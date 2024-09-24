Cross in Hand Village News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

SEWERAGE LEAK: With the heavy rain over the weekend and on Monday morning there have been reports from local residents of a sewerage leaking out of manholes. This has seen rain water run-off from Dads Hill running along High Street and then turning down Back Lane before mixing with the sewage pumping up from the road covers. This problem has been reported over the years and nothing has been done. Since the new housing development there is also a permanent leak at the junction of Little London and the A265 into Heathfield. Nothing seems to be done about the leak?

GET WILD While feeding ducks can be a fun activity, feeding wild ducks bread can make them sick. Bread lacks the proper nutrition and calories our quacking friends need. Additionally, rotting bread pollutes the water, creating algae that can kill fish and cause diseases in ducks. Please do not feed them bread! You can give alternative foods: birdseed, peas, corn, oats, and chopped lettuce. Thank you for caring for wildlife and the environment—every little bit helps to make a big difference in little lives!

SINGING FOR FUN: The Cross in Hand Singers’ singing group begins its autumn term on 16 October at the Methodist Hall in Cross in Hand, at the top of Firgrove Road starting at 2pm. Everyone is welcome and encouragement is given to bring along any music you may have and would like to share with the group. There’s time for refreshment too and charges are £5, just to cover expenses. There is ample parking on the left-hand side just beyond the church in Firgrove Road.

CHAIR YOGA UNION CHURCH HEATHFIELD: Every Monday afternoon from 2.30 - 3.15. Everyone is welcome £8. Improve your breathing, core strength and flexibility. Improve your body and mind and have some fun! ROAD WORKS: Gibraltar Rise & Highcroft Crescent, Heathfield - Carriageway repairs. Balfour Beatty is working in partnership with East Sussex County Council to manage the highways service across East Sussex. As part of this, we will be carrying out targeted patch repairs on Gibraltar Rise and Highcroft Crescent, Heathfield. Work will be carried out on Monday 30 September 2024 and Tuesday 1 October 2024 between 8am and 5pm. We will inform you of any changes to the dates or times via advanced warning signs on site. These works involve essential patching repair works to improve the carriageway condition. The team will be working at the junction with Highcroft Crescent and Gibraltar Rise. Access to the road will be restricted for residents for the duration of works. Traffic will be diverted via Marshlands Lane, A265 High Street, Station Road, Gibraltar Rise and vice versa. If you need vehicle access, please discuss this with the team on site. Please bear in mind there will be delays whilst the area is made safe and your vehicle is escorted by site marshals. Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times. Information for residents and businesses. Parking: If required, we will put out ‘no parking’ signs and cones on the site to advise where parking is restricted. Please avoid parking in these locations as it will delay our works. Waste collection: Access will be granted for waste collection. Weather: All of these works are subject to favourable weather conditions, for example heavy rain may affect the progress of the works. Properties close to the carriageway may experience a temporary disturbance as this can be a noisy process and those properties may experience flashing lights and reversing sirens.

PARISH COUNCIL MEETINGS All at Community Centre Sheepsetting Lane Cross in Hand.Full Council - 19 November 2024 18.30. Community and Business Development - 5 November 2024 18.30. Finance and General Purposes. 11 December 2024 17.30. Planning and Highways - 14 October 2024 18.30. Leisure Amenities and Bural Grounds – 8 October 2024 18.30