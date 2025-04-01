Cross in Hand Village News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This column will now include Framfield and Blackboys in its copy. Any organisation wishing to promote their event please contact: [email protected]

CROSS IN HAND BOWLS CLUB

Formed in 1935. It is a very special year for our bowls club, being our 90th anniversary and we are looking forward to the new season starting in April. This signifies the start of summer for us outdoor bowlers with many of our members having spent the winter indoors, either playing short mat or long mat bowls. Bowls is still seen as a sport for ‘people of a certain age’, but it really is inclusive for people of all ages. Certainly, having the time to play is a factor especially with the pressures of life however being part of a club with a team mentality, combined with gentle exercise, outside in the sunshine, can only enhance your lifestyle. Our members can play as often as they like, although our official roll up sessions fall on a Monday and Thursday evening and Tuesday and Thursday afternoon. Weekend bowling is usually made up of friendly and league matches, however there are often social events and club competitions for members to join in. Fundraising is always a big part of club life and we do try to hold varied events in order to bring in much needed income. We are hugely thankful to our club sponsors, Heathfield Funeral Service, Fred Olsen Travel Agents, Keymark Locksmiths, Pople and Broad Opticians, TFC Ltd, Sandycross Wealth Management LLP, A Sonic Logistics, Flova, Imex and Sue’s Shoes, without whom we would not be able to keep the green maintained in order to enjoy our bowling throughout the summer months. If you think you would like to try out bowling, our open morning is Saturday 26 April, 10am-12pm. Please come along with some flat soled shoes and have a go. Bowls will be provided and you will have a chance to see what a fun but challenging sport it can be. You will find us at The Hardy Roberts Playing Field, Cross in Hand, TN21 0SN. Look out for more information later in the summer about our 90 th Anniversary event, being held in The State Hall, Heathfield on Saturday 27 September. This will be a 1940’s themed tea party with vintage singers The Dulcet Tones performing, lindy hop dancing and much more. For more information on Cross in Hand Bowls Club please call Anna on: 07759226493.

WEALDEN RIDGE MEDICAL CENTRE

Following the recently publicised change to how we manage requests for an appointment on the day, we have created the following FAQs in response to patient feedback. Why is Wealden Ridge Medical Partnership making this change? A review of our appointment data showed us that many of the telephone calls queuing at 8am to request an appointment on the day were not for urgent conditions/illnesses. Many of the requests for an appointment were for routine issues that didn’t need to be seen on the day and could have been booked for an appointment in the future. Thus freeing up an appointment on the day for patients with more urgent issues/illnesses. By reviewing our appointment system and creating additional appointments available to be booked ahead we anticipate that the 8am telephone calls will, in time, be for urgent illnesses/issues. This change is also in line with the Government directive to reduce/eliminate the “8am scramble for an appointment” How do I make an appointment for an urgent illness/condition on the day? If you feel you need to see a doctor on the day, you should telephone the practice as normal. The receptionist will ask whether your request for an appointment is for an urgent issue. If it is urgent, a link will be sent to your mobile phone. Once you receive the link and complete the request, this will be forwarded electronically to the duty doctor for triage. Following triage by the duty doctor you will either be offered an appointment on the day or be asked to book an appointment ahead depending on the urgency of the illness/issue. Can I make an appointment ahead for a non-urgent issue? Yes you can, we would ask if your request is routine that you telephone or call in to reception after 10am to make an appointment. We offer the following appointments to book ahead: 48 hours ahead, 1 week ahead, 2 weeks ahead Up to 6 weeks ahead Appointments are also available to book on-line via the NHS App or Patient Access. Please note there may be a reduction of appointments available on-line during the following times: For the first two weeks of this change, Around public bank holidays The NHS App can be downloaded from your usual app store Patient Access is granted via reception with proof of ID. I do not have access to a mobile phone and cannot receive a text link, how do I make an appointment on the day for an urgent illness/condition? We will have a limited number of appointments available for booking via reception for those patients without a mobile phone. Or if you prefer our reception team can complete the on-line form on your behalf. If you present at reception for this option, you may be asked to go home and a member of the team will telephone you on a landline to complete the form on your behalf, this is for reasons of confidentiality. I am not confident completing on-line forms, how can you help me with this? Our reception team can complete the on-line form on your behalf. If you present at reception for this option you may be asked to go home and a member of the team will telephone you on a landline to complete the form on your behalf, this is for reasons of confidentiality. I prefer to make an appointment at the reception desk, will I still be able to do this? Yes, we will have a limited number of appointments available for booking via reception for those patients without a mobile phone. You can also present at reception if you have a mobile phone and wish to book an on the day appointment for an urgent illness/condition, a link will be sent to your phone as described above. Does this change affect appointments with all healthcare professionals at the practice? No this change just affects requests for a GP appointment. What are the 7 conditions that the local pharmacist can treat and prescribe for? The NHS Pharmacy First scheme, launched by the government and NHS England on January 31, 2024, allows community pharmacists to treat seven common conditions without a GP appointment or prescription, these being: Sore throat – Earache- Sinusitis - Infected insect bites - Impetigo (a bacterial skin infection).- Shingles - Uncomplicated urinary tract infections in women We continue to welcome feedback and thank you for your patience whilst this new system is embedded.

