Crimsham Farm meets Rose Green WI

The President of Rose Green W.I; Cheryl Packham, had much pleasure in introducing Shane Glasspool, the speaker for the July meeting, and Founder / Director of Crimsham Farm.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Several ladies present had heard of the farm and a few had visited with their grandchildren. Until Shane’s presentation no one had any idea of how special Crimsham is. It was originally set up as a small working farm in 2009 to help veterans, many of whom had served in Afghanistan and found difficulty in returning to civilian life. Steven Cox Rusbridge owner of the farm and a former soldier in the Blues and Royals Regiment helped by providing suitable land, and nine pigs found a new home.

From that day on, the farm has flourished. Originally it was a small group of boys from Little Green; an alternative provision school who were helped. Today over 7000 students have benefitted from attending the farm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crimsham is now supporting Hobbs Farm and a number of other children’s homes. The farm is home to a variety of animals and birds. The aims of the organisation are to help alternative education for children and young people, promote health and wellbeing, building confidence and resilience for children and parenting. The members of Rose Green W.I enthusiastically applauded Shane after Sheila Thomas gave a vote of thanks.

User (UGC) Submitted

After refreshments, Jacky Barugh, an Advisor from The West Sussex Federation of WI’s, was introduced. After describing her role in the Federation, Jacky was able to answer a variety of questions that the committee and members were keen to ask.

The next meeting will be held on August 13th when Members will meet to enjoy a cream tea.