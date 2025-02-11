Cross In Hand Village News

A press statement was issued by East Sussex County Council on 12 December 2024 as follows: Work to make 16 East Sussex sites safer begins. Cllr Claire Dowling - Work has begun on measures to reduce driver speeds as part of a programme to make East Sussex roads safer. A detailed assessment was carried out on the county’s A and B roads against factors including the character of the road and the environment, the average speed of vehicles, the level of vulnerable road users, facilities such as schools, shops and hospitals in the area, and the existing crash record. Through this initial process, 16 roads have been prioritised as sites that could benefit from speed limit reductions or measures to make the existing speed limit more effective. Improvements that will be introduced include extensions or reduction in speed limits, Vehicle Activated Signs, road surface treatments, and new signage and lining. The work includes new measures that will be introduced on the B2087 in Flimwell, the A272 in Hadlow Down, and the A275 in Danehill, designed to improve compliance with the existing 30mph speed limits. Public consultations on the introduction of lower speed limits at 13 other locations across the county are due to begin in the New Year. These schemes will be implemented over the first two years of the council’s Speed Management Programme. Further sites will then be assessed, prioritised and changes introduced in future years. Cllr Claire Dowling, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for transport and environment, said: “The council has done a great deal of work in recent years to change driver behaviour and make East Sussex roads safer. An extensive review of our road network has highlighted sites where we can help further by reducing speed limits or introducing measures to make drivers more compliant. “We have agreed to invest £500,000 in our three-year Speed Management Programme and have carefully assessed all our A and B roads to ensure this funding is focussed where it will have the greatest impact.” The 13 sections of road due to be consulted on are: B2169 Bayham Road, Bells Yew Green, A272 Curtains Hill/Main Road, Hadlow Down, B2096 Battle Road (Cade Street), Heathfield, A267 Mayfield Road/Wellbrook Hill, Five Ashes, A267 Mayfield Road/Heathfield Road (Cross in Hand,) A259 Pevensey Bay Road/Eastbourne Road, Pevensey Bay. A21 Sedlescombe Road North (near Harrow Lane), St Leonards., A268 Hawkhurst Road, Flimwell, A272 Station Road, Chailey, A267 Horam Road, Horam, A22 Horney Common Road, Maresfield, A269 Ninfield Road (Lunsford Cross) Bexhill, A272 Pound Green, Buxted/The Toll, Hadlow Down, Cllr Dowling added: “We will communicate with residents when the consultations on speed limit reductions launch, and I would encourage people to share their views with us when we do.” The A267 Road Safety group says: ‘Based on the above information and the length of time for the work due to commence in 2026, we wrote to ESCC seeking a meeting for clarification on a number of points. One of the main issues is the finances linked to the project. £500k divided by 16 equals £31,250 per project. With devolution on the horizon, is the money allocated ring fenced? Heathfield and Waldron Parish Council wrote to ESCC soon after the fatal accident at the Isenhurst Junction in 2022. The response from ESCC was, according to police records, site number 53 on the ESCC priority list. This was challenged by the Sussex Express asking what were the other 52 sites on the priority list. After the fatal crash at Mayfield Flat on October 1 2024 the A257 Road Safety Group was set up. The stretch of the A267 from Mayfield to Horam was adopted by the group as the most dangerous. Wellbrook Hill, A267/A272, Mayfield Flat, Isenhurst Junction and Little London Road were selected as the most in need of safety improvements. Within five months the group has over 700 followers on Facebook, has made presentations to four parish councils, carried out radio and television interviews and enjoyed extensive press coverage. On Friday 7 February an A267 RSG meeting was convened. The attendees were five representatives from the A267 RSG plus Hadlow Down parish council representative Peter Weston, Bob Kenward (Senior District Admin Officer) and Richard Baldwin, (District Admin officer) both from the East Sussex Speedwatch group. Peter Weston produced a spreadsheet showing speeds of vehicles taken from the Hadlow Down SID (speed monitoring device) Likewise a similar spreadsheet produced by Mayfield and Five Ashes was also highly informative. Perhaps with adequate funding ESCC will install SID equipment when information gathering during the consultation period commences. In the short term Speedwatch will install further signage on the A267 hotspots. The group hopes to create a Cross in Hand Speedwatch volunteer team. Heathfield, Mayfield and Five Ashes, and Hadlow Down have Speedwatch teams. The A267 RSG will be actively trying to recruit members from the group.”