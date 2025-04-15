Cross-dressed to kill: Chichester Literary Society talk on women soldiers at Boxgrove Village Hall
Our May 7th talk by Vivien Morgan will feature stories of extraordinary women who masqueraded as men to fight as soldiers from the 17th-20th centuries.
They risked harsh penalties, even the death penalty for offending the social morality of the time. Doors open at 1.30pm for 2pm talk at Boxgrove Village Hall, PO18 OEE.
Visitors welcome £8 on the door.
More information on the society and speaker at www.chichesterliterarysociety.org
Vivien Morgan is a former BBC TV News reporter and producer who now lectures in mobile and video journalism.