Cross in Hand Village News

CROSS IN HAND

This column will now include Framfield and Blackboys in its copy. Any organisation wishing to promote their event please contact: [email protected]

A267 ROAD SAFETY GROUP

A267 Road Safety Group Logo

For readers who are interested - or who already look at this Facebook page - here's a short update on what the A267 Road Safety Group has been doing. The site now has 700 plus members - quite an achievement considering it was only created in October. The team has also been beefed up with two specialists, one a major estates manager and the other the operator of a public transport company. As most people know, ESCC recently announced £500k funding for a Speed Reduction Scheme for 16 sites. This includes large stretches of the A267 including all the ‘black spots’, Wellbrook Hill, A267/A272 Junction, Mayfield Flat, Isenhurst Junction and Horam. There will be a consultation period and work should begin in 2026. Although not confirmed by ESCC, it's understood some elements could be fast-tracked. The £500k has been ring-fenced. With the consultation period possibly taking nine months, the following will be put in place: In conjunction with the Sussex Safer Roads Speedwatch team, Bob Kenwood, Community Speedwatch Coordinator, will visit advising on speed reduction/ awareness signage that can be adopted along our stretch of the A267, especially at the black spot areas.

Cross in Hand Speedwatch Volunteers. Although Heathfield, Mayfield and Five Ashes and Hadlow Down have Speedwatch teams, Cross in Hand does not.

To set up a volunteer scheme 12 people will be needed. Sites are assessed by Sussex Police, both for the safety of groups and the public. Teams can only work in 20,30,40 mph zones. Bob confirms working times are flexible and can be from one hour. There will shortly be more to come.

TREVOR GOLDSMITH:

There were moving tributes to former businessman and community stalwart Trevor Goldsmith on social media at the start of the week. We are delighted to include one of them, but I cannot remember any individual receiving such great respect and praise online before. It speaks volumes as to the kind of man he was. ‘It is with great sadness and a sense of relief to inform the community that Trevor Goldsmith passed away peacefully on Saturday morning. Trevor's legacy of selfless dedication and community spirit will forever be cherished by those whose lives he touched. His unwavering commitment to making a difference in the lives of others through his involvement in various community initiatives will be remembered with gratitude. From rotary to charity's to sports clubs. As a father, husband, and grandfather, his absence will be deeply felt, but his impact will continue to inspire and uplift the community he held so dear.

NEW CUCKOO TRAIL SIGN: A new sign opposite Waitrose promoting the Cuckoo Trail has been put up. Social media was alive with queries as to why the sign was changed when the old sign just needed a clean-up - a good point! The previous sign also featured a useful map, which this one does not. One assumes it was part of the overall plans to improve the Trail – a plan we all support wholeheartedly.

CUCKOO LINE GALA:

Heathfield Tunnel on the now defunct Cuckoo Line is the star of a heritage railway's gala event this summer. The Spa Valley Railway is holding The Cuckoo Line Gala from Friday to Sunday, June 13-15 this year. The railway is working with Wealden District Council and Heathfield Parish Council to open the Cuckoo Line Tunnel (between Station Approach and Millennium Green) to make this possible. The gala commemorates 60 years since the line between Eridge and Hailsham closed and is also a contribution to the national celebration of 200 years of railway travel in the UK. There will be celebrations at the tunnel itself which is set to There will be displays of photographs and artefacts from the Cuckoo Line,historic tours along the disused railway, including (we hope,) Heathfield Tunnel plus lots more for you to enjoy as the past of this historic and much-loved former branch line is celebrated. A Spa Valley Railway spokesman said: "Step back in time to the 1960’s when steam still ruled supreme and join us as we commemorate 60 years since the closure of the famous Cuckoo Line which once ran between Tunbridge Wells West via Eridge and Hailsham to Polegate and we join the countrywide celebrations of 200 years of rail in the UnitedKingdom." The Cuckoo Line is the name for the now closed railway line whichjoined Polegate to Eridge from 1880 to 1968. It was nicknamed the Cuckoo Line by drivers, from a tradition observed at the annual fair at Heathfield. At the fair, which was held each April, a woman would release a cuckoo from a basket, it being supposedly the 'first cuckoo of spring'. (This tradition was upheld until recently although the 'cuckoo' was replaced by a homing pigeon!) The Cuckoo Line was built by the London Brighton and South Coast Railway (LB&SCR) in two sections, starting with the branch from Polegate to Hailsham which opened to traffic on 14th May 1849. It diverged from the main Eastbourne to London line at Polegate, and ran northwards to Hailsham, which was the terminus for 31 years until the line through to Eridge had been completed which opened in September 1880. The line then passed through Hellingly (where the famous electric Hellingly Hospital Railway once operated) Horam, Heathfield, Mayfield, Rotherfield & Mark Cross, then joined the Oxted Line at Redgate Mill Junction before arriving at Eridge. The route continued on what is nowthe Spa Valley Railway leaving the Oxted Line at Birchden Junction heading for Groombridge, High Rocks Halt and eventually Tunbridge Wells West. Following the famous Beeching Report in 1963, the line was recommended for closure. The section from Eridge to Hailsham was closed to passenger traffic on June 14, 1965 with the section between Heathfield and Hailsham remaining open for freight until 1968. The remaining stub of branch line from Polegate to Hailsham remained open until September 8, 1968.” The spokesman continued: "Whilst it is early days yet, expect to see a range of steam and diesel locomotives in use, along with some visitors appropriate to the Cuckoo Line too! There will be displays of photographs and artefacts from the Cuckoo Line, historic tours alongthe disused railway, including Heathfield Tunnel plus lots more for you to enjoy as we recreate the past of this historic and much-lovedformer branch line.

