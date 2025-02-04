Cross In Hand Village News

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

POLICE ALERT FORD FIESTA and other VEHICLE OWNERS

We are continuing to urge Ford Fiesta and other vehicle owners to be vigilant in East Sussex. It follows further reports of thefts in Eastbourne, Bexhill and Newhaven this week. Earlier this month we received other reports of these types of vehicles being targeted by thieves. In one incident, we made three arrests following a pursuit of a suspected stolen Ford Fiesta from Peacehaven to Litlington. Owners are urged to review storage and parking and our top tips include: - Parking your vehicle in sight of your home or inside a garage; or where there is street lighting or CCTV. - Using a steering lock, often highly visible from outside the vehicle, acting as a deterrent to potential car thieves, as well as preventing the steering wheel from being turned. - Consider ‘blocking’ the vehicle in with the use of a second vehicle or fitting a ghost immobilizer - Reprogramming your keys if you buy a second hand car, or if buying second hand check that the key blade is cut and works, by testing it. If you have been impacted by theft, or have any information about suspicious activity related to these vehicles, please report it to us, quoting Operation Mainland.

EAST SUSSEX - AGE CONCERN SCAM ALERT

User (UGC) Submitted

We received communication about a Facebook post that claims that 'Amazon has partnered with Age UK to give away iPad Pros to people aged 50 and over in the UK.' (See image) this post includes an 'Apply Now' button that leads to a website with the Amazon logo where it then says you have a chance of winning an iPad Pro for only £3 by answering some questions. We would like to confirm that no such partnership or initiative exists between Age UK and Amazon. Please share this post and if you would like to learn more on how to prevent being scammed and what to do if you have been scammed, please visit our website's Scam & Fraud Advice page here: https://bit.ly/3f6EEBA

HEATHFIELD TUESDAY MARKET

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

OPEN 0700-1300, Tuesday 4 February 2025 TN21 8RA: Don't miss it! Heathfield Tuesday Market, East Sussex. AUCTION: Collectables & Furniture Auction (Online catalogue & live bidding available.) Burwash Road, Heathfield, United Kingdom Contact: 01435 862132 heathfieldantiquemarket.weebly.com

FREE FOOTBALL

Did you know that we run a football session every Saturday morning in Heathfield? Fun & enjoyable football sessions, whilst beginning to learn the basic skills To join the session please drop us an email: [email protected]

BEACON DOWN VINEYARD

An exciting, family-owned English vineyard, Beacon Down vineyard occupies 18 acres of the beautiful High Weald near Heathfield in East Sussex. A designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, the vineyard is set on gentle South East facing slopes with stunning views over to Eastbourne and the South Downs. Two fields on the site were planted with nearly 10,000 vines in May 2015 by Paul and Al Pippard, which have thrived on the sandstone slopes and Sussex sunshine. On holiday in 2012 we started having one of those ‘what if’ conversations and we decided that it was now or never. On our return we took action to realise a dream of owning a vineyard. We bought some land and planted the vines, setting up the vineyard from bare fields. We run all aspects - growing and tending to the vines, selling and packing up wine for delivery, leading the tours and providing our delicious picnics. Award-winning wines and tours in a unique and beautiful location, Our still and sparkling wines have won a number of awards including a SILVER at the 2020 Sommelier Wine Awards, a SILVER at the 2020 IWSC, a Bronze for our Riesling 2018, a medium-sweet wine. Case offers available. During the spring and summer months we run open afternoons and in-depth tours, tastings and stylish picnics to enjoy in a stunning location with fantastic views. These can also be purchased as gift vouchers. We also have a self-guided tour option and free click and collect for wine orders. During the autumn and winter, call Paul in advance to check we are there before popping by. Tours, tastings and picnic: We love to welcome visitors and are open through the spring and summer. Come and experience our vineyard first hand and enjoy breathtaking views across to the South Downs in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. In-depth fully guided tours, including tastings of all the current wines can be booked during the spring and summer. We also open up the vineyard on Saturday afternoons in August for free tastings, for you to enjoy a relaxed glass of wine and a walk in the vines. Contact Tel: 07870851138; or Email: [email protected]

CROSS IN HAND PUB

It is great we have a local pub in Cross in Hand. I had a chat with Danny Pettitt, the landlord, when popping in the other evening. Having been in the hospitality business myself it was good to have a catch up. Danny has been the landlord of the pub for over ten years. When he took the pub over it was boarded up and in a poor state of repair. He has spent a considerable amount of money refurbishing the interior and the fabric of the building. This is not a gastropub but has regular pop-up food operators visiting on a weekly basis. The latest operation to visit is Spud Time offering a good selection of baked potato themed dishes. Spud time visit every Wednesday from 5.30 pm -8 pm. The pub also has a large function room which is available as an ideal venue for weddings, meetings and parties. For further information please call: 01435 865449

WALDRON MARKET

The Waldron Market at The Priory Cross in Hand TN21 0DZ returns next week, Thursday 13 February from 10.00am to 12.30pm. We gather again with ‘Love in the Air’ on Valentine’s Day Eve,

Ends