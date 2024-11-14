Crop a load of this! Sussex care home residents celebrate Harvest Festival in style

By Lauren Westcarr
Contributor
Published 14th Nov 2024, 09:58 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2024, 10:16 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Two care homes in Sussex joined forces with local children for the Harvest Festival.

To celebrate Harvest Festival, residents at Care UK’s Mill View, on Sunnyside Close, visited the Toybox Nursery and Skylark House, on St Mark’s Lane, were joined by local youngsters from Holbrook Community Pre-School for an a-maize-ing afternoon as they celebrated the annual festival.

Each year, Harvest Festival celebrates the time when crops have been gathered from fields and people can reflect and show gratitude for the food that they have. It dates back to when people relied on local crops for food and farmers would give thanks for a good harvest. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At Mill View, residents visited the children at the Toy Box Nursery to exchange autumnal crafts that the residents and children made. Both the home and the nursery have created a display of each other’s work.

Shirley King from Care UK’s Mill View celebrating the Harvest FestivalShirley King from Care UK’s Mill View celebrating the Harvest Festival
Shirley King from Care UK’s Mill View celebrating the Harvest Festival

Commenting on the day, resident Shirley King said: “It was wonderful to visit the nursery it took me right back to my days as a teacher”!

At Skylark House residents and children took part in a special harvest-themed activity session. Everyone enjoyed an afternoon of singing seasonal songs and creative activities to get into the Harvest Festival spirit.

Trish Banks, Home Manager at Mill View, said: “It was fantastic to visit the children from the Toybox Nursery to celebrate the annual Harvest Festival tradition and explore its importance today.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dora Woloszyn, Home Manager at Skylark House, said: “It was fantastic to welcome Holbrook Community Pre-School children to Skylark House to celebrate the annual Harvest Festival tradition and explore its importance today.

Resident Shirley King with Micah from the Toybox NurseryResident Shirley King with Micah from the Toybox Nursery
Resident Shirley King with Micah from the Toybox Nursery

“Harvest Festival is a day in the calendar where we can reflect and show gratitude for the food that we have, while serving as an opportunity to connect with others, regardless of age or background.”

To find out more about Care UK’s Harvest Festival, please visit: careuk.com/harvest-festival

To find out more about either home, please contact Senior Customer Relations Manager, Beverly Jordan, on 01403 887 578 or email [email protected]

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Skylark House and Mill View have been designed to deliver the very best standards of care and to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives. The homes provide full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite and palliative care.

Related topics:Sussex
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice