiative.

The Cut-A-Thon saw the dedicated stylists at Creations work around the clock, offering haircuts, blow-dries, and styling sessions to clients and supporters throughout the day and night. The event created a buzz of excitement in the salon, with music, refreshments, and plenty of community spirit keeping energy levels high from start to finish.

Supporting the First 50 Club

Creations took on the challenge as proud members of the First 50 Club, a fundraising initiative organised by My University Hospitals Sussex encouraging local businesses to grow an initial £50 donation into as much as possible through creative community events.

Salon Manager Emma Shepherd shared her pride in the team’s achievement:

“Our Cut-A-Thon was a huge success, not only because we raised £1,600, but because it brought our team, clients, and community together for such a meaningful cause. Everyone gave their time, energy, and support wholeheartedly, and we’re so proud to contribute to the incredible work My University Hospitals Sussex does for patients and families across the region.”

A Team Effort with Heart

From midnight cuts to early morning blow-dries, the Creations team showcased their commitment, creativity, and community spirit throughout the 24-hour challenge. Clients were eager to get involved, booking appointments, making donations, and cheering the team on as they reached their fundraising goal.

Natalie Rishman, part of the Creations team, added: “The atmosphere was amazing, we laughed, we powered through the tiredness, and every snip brought us closer to helping make a difference. It’s something we’ll never forget.”

Funds Making a Real Difference

Funds raised through the Cut-A-Thon will go directly to My University Hospitals Sussex, supporting vital projects and facilities that enhance patient care across the local NHS hospitals.

MyUHS spokesperson John Price commented: “We are so grateful to the team at Creations for their incredible effort, creativity and generosity. Their 24-hour Cut-A-Thon is exactly the kind of community spirit the First 50 Club celebrates. Every pound raised will help us provide exceptional care for patients across Sussex.”

About the First 50 Club

The First 50 Club is an initiative by My University Hospitals Sussex designed to encourage local businesses to use their creativity and teamwork to turn £50 into as much money as possible. The funds raised go towards supporting vital hospital services, improving facilities, and providing the best possible experience for patients and their families.

About Creations Hair & Beauty

Located in Chichester, Creations Hair & Beauty is an award-winning salon known for its innovative approach, exceptional service, and commitment to community engagement. The Creations team regularly supports local charities and initiatives that make a real difference in people’s lives.