Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Cross In Hand Village News

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NEW TOILET FACILITY - HAILSHAM

Knowing a lot of Cross in Hand and Heathfield residents’ shop in Hailsham I thought they might like to know this. The new accessible public toilet facility in the town centre has received more positive feedback from residents. Following the installation of two modular public conveniences and a Changing Places disabled unit in Vicarage Field, members of the public are delighted that the facility is clean, accessible and open seven days a week, being a much-needed investment in the town centre. One of the big drawbacks when shopping in Heathfield is the lack of public toilets. This issue was the subject of a whole page feature in last Sunday’s Telegraph where two reporters, one young and one closer to my age, compared notes about the difficulty of having to use the loos in hotels or pubs – because there are so few public ones. So well done Hailsham. Ahead of the game.

TUNBRIDGE WELLS (PEMBURY) HOSPITAL - FREE PARK and RIDE

User (UGC) Submitted

The Tunbridge Wells (Pembury) Hospital is now becoming very popular with Cross in Hand and Heathfield residents. Patients are saying the service they have received at the hospital is second to none. Because of its popularity and the pressures on car parking at the hospital, Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells hospitals are now offering a Park and Ride Free Service. Park at the Cinema at Knights Park, North Farm and take the H3 free shuttle bus to the hospital. Journey takes around 5 mins. - Get the bus back to your car. The service runs Monday - Friday. Passengers using the Tunbridge Wells service should register their number plate at main reception on arrival at the Hospital. More information, including bus timetables and maps of the free car parks: http://www.mtw.nhs.uk/park-and-ride

ALL SAINTS and ST RICHARD’S PRIMARY SCHOOL

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Support All Saints and St Richard’s Primary School! We’re excited to share that All Saints and St Richard’s Primary School, Old Heathfield, is part of the Tesco Stronger Starts scheme. You’ll find us in Tesco stores in Heathfield, the main Uckfield store, and the Browns Lane, Uckfield store. When you shop, please ask for blue tokens at the checkout and pop them in our ASSR pot. The winning cause will receive £1,500, and this funding will help us replace our much-loved but aging Trim Trail at the school, ensuring our children can continue to enjoy a safe, fun, and active outdoor space. Every token counts, so please spread the word and support our school community. Thank you!

HEATHFIELD PARK CRICKET CLUB UMPIRES WANTED

We are looking for umpires for weekend games. 1st XI umpire needs an ECB Level 1 umpires’ qualification. Expenses paid 2nd & 3rd XI, Sunday XI experience of playing cricket and a good knowledge of the game If this is something you would like to get involved with and help support your local club then please contact: [email protected]

HEATHFIELD and HORAM FOOTBALL CLUB

Are holding their annual summer football tournament on the 7th and 8th June. We have over 2000 local children/parents/friends etc who attend the event. We are looking for sponsors for the event again this year. The options available are: £50 per business and you get your company logo on the tournament website and a shoutout on our Facebook page on the run up to the event and a shoutout out on event day. £150 where you get the above plus you can have a banner up at the event (these will be tied to the metal fencing around the pitches) banner must be supplied by you the week before the event. Then we looking at having up to 6 stalls, where you bring your own tables and we charge a pitch fee of £100. We would be interested in anything football, family related. Please message me what your business does to see if it would fit what we are looking for. Unfortunately no cake, burger or ice cream stalls as this is already covered.

Then main sponsor of the event: £500 and a double pitch at the event, and all of the above included. Let me know if you are interested in any of the above sponsorship opportunities!

FRAUD ALERT

Fraud Alert

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This month, officers have seen three incidents in Heathfield, involving elderly women being called by someone impersonating a Police Officer. The male had given a fake officer name, collar number and reference number, before proceeding to ask victims to withdraw large amounts of cash to 'assist an investigation'. We're pleased to say that none of the 3 victims have lost any money. There have been similar cases in Sussex Please remember that the police will not ask you for money or bank details. If you receive a similar call, please hang up and report to us, as this can aid ongoing investigations. We urge you to share this information with friends, family and loved ones

DERNWOOD FARM WILD CAMPSITE

We are now opening for the Easter holidays - bookings are open and you have until the end of the month (which is next Friday by the way!) to get 10% off (at 2024 prices) - you'll need code JAN2510 for camping bookings - glamping’s bookings will be automatically updated. From camping in your own tent in our field surrounded by 70 acres of ancient woodland, to our Safari tent with a pizza oven or the Cabin with its woodfired hot tub, there's something for everyone - plus our own farm meat (pork beef & lamb) for your BBQ or the cafe for a hearty breakfast it's a foodies haven too and we're dog friendly! Contact: 01435 812726 o:r [email protected]

HEATHFIELD TUESDAY MARKET

OPEN 0700-1300 Tuesday 4 February 2025 TN21 8RA: Don't miss it! Heathfield Tuesday Market East Sussex. AUCTION: Collectables & Furniture Auction (Online Catalogue & Live Bidding Available) Burwash Road, Heathfield, United Kingdom Contact: 01435 862132 heathfieldantiquemarket.weebly.com