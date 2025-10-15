Cross in Hand furniture store closes with a massive ‘end of an era’ sale

Retailer David Salmon dropped leaflets into homes in Heathfield and beyond, promoting a closing down sale. The independent furniture specialist will now focus its interest on its main Eastbourne store. The Cross in Hand branch had come to the end of its lease, hence the closure.

Boss David Salmon said: "We've really enjoyed serving customers from Cross in Hand and I'm determined to mark the end of an era by giving customers unrepeatable bargains."

On sale were upholstery, dining tables, chairs, cabinets, coffee tables and recliners as well as home accessories such as lighting, with many items reduced to 70 per cent of their purchase price. The sale runs for a limited time and goods are being sold off on a 'first-come, first-served' basis.

Sally Greenham from Hailsham Road, Heathfield said: "We've wanted a new dining table for ages but couldn't afford the one we really wanted. I'd seen one here and hope it's been reduced!"