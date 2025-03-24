Cross In Hand Village News

CROSS in HAND

This column will now include Framfield and Blackboys in its copy. Any organisation wishing to promote their event please contact: [email protected]

HEATHFIELD SPEEDWATCH VOLUNTEER FAIR

Naz Mian and Rachel Barton

The Heathfield Community Speed Watch stand at the Volunteer Fair at Horam Community Village Hall had a very good response from the public said Naz Mian. Heathfield Community Speed Watch Coordinator Rachel Barton and Anne and Clive Bonner manned the stand describing recruitment for the newly formed Cross in Hand Speed Watch group. They asked: Do you want to make a real difference in your community? And suggested people should join Community Speedwatch and really help make the roads in Cross in Hand safer for everyone. Currently, teams operate in Heathfield, Mayfield, Five Ashes, and Hadlow Down—but Cross in Hand, a known accident black spot on the A267, still needs a team. This is where you come in. Why should you volunteer? Vital speed data can be collected that supports speed reduction campaigns. It helps prevent accidents and save lives; it reduces repeat speeding—94% of first-time offenders do not reoffend after receiving a warning; You can work flexibly—volunteer as little as one hour or as much time as you like. No experience is needed. Full training, equipment, and support are provided by local Police and District Admin staff. You could be part of a community-driven initiative that truly makes a difference. Let’s work together to make the A267 safer. Interested? Contact Bob Kenward at: [email protected] or call 07779 772712 today!

HEATHFIELD SHOW 2025

A fun-filled family event on 24 May 2025! Tickets now on sale for the Heathfield Agricultural Show. The highly anticipated Heathfield Agricultural Show returns on Saturday, 24 May 2025, offering a spectacular day out for the whole family. With tickets now on sale, visitors can take advantage of early bird discounts, and best of all, kids go free. As one of the region’s premier one-day agricultural shows, this year’s event promises a packed schedule of entertainment, livestock and equine competitions, and shopping. Set in the heart of the Sussex countryside, the show celebrates rural life, farming excellence, and local enterprise, drawing visitors from near and far. It’s a show packed with entertainment and attractions. The ever-popular cattle, sheep, and pig competitions will once again showcase some of the finest livestock in the area. Equestrian enthusiasts will be thrilled by the horse competitions, featuring top-tier talent and breathtaking displays and the fast-paced Shetland Pony Grand National will add excitement to the main ring attractions. Adding to the adrenaline rush, the magnificent Bolddog FMX motorcycle display team will take centre stage, wowing audiences with their incredible freestyle motocross stunts. For those with a passion for heritage and machinery, the vintage tractor and steam engine displays offer a fascinating glimpse into farming history. Meanwhile, the arts and crafts section will feature beautiful handmade goods, and the farmers’ market will be brimming with delicious local produce. Shoppers will be spoilt for choice with a fantastic variety of trade stands, offering everything from agricultural equipment to artisan gifts. Back for 2025, the New Enterprise Zone will showcase exciting up-and-coming new businesses from Heathfield and the surrounding area. A Hassle-Free Day Out. Visitors can enjoy on site free parking or take advantage of the convenient park-and-ride service from Heathfield, making it even easier to access the showground and enjoy a stress-free day out. With something for all ages, the Heathfield Agricultural Show is an unmissable event for families, the farming community and countryside enthusiasts alike. Don’t miss out – book your tickets today and take advantage of early bird discounts. Tickets can be purchased online. Remember, kids go free, making it the perfect family day out! For more information, visit https://www.heathfieldshow.org/ or follow us on social media for the latest updates.

SHOPPING IN HEATHFIELD

Moving to Heathfield some twenty years ago I remember the most of the shops appeared to be doing a roaring trade. Regularly there was some form of entertainment – either a brass band, buskers and even magicians on a Saturday. How things have now changed. At 2pm last Saturday Heathfield High Stret resembled a ghost town. The changing face of the UK High Streets has been well documented Brexit, Covid-19, the boom of online shopping. But hop across the English Channel to France and you see a totally different picture. Small towns are bustling, restaurants full, copious amount of free parking, public toilets, street cleaners. no vacant shops, mairies in substantial flag-bedecked ‘town halls,’ banks galore, tourist offices even in small villages - the list goes on. One thing that stands out is how many customers pay by cheque at checkouts. In my opinion it all comes down to pride and demographics. Civic pride takes the form of flower-filled baskets and boxes, roundabouts, each with a theme and cared for diligently. Great old-fashioned ironmongery shops that also do a trade in local soaps and scents so you can buy a scented candle with your saucepan. Cake shops where the must humble fruit tart or cheese baguette is boxed or hand-wrapped. It used to happen here – although a gold star for Truffles which placed four scones in a box for my wife earlier today. Does Heathfield really need six estate agents, four barbers all in prime locations? I know traders operate under very difficult conditions here (high rents, compared with freeholds the other side of the Channel) but online shopping is just as prevalent there and yet people seem to want to go out and shop, chat, have lunch or a glass of wine at the café. Could we aim to be more continental?

