Cricket vs cancer: Bexhill Cricket and Family Fun Day in support of Young Lives vs Cancer

The Bexhill community is set to rally for a local family and a life-changing charity at Cricket VS Cancer, a T20 cricket tournament and family fun day taking place on Sunday 10th August 2025 at Little Common Cricket Club and Recreation Ground.

Organised by George Porter, whose young son Frankie receives treatment for cancer at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London, the event is raising funds for Young Lives vs Cancer - a charity who provided invaluable support for Frankie’s family throughout his diagnosis and treatment in 2024 and into 2025. The day also aims to help the family of another local boy, Bobby, who has sadly received a terminal diagnosis. Bobby’s mum Steph and twin brother will benefit from funds raised to help them make treasured memories together.

The event will feature exciting T20-style cricket matches, with local teams and businesses going head-to-head on the pitch. But cricket is just part of the fun.

Families can enjoy:

George and Frankie amidst Frankie's chemotherapy treatment

It’s shaping up to be an unforgettable day, made possible by the support of generous local sponsors and businesses including Truly Scrumptious, Pool Perfect, Greenwood Financial, Hand to Hand Care, Bexhill Window Cleaners, and many more.

50% of all money raised will go to Young Lives vs Cancer, while the other 50% will be donated to Bobby’s family, supporting them through Bobby’s prognosis.

“We wanted to give back, and it’s amazing to see the support we’ve already received from people and businesses in our community” says George Porter. “It’s a chance to give back to a charity that has meant so much to us throughout Frankie’s treatment - and to support another incredible local family facing the toughest of challenges.”

Cricket VS Cancer taking place 10 August at Little Common Cricket Club

Event Details:

- Sunday 10th August 2025

- Little Common Cricket Club and Recreation Ground, Bexhill

- Free entry – donations welcome

Join us on 10 August, and bring the family!

If you’re interested in playing cricket on the day, or if you’re a local business or organisation that would like to donate or sponsor the event – Get in touch with George Porter (Event Organiser) at 07737147301