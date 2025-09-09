Cross in Hand dad, 33, wins ultra-marathon - one of the most difficult foot races in the world

Tom Evans, 33, grew up in the village. He has just beaten more than 2,500 runners to win the UTMB (Ultra Trail Mont Blanc) which takes runners 174 kilometres through France, Italy and Switzerland with a total elevation gain of over 10,000 metres.

The race takes place once a year over the last weekend in August and is regarded as one of the most difficult foot races in the world.

Tom is now widely regarded as the best ultra-marathon competitor in the UK with wins at other prestigious events across Europe and the USA.

He now lives in Loughborough with his wife Sophie, (herself a professional triathlete) and their four-month-old baby daughter Phoebe. He grew up at the family home in Cross in Hand and joined the Army after leaving Eastbourne College. Following Sandhurst he joined the Welsh Guards, taking advantage of a posting to Kenya to enrol in the country's world-famous training camp.

Returning home, friends suggested taking part in the tough African Marathon des Sables. Tom was delighted to come third, and more than happy to celebrate his finish on the podium. He was then offered races in the Alps and a place in the GB Trail Running World Championships in Spain.

His mother, Gilly, herself an athlete from Cross in Hand, joked: "When I meet a slope on the Cuckoo Trail I summon up my inner Tom and ask myself 'What would Tom do?'"

The UTMB had always piqued her son's interest and he initially took part in the shorter 100 km class in 2018. He came third in the race in 2022. He then turned professional and has enjoyed a remarkable subsequent career, taking part in ultramarathons across the world.

Gilly said: "We're so proud of him. His wins show he is literally one of the best in the world but why is the sport never even mentioned in the British media? I believe there was a slot on Sky News, but it was very short. About the only publicity it gets is in Running Magazine! I'm not only concerned about Tom but we have a whole raft of brilliant Brits doing these races and no-one hears anything about them!"

Gilly runs, walks and cycles but said: "But I only ran the London Marathon - that's nothing really."

Tom is now sponsored by top international companies including Red Bull, Sun God (sunglasses) Asics (running shoes,) Mauten (a nutritional company) and Shoks (headphones for runners.)

Gilly went on: "His strength is partly due to having excellent people around him. He's always first to credit his team. But he has the ability to be upbeat and cheerful. Most of us mere mortals tend to stop when something starts to hurt, but he pushes through the pain curve."

While her son is more than happy to be doing what he does professionally, when it comes to all round satisfaction with life he says: 'Yes, the job's important but far more important to me is being a good husband and father. The best I can be really."

1 . Tom, Sophie and baby Phoebe Tom, Sophie and baby Phoebe Photo: Submitted