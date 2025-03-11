Cross In Hand Village News

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This column will now include Framfield and Blackboys in its copy. Any organisation wishing to promote their event please contact: [email protected]

251 STAGECOACH BUS SERVICE CHANGING

Many locals from Heathfield rely on the 51 Stagecoach bus service to Eastbourne and Tunbridge Wells as it's a more energy efficient and cheaper way to travel. Taking the bus is also an accessible way for elderly, disabled and people who don't or cannot drive to travel. However, Stagecoach have announced that they will be changing the bus route and altering the bus frequency from half hourly to hourly from Sunday 30th March! This is not ideal for these groups if they have to wait in the cold for an hourly bus service- especially as it's frequently late!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

51 Stagecoach Bus Heathfield

The frequency of this service will be adjusted to run hourly with all buses serving Rotherfield.

ALTERNATIVE RAILWAY LINE

We need an alternative railway line in the South East. But it seems we have got to wait. When will the government and transport authorities switch focus from re-opening remote rail links to providing public transport connections that serve our dense and growing population? Yet again it seems as if the desperately needed Uckfield to Lewes line is being shoved aside into the bushes. Wealden District Council appears to think a 'greenway', yet another cycle route, is the right way to use the existing rail track. I can just see myself hoisting my bike into the back of the car, driving to Uckfield, finding a parking spot, unloading and pedalling frantically down to Lewes to do my shopping. Then I've got to get back, by which time I'm sure to have been given a parking ticket. In the meantime, rail authorities are concerned that work scheduled on the main Brighton to London line will cause disruption to this vital artery conveying us from the coast to London Bridge and Victoria. Apart from the Hastings to City main line, we in East Sussex have no option but to climb into our cars and drive to Etchingham, Stonegate, Haywards Heath or, if we're desperate and don't mind being turfed off the train at Crowborough, Uckfield station for our commuter run. Restoring the Uckfield to Lewes link would offer us a vital alternative. After all the trackbed is still in place and it has been safeguarded for 'potential re-opening' the council says. Understandably campaigners are distraught that their efforts have got no further. A former Lewes District councillor has cited examples of lines being opened after the community showed its support. These include six miles of track in South Wales and the former Waverley Route in the Scottish borders. No offence to the Scots or Welsh, but I wonder whether use of these lines would compare with the hundreds of thousands of southerners who desperately need a route to one of our airports, the suburbs or the City itself. I'm a survivor of the much-missed commuter runs on the Brighton main line where breakfasts (brilliant bacon sandwiches) would be served (am) and pints of beer or a swift Scotch (pm) Some colleagues also used to buy themselves enough cans to last the journey and lay out a table for game of bridge. I'm not saying we should go that far (although my wife well remembers unofficial language classes on her commuter route.) Why can't the much needed line be restored? Where is the incentive? Why are we being left in the outer darkness? At one point potential investors were lined up. Why has this life-enhancing scheme - a Green one too - got no further? It would cut traffic on the main north-south routes as well as halve pollution. Could some enlightened person please tell me?

BROAD OAK PRE SCHOOL

Gold Stars all round to the manager, staff and brilliant children atBroad Oak Pre-School which has just been awarded an 'Outstanding'accolade by Ofsted inspectors. Pre-school manager Cat Varley said shewas in 'floods of tears' when she received the news about the outcomeof the inspection. She described how Broad Oak is just a 'set up andpack away' pre-school in a village hall - not an all-systems providedoperation in a building dedicated to the purpose. And she describedhow lots of local pre-schools had had to close down recently due tolack of support. She added: "It's a huge credit to our wonderful staffand the lovely children we care for." Inspectors made some wonderfulcomments such as noting how the staff 'consistently prioritisechildren's emotional well-being. They ensure a familiar adult isalways available to help reassure the younger children which helpsthem feel completely safe and secure.' They also praised the 'excitingrange of inclusive activities that promote learning for children atdifferent stages of development;' 'Children are polite and demonstrateexcellent manners with staff proving exceptional role models showinghigh levels of respect for children and adults." And in a week whennewspapers have highlighted the huge increase in neurodivergency amongyoung people, inspectors noted that the special educational needsco-ordinator works closely with parents, outside agencies and keypeople to put in place achievable targets. Children with SEND are'superbly supported.' That last comment made me remember how therewere no 'neurodivergent' children when I went to school. Then Irealised they were probably were, but thought of as 'slow' or 'a bitdim,' and sent to the back of the classroom. How sad and how wastefulthat attitude was and how good that every child, irrespective of hisor her ability, is able to discover something they enjoy or do well,laying the foundation stones for a healthier and happier life. Welldone and go to the top of the class, Broad Oak!

A267 ROAD SAFETY GROUP - SPEEDWATCH NEEDS YOU

Do you want to make a real difference in your community? Join Community Speedwatch and help make the roads in Cross in Hand safer for everyone! Currently, teams operate in Heathfield, Mayfield, Five Ashes, and Hadlow Down—but Cross in Hand, a known accident black spot on the A267, still needs a team. This is where you come in. Why Volunteer? - Collect vital speed data that supports speed reduction campaigns; - Help prevent accidents and save lives; - Reduce repeat speeding—94% of first-time offenders do not reoffend after receiving a warning;- Work flexibly—volunteer as little as one hour or as much time as you like. No experience needed. Full training, equipment, and support are provided by local Police and District Admin staff. Be part of a community-driven initiative that truly makes a difference. Let’s work together to make the A267 safer. Interested? Contact Bob Kenward at: [email protected] or call: 07779 772712 today.

HEATHFIELD RUNNERS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heathfield Runners are celebrating their 40th anniversary this year. We would like to invite past and present members of the club to celebrate with us on the 15th June at our annual 10k race. There will be a BBQ and fun games at the Rugby club grounds. More details to follow soon. Please let us know if you'd like to attend. Thank you and Happy 40 years of running!

ORIGINAL FACTORY SHOP HEATHFIELD

Attention, savvy shoppers! Our Over 60s Discount Day is back. On the first Wednesday of every month, anyone aged 60+ gets an extra 10% off in-store. That means more savings on your favourite finds, all day long. Claiming your discount is easy, simply scan your Club Card or Club+ App at checkout and show one of the following ID forms: - Driving Licence -Senior Rail Card -Senior Bus Pass -Freedom Pass -Passport. Know someone who’d love this offer? Tag them below! Let’s make the first Wednesday of the month one to look forward to!