"HEATHFIELD PARK CRICKET CLUB VENUE HIRE:

Ideal venue for parties, meetings or a weekly club in a glorious setting with free on-site parking. For enquiries & bookings please contact the club at: [email protected]

COUNCIL TAX REDUCTION SCHEME:

Bolstered to provide more support for residents. Residents in Wealden are being encouraged to benefit from Wealden District Council’s Council Tax Reduction Scheme. At a Full Council meeting, Wealden District Council’s councillors decided to strengthen the existing scheme by adopting higher income bands. This decision aims to provide more support for low-income households, improve financial stability, encourage employment and align with inflation. The council has been assisting eligible residents in reducing their Council Tax bills since 2013 and will continue to give its support to the most needed residents of Wealden. The scheme applies discounts to the Council Tax bills of those who qualify for support. Starting from 1 April 2025, residents will be able to earn more than last year and still receive help with their Council Tax. By raising the income thresholds, more households in Wealden with lower incomes can qualify for higher levels of Council Tax reduction, easing financial pressure on those who need it most. For example, a single person could receive a 100% reduction in their council tax if their earnings are up to £106.21 a week. A couple with no children could earn up to £156.85 a week, a couple or lone parent with one child could earn up to £219.84, and a couple or lone parent with two or more children could earn up to £281.58. Council Tax reduction for pensioners is prescribed in law and the council cannot change the scheme for pensioners. The council can however choose the level of assistance it provides to our working age residents through our Council Tax Reduction scheme. Councillor Daniel Manvell, Alliance for Wealden (Labour Party) and lead councillor for Housing, Benefits and Revenues, said, “This is a great scheme put in place to benefit nearly 4,000 of our working-age residents on lower incomes, supporting them to pay for daily essentials. I want to encourage residents to check if they are eligible, as their Council Tax bill could be reduced by up to 100%.” Residents can check if they are eligible by following the link: Who Can Get Council Tax Reduction - Wealden District Council - Wealden District Council.

SATURDAY POTTERY CLASSES: A bit about these classes. Saturdays 10 - 12.30, starting March 1st, These classes are suitable for all levels over the age of 16. They are limited to only five people with a pottery wheel each. Please email: [email protected] to book online. Participants will be taught by both Candice and Catherine. The first two weeks will be run by Candice and she will guide you through each process, covering clay preparation, throwing on the wheel and turning your pots. You will be in excellent hands, whether it is your first time at the wheel or you are wishing to take your skills to the next level. You will then explore glazes and decoration with me the following week and we will go on to explore the fabulous range of handbuilding techniques and create a piece/s from a varied range of inspiration I will provide and you may bring your own ideas if you wish. Candice and I will offer you the choice of wheel throwing and handbuilding over the next few weeks depending on you and the projects you choose. Everyone works at their own pace and you will have access to a wheel each throughout these classes. Everything you need for these classes is provided, including aprons, teas and coffees. The pieces you would like to keep are weighed on the day you take them home and charged a small fee of £1/100g to cover clay, glazes and firings. All other clay used is simply recycled so you may practice to your heart's content. These classes are £30/week. We ask that you book in blocks of 6 weeks at £180. These classes are ongoing and enrolled participants have first preference to continue if you wish to. We tend to break for the main holidays and occasionally if there is a date both Candice and myself can't make and this will be factored in ahead of time. We hope you can join us. For more information: Juicy Lemons Ltd The Granary, Lower Totease Farm, Framfield Road, Buxted, TN22 4LF Email [email protected] telephone 07501 869883.