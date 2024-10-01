Cross in Hand Village News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

SEWERAGE and HEALTH PROBLEMS:. I am sure readers will have seen the front-page headline in last Friday’s Sussex Express: (September 27)

SEWERAGE and HEALTH PROBLEMS:. I am sure readers will have seen the front-page headline in last Friday’s Sussex Express: (September 27) “We had raw sewerage flowing down the roads.” This is not a one-off occurrence but a regular issue when Cross in Hand suffers a significant downpour of rain. Residents are not nimbies or ‘continuous whingers’ but hard working people and elderly folk who expect better service. They pay their bills to the relevant water companies but get very little in return. There is a serious health warning to all residents. There are concerns that streams flowing through Selwyns Wood could also be affected by pollution – posing risks to people and wildlife. Leigh Heath, (a resident of Firgrove Road,) posted on Facebook the following: ‘It’s a health issue for EVERYONE, not just families with children and the elderly’. Floating sewage is DISGUSTING and the main reason it makes living here on Firgrove Road a big… ‘?’ We’ve done so much to our property to prevent flooding and had some success with Highways after everyone said they won’t listen. The catchment drains on the edge of our property to our neighbour’s drive was the first job, then larger drains further up the road. It took a year, but we got some results and I’m sure we weren’t the only ones emailing them. The issue is still around though - the rain is getting worse and drains can become blocked. So, we are definitely on guard for each storm. We’ve been here 3 years now. I’ve lost COUNT of the flooding events.’ Leigh’s comments are very valid. Come on County, District and parish councillors put the utmost pressure on Southern Water to rectify the problem?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CAR and MOTORBIKE COLLIDE, HEATHFIELD HIGH STREET: A car and a motorbike collided at approximately 3.4pm5 Saturday 28 September in Heathfield High Street near the Fire Station. The motorcyclist was seriously injured, the air ambulance was scrambled and landed in the playing field in Sheepsetting Lane Cross in Hand to take the motorcyclist to hospital. The police press office has confirmed the following: ‘Police were called to a collision between a car and a motorcycle in High Street, Heathfield, at around 3.45pm on Saturday (28 September). The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 60s, was air-lifted to hospital, but his injuries are no longer believed to be serious. The road has now reopened and enquiries are ongoing to understand the full circumstances. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant dashcam footage is asked to [email protected], quoting serial 704 of 29/09. While the incident was ongoing a stretch of the High Street was closed to traffic which was diverted via Mill Road and Sheepsetting Lane.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GROOMBRIDGE MOTORCYCLES CLOSURE: Groombridge, the well-known Cross in Hand motor cycle retailer, has ceased trading. Keith O’Regan who has owned the business for over four years has reported this has not been an easy decision due to rising costs making the business non-viable. This is a large site and I daresay it will be hard to find a suitable purchaser.

Submitted article

HEATHFIELD HIGH STREET SHOPPING: This is a tricky time for our High Street shops. Summer's over, Christmas is not quite here - but they've all seized the opportunity to load up with autumn colours, seasonal gifts, warm weather clothes, and a fair bit of Halloween. Charity shop Hospice in the Weald clearly has a talented display artist. Windows now are very Halloween-orientated, but inside - discreetly arranged along a lateral shelf - is a gorgeous streak of Christmas garlands and candles. Like the other charity shops, they also have a range of Christmas cards. St Wilfrid's Hospice shop remains a regular 'must visit' (my wife tells me) for good quality clothes, boots, shoes and accessories laid out in such a way that you could be forgiven for mistaking it for a boutique. While you won't find exactly what you've gone shopping for, you'll always find something you never realised you needed! (Her words, not mine.) Trading4U continues its winter theme with leaf rakes, burners, tough garden equipment and, once again, Christmas hiding quietly behind a corner. Pop in there for good quality and low-priced wild bird food too. We like the paintings in The Framing Gallery, particularly the moody landscapes. Top marks as always to Jason's fruit and vegetable shop which now has locally-grown Coxes, Braeburns, Victoria plums plus ripe figs and Breton tomatoes of various shape sand hues from slightly warmer climes. Try her fresh fruit drinks too. The windows at La Maison are showstoppers, once again kitted out in soft russets, ochre and gold - all sorts of home ideas plus unusual gifts for a friend. Sue's Shoes is embracing the cooler weather too with a great range of short and long boots; trad shapes as well as shiny 'Doc Martin' type styles too. We still have a butcher, a baker and, no doubt if you tried, you could find a candlestick maker! Take a walk along the street - you'll be pleasantly surprised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BUS TIMETABLE CHANGES: Heathfield, Framfield, Blackboys, Broad Oak, Cade Street, Rushlake Green. Service 29A (Brighton-Lewes-Uckfield-Framfield-Blackboys-Heathfield). Timetable changes from 22 September 2024.

Service 225 (Rushlake Green-Heathfield). Timing changes to the Saturday service that runs between Rushlake Green and Heathfield. There are no changes to the Tuesday and Thursday service running between Crowborough, Heathfield, Rushlake Green and Battle. Service 231 (Etchingham-Burwash-Broad Oak-Heathfield). Revised timetable to improve train connections at Etchingham Station. Burwash Bateman’s will no longer be served due to lack of use.

LAKEDOWN BREWERY: Right, there’s a lot going on. Taproom opening hours this week are Weds – Sat 12 – 8pm, Sun 12 – 7pm. We might be amending these now that Autumn has whacked us full in the face with it’s mellow fruitfulness so keep your eyes open as I announce them weekly. Beer / wine / softs / Afs / bar snacks every day. Events: Thursday night is our event night – something happening every Thursday (occasionally ticketed – see listings) but usually just email to book a table or swing by and we’ll fit you in. This month there’s a whole host of things afoot please visit our website. To book email: [email protected] Come and see out lovely new bar set up – no more tripping over kegs! Some things will be missed, sure – but it is better. Much more space to move. Sussex Green Hop is now racked and ready! Packed full of pilgrim, this year it’s fresher than ever. We’re really proud of this one. For more information: 01435 883449 [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CROSS in HAND AMENITIES SOCIETY We have had grippers put on the lower boardwalk to improve safety on the slope. The Parish Council has agreed to our request for a dog poo bin to be placed in St Bart's car park Hopefully this will stop people leaving the poo bags in the wood.

WALDRON MARKET, CROSS in HAND: The year continues to gallop by and the October Market at Holy Cross Priory will be upon us a week on Thursday, 19th October. The last few markets have been excellent with plenty of new customers joining us from both near and far. We have expanded the ‘layout’ of the market and now have three of our craft stalls in the entrance hall. I am keeping my fingers crossed that we will shortly be adding two additional Food Stalls to the market, which give us some really exciting new produce to buy. Watch this space. As soon as I know, then you too we hear!

PARISH COUNCIL MEETINGS OCTOBER 2024: October 8: Leisure Amenities and Burials Committee Community Centre Cross in Hand. October 14: Planning and Highways Community Centre Cross in Hand.