TAILORED ART CLASSES

Unleash your creativity with tailored art classes! I have been approached to see if I would consider starting a new group art class in Cross in Hand – Heathfield area on a Tuesday or Thursday afternoon. I wanted to put a speculative note out to see if anyone else would be interested in this? If you are please drop me a message and I can get organising possibilities. A bit about me, I’m Eleanor, a professional artist and designer with over 15 years of professional industry experience. I have a Master’s in Creative Education from the Royal College of Art, a Bachelor of Arts in Textile Design from Chelsea College of Art and Design as well and a Foundation Diploma in Art and Design also from Chelsea. Since having my second child and completing my Masters, I’ve moved into an artist/designer educator role. Supporting individuals from a variety of backgrounds, from complete beginners to advanced practitioners. I help hone your skills, introduce new ideas and processes in a supportive, fun and compassionate environment. I’m here to guide and support each individual’s artistic journey no matter your experience. What to expect? Expert guidance: Personalised support to help you develop your skills and express your creativity. Fun & supportive atmosphere: A non-judgmental space where all ideas are encouraged. Small groups: Enjoy individual attention in an intimate, relaxed setting. Anyhow, if this sounds a bit of you. Do get in touch and I can get the ball rolling: [email protected]

BROAD OAK VILLAGE HALL SPRING FLING

Saturday 26 April 11:00am – 2:00pm Live performance by the Cake and Wine club choir. Local Artisan Stalls, Raffle. BBQ. Facepainting, Refreshments. Children’s activities.

CROSS in HAND TENNIS CLUB

We are a fun, friendly club that offers 5 clay courts and pickleball. We run different adult sessions throughout the week and junior sessions on Saturday morning. We welcome all abilities and all ages! Come down & have a chat with one of our members today and find out more about us. Monday Mix In. You might get the Sunday scaries but at CIH we love a Monday! Liveball 6 till 7pm followed by mixed doubles 7 till 9pm! We had all courts filled majority of the evening. Contact: [email protected]

TOTTINGWORTH FARM

Our popular Lambing Days are back this spring! We will be holding them on Thursday 24th April, Friday 25th April, Saturday 26th April and Sunday 27th April 10am until 3pm. This will be a ticketed event with Early Bird Tickets available now. To purchase your tickets in advance please visit: https://www.ticketebo.co.uk/tottingworth-farms-ltd This Family Fun Day includes: Pet the bottle fed lambs (no bottle feeding available;) tour of the cows and calves; visit the café and farm shop egg trail (tickets can be purchased in advance;) bouncy castle. Providing the day is not sold out in advance, tickets will be available to buy on the day but will be more expensive. So save money now by buying your tickets in advance for this super spring day out at Tottingworth Farm.

THE ORANGE TOOL BOX

Free lessons for Ukrainian children. Construction workshop for children with special educational needs. Free classes from 2 to 18 years old Friday 1:45 pm - 3:00 pm April 4 and 1. Please feel free to join. We are in our building workshop this term for children with special needs. It's absolutely free because we believe that when the war is over, your children will unfortunately be left to help rebuild Ukraine. So we're hoping Orange ToolBox can come in handy and help the kids gain some skills they'll need. Of course, there will be lots of fun and a place for kids and adults to mingle. Upon completion of our current semester, at least an additional session will be added to the schedule and this session will be offered. Please continue to check our social media pages. Please visit our website www.theorangetoolbox.co.uk to book a place. Any queries please inbox us.Our address is : The Orange ToolBox, Brownings Farm Workshops, Blackboys, Uckfield East Sussex TN22 5HG. Ben Hurst The Orange ToolBox

FRIENDS of EASTBOURNE HOSPITAL EDUCATION TALK

A large number of local residents attend the DGH hospital in Eastbourne. If you would like to know more about the Sussex Surgical Centre, the new building at the DGH, and what this will mean for Eastbourne, then we have the perfect opportunity for you to do so. Acknowledging the £1 Million Pound donation that the Friends are making towards this new unit this year, the team behind the project will be giving a free talk about the Sussex Surgical Centre, from its vision to delivery, on Weds 30 April at 7pm. Admission is free, but please do reserve your places by contacting the Friends Office on: 01323 749503 / [email protected]

CROSS in HAND GARAGE, ISENHURST JUNCTION

Just a reminder, the Shell garage at Isenhurst Junction, Cross in Hand is closed until 17 April 2025 when it will reopen. A new Co-op shop will replace the existing on site store.

PARISH COUNCIL QUESTIONNAIRE

This was a surprise. By accident we discovered the Parish Council had fielded several members to attend a ‘meet and greet’ day at the Co-op on Monday. This was the first any of us had heard about it. There appeared to be nothing on the PC’s website? A councillor at the door to the store encouraged people to visit the café for a free coffee and meet some fellow members. It appeared to be the opportunity to complete a detailed questionnaire: ‘We want your thoughts: Help us shape the future of Heathfield and Waldron’ – followed by a series of topic headings on issues like public open spaces, sports pitches, community centre, CCTV etc. People were given the tick box option to say: ‘happy with; would like more; would like less or not applicable.’ That really did not make sense in the case of some headings. We can see the sense in some form of questionnaire but there are two issues here; one is the fact it was presented in the Co-op café on a cold Monday morning in March where no-one could guarantee a substantial take-up and the other was the clear avoidance of the subject of devolution….what form will parish councils take in the future? Will there be any? If so, will any of the preferred proposals be achievable? Is there money in the coffers for improvements? We’d like to know and we’re just not sure what options will open up once the forms have been assessed. Will we, for example, be able to have ‘more’ Christmas lights or ‘less’ community centres? If people want more of something, will it be affordable? It will be interesting to see if the outcome is discussed at the Parish Assembly.