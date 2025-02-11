Cross in Hand Village News
A267 ROAD SAFETY GROUP - SPEED REDUCTION PROGRAMME
A press statement was issued by East Sussex County Council on 12 December 2024 as follows: Work to make 16 East Sussex sites safer begins. Cllr Claire Dowling - Work has begun on measures to reduce driver speeds as part of a programme to make East Sussex roads safer. A detailed assessment was carried out on the county’s A and B roads against factors including the character of the road and the environment, the average speed of vehicles, the level of vulnerable road users, facilities such as schools, shops and hospitals in the area, and the existing crash record. Through this initial process, 16 roads have been prioritised as sites that could benefit from speed limit reductions or measures to make the existing speed limit more effective. Improvements that will be introduced include extensions or reduction in speed limits, Vehicle Activated Signs, road surface treatments, and new signage and lining. The work includes new measures that will be introduced on the B2087 in Flimwell, the A272 in Hadlow Down, and the A275 in Danehill, designed to improve compliance with the existing 30mph speed limits. Public consultations on the introduction of lower speed limits at 13 other locations across the county are due to begin in the New Year. These schemes will be implemented over the first two years of the council’s Speed Management Programme. Further sites will then be assessed, prioritised and changes introduced in future years. Cllr Claire Dowling, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for transport and environment, said: “The council has done a great deal of work in recent years to change driver behaviour and make East Sussex roads safer. An extensive review of our road network has highlighted sites where we can help further by reducing speed limits or introducing measures to make drivers more compliant. “We have agreed to invest £500,000 in our three-year Speed Management Programme and have carefully assessed all our A and B roads to ensure this funding is focussed where it will have the greatest impact.” The 13 sections of road due to be consulted on are: B2169 Bayham Road, Bells Yew Green, A272 Curtains Hill/Main Road, Hadlow Down, B2096 Battle Road (Cade Street), Heathfield, A267 Mayfield Road/Wellbrook Hill, Five Ashes, A267 Mayfield Road/Heathfield Road (Cross in Hand,) A259 Pevensey Bay Road/Eastbourne Road, Pevensey Bay. A21 Sedlescombe Road North (near Harrow Lane), St Leonards., A268 Hawkhurst Road, Flimwell, A272 Station Road, Chailey, A267 Horam Road, Horam, A22 Horney Common Road, Maresfield, A269 Ninfield Road (Lunsford Cross) Bexhill, A272 Pound Green, Buxted/The Toll, Hadlow Down, Cllr Dowling added: “We will communicate with residents when the consultations on speed limit reductions launch, and I would encourage people to share their views with us when we do.” The A267 Road Safety group says: ‘Based on the above information and the length of time for the work due to commence in 2026, we wrote to ESCC seeking a meeting for clarification on a number of points. One of the main issues is the finances linked to the project. £500k divided by 16 equals £31,250 per project. With devolution on the horizon, is the money allocated ring fenced? Heathfield and Waldron Parish Council wrote to ESCC soon after the fatal accident at the Isenhurst Junction in 2022. The response from ESCC was, according to police records, site number 53 on the ESCC priority list. This was challenged by the Sussex Express asking what were the other 52 sites on the priority list. After the fatal crash at Mayfield Flat on October 1 2024 the A257 Road Safety Group was set up. The stretch of the A267 from Mayfield to Horam was adopted by the group as the most dangerous. Wellbrook Hill, A267/A272, Mayfield Flat, Isenhurst Junction and Little London Road were selected as the most in need of safety improvements. Within five months the group has over 700 followers on Facebook, has made presentations to four parish councils, carried out radio and television interviews and enjoyed extensive press coverage. On Friday 7 February an A267 RSG meeting was convened. The attendees were five representatives from the A267 RSG plus Hadlow Down parish council representative Peter Weston, Bob Kenward (Senior District Admin Officer) and Richard Baldwin, (District Admin officer) both from the East Sussex Speedwatch group. Peter Weston produced a spreadsheet showing speeds of vehicles taken from the Hadlow Down SID (speed monitoring device) Likewise a similar spreadsheet produced by Mayfield and Five Ashes was also highly informative. Perhaps with adequate funding ESCC will install SID equipment when information gathering during the consultation period commences. In the short term Speedwatch will install further signage on the A267 hotspots. The group hopes to create a Cross in Hand Speedwatch volunteer team. Heathfield, Mayfield and Five Ashes, and Hadlow Down have Speedwatch teams. The A267 RSG will be actively trying to recruit members from the group.”
