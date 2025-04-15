Cross-dressed to kill: Chichester Literary Society talk on women soldiers at Boxgrove Village Hall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Our May 7th talk by Vivien Morgan will feature stories of extraordinary women who masqueraded as men to fight as soldiers from the 17th-20th centuries.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They risked harsh penalties, even the death penalty for offending the social morality of the time. Doors open at 1.30pm for 2pm talk at Boxgrove Village Hall, PO18 OEE.

Visitors welcome £8 on the door.

More information on the society and speaker at www.chichesterliterarysociety.org

Vivien Morgan is a former BBC TV News reporter and producer who now lectures in mobile and video journalism.