TUNBRIDGE WELLS HOSPITAL
With so many Cross in Hand, Mayfield and Wealden residents now being referred to Tunbridge Wells Hospital, the following is wonderful news. An intensive care unit (ICU) in Kent has become the first in England to be accredited by an international body for the care it offers patients. The unit at Tunbridge Wells Hospital - part of Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust (MTW) - has been recognised under the international Certification of Good Practices in Humanization of Intensive Care (HU-CI project). Tunbridge Wells is one of only 18 units to receive this certification worldwide. Dr Gemma Via from HU-CI said: "Humanisation in healthcare is about creating an environment where patients feel seen, heard, and valued as individuals." Intensive care units look after people with serious and life-threatening conditions, with specialist doctors and nurses supporting patients with long-term recovery. The HU-CI project said it evaluated different aspects of care and the MTW team scored an "excellent" rating across 160 standards, "setting a benchmark for hospitals across Europe". Lucy Gosnell, ICU senior sister, said: "With enhanced rehabilitation practices that start from the patient's admission in intensive care, not only do we see better survival but we see better patient outcomes, and they return to a better quality of life afterwards." ICU senior sister Lucy Gosnell poses for the camera wearing a mask and apron with patients and colleagues behind her. Lucy Gosnell, ICU senior sister at Tunbridge Wells Hospital, said patients benefitted from enhanced rehabilitation practices. The Trust said hospitals with HU-CI certification have seen a reduction in patients' lengths of stay in intensive care, and a decrease in the symptoms of anxiety and depression. Research has also shown a fall in the number of patients discharged to a care home or rehabilitation facility, helping them get home more quickly, it added. The Tunbridge Wells unit allows a nominated next-of-kin to visit 24 hours a day, seven days a week, giving them unlimited time with the patient and allowing them to visit at a convenient time. The Trust said it was the only unit in the UK to offer this. Dr Gabriel Heras de Calle, director of the project, said: "This is testament to the enthusiasm and dedication of the team, and a reflection of the great work already being done." The trust's chief executive, Miles Scott, said: "One of our trust's values is 'patient first' and this certification demonstrates just that – clinical excellence combined with patient-centered care."
WAITROSE MINI REFURBISHMENT
The Waitrose store in Station Road, Heathfield will be closed from Monday, 17 February at 3pm reopening 21 February. The mini refurbishment will give more space to household wares.
A267 ROAD CLOSURE 17-18 February.
Cross In Hand Road, Cross in Hand, Heathfield Road markings 17 - 18 Feb Road closed 8pm - 6am
EAST SUSSEX RIGHTS of WAY ACCESS PLAN
Work is beginning on a review of East Sussex County Council’s Rights of Way Access Plan. East Sussex County Council wants your views before drafting the new Rights of Way Access Plan so that it reflects local priorities and what you think is important. The Rights of Way Access Plan is an important policy document which the council is required by law to have in place. It sets out how the County Council can make sure public rights of way meet the needs of the public, now and in the future. The Rights of Way Access Plan aims to address the priorities of the County in terms of health and wellbeing, supporting people living with disabilities and mental health issues, regeneration, growth, transport, climate change, tourism and other priorities. Online survey for members of the public: www.eastsussex.gov.uk/rightsofwaysurvey The survey closes at midnight on 14 March 2025.