HEATHFIELD AGRICULTURAL SHOW

Heathfield Show Promotes New Businesses in the Area. The New Enterprise Zone is back at the Heathfield Agricultural Show. The Show is keen to support new, local businesses and over the last 10 years, the New Enterprise Zone has enabled more than 100 new startups to promo their businesses at the Show by way of a FREE trade stand. Many of these businesses still attend the Show and have a trade stand presence. This year six local businesses have been successful in securing a free place as part of this coveted section of the Show. 3 Cups Creations is a small business specialising in custom apparel design and print for other small businesses and unique one-off designs. From branded workwear to personalised, bespoke pieces they offer a wide range of styles with no minimum orders. Lucinda’s aim is to help you grow your business visibility and make an impact. Arracan Group are one stop shop for all aspects of operational management support and social media marketing. They assist Sussex/Kent based businesses to operate legally and be visible, with a range of support including Quality, Health, Safety, Environment, HR, Compliance, Fleet Management, ISO 9001/14001, training & social media marketing. Liv Cottingham Photography specialises in pet portraiture. Offering bespoke photography sessions for animals and humans, both outdoors and in studio. Presenting clients with beautiful, high quality wall art and albums to cherish memories and showcase their love. Enjoy a fun filled session and create stunning artwork to celebrate your pets. Miles Hobden Miles is a freelance furniture maker passionate about sustainable design and British materials. His project Birch in Britain explores the potential of UK-grown birch for contemporary furniture. At the Show, he’ll be showcasing handcrafted pieces and selling small items that celebrate local craftsmanship and natural materials. Safe Haven Sophie is a warm, person-centred counsellor providing general and dementia-focused support for adults. She offers a safe, compassionate space for clients to express themselves. Based near Heathfield, she serves surrounding areas with inclusive, accessible sessions and a sliding scale of fees to ensure counselling is available to everyone who needs it. Wild & Formal - Their polo shirts are made with two key principles in mind; a versatile polo that feels just at home in a fine dining restaurant as they do when you're working on the next project offering a perfect fit and uncompromising quality every time. Buy early bird discounted tickets for the Show now and visit these great new businesses on Show Day, Saturday 24 May 2025. Are you a local producer? Do you make delicious food or drink, and want to showcase what you do? Come and join the fun- be part of the Farmers Market.Apply online today here: https://www.heathfieldshow.org/.../farmers-market...

HARE and HOUNDS FRAMFIELD

We're thrilled to announce our extended Sunday hours! You can now enjoy delicious dishes from our new menu until 4pm and stay with us until 8pm to soak up the summer vibes. Why not treat yourselves to one of our new kegged lagers, ciders or pale ales, along with local cask beers from Harvey's and Three Acre Brewery and don't forget to try the local cider from our close neighbour Big Nose and Beardy. Call: 01825 890118 to make a reservation.

DEVOLUTION

A little off piste but we will see a lot of news stories relating to the Devolution debate over the coming months as individuals, and councils pitch for the Mayoral location. The latest comes from Ringmer parish councillor John Kay. Surely Lewes must be the base for any new Mayor of Sussex? That's the view of Ringmer Parish Councillor and planning vice chair John Kay of Rushey Green. Mr Kay says: "Surely the key strategic priority for Lewes at the present time must be to ensure that the town becomes the base for the new Mayor of Sussex? "Lewes is already the base for the County Police, and for the major part of the County Fire Service, which will also be the new Mayor's responsibility. It was the former county town for very good geographical reasons. However, there will not be room for the new mayor at Malling House, which is anyway too distant from public transport centres." He goes on to note it is unlikely that the new Mayor will operate on a scale that would justify her or his occupation of County Hall. But Southover House he feels, immediately adjacent to what is the closest Sussex has to a county public transport hub, could be the key offer to secure this outcome, crucial for the town's future. He states: "Committing Southover House to another, far more peripheral, purpose at the present time would be incredibly short-sighted. Maybe Charleston could be offered the Marine Workshops, which would never be considered a credible option for the new Mayor." Cllr Kay's views follow the launch of the open consultation about Sussex and Brighton devolution which would involve establishing a combined county authority across East and West Sussex as well as Brighton and Hove. To date no details have been released about where the mayoralty would be based.

STREETS of WEALDEN PERFORMANCES

Streets of Wealden performances return Wealden’s high streets are transforming into lively stages for a spectacular lineup of artists and performances to promote the district’s vibrant local towns. The events kick off on Friday 28 March, from 2pm–5pm in Polegate, with Xena Flame’s dazzling hula hoop skills, UK African Acrobats and hilarious walkabout acts like the Flying Buttresses, Hodman & Sally, and Circo Rum Ba Ba’s giant Bats and Bugs. On two Saturdays in April and May, residents can join in with activities for all the family in Crowborough, Heathfield, Hailsham, and Uckfield. There is no need to book and the completely free entertainment is funded by Wealden District Council’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund and supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England. The events are run and hosted by 18 Hours Events. On Saturday 19 April from 11.30am - 2.30pm Crowborough will be the setting for high- energy fun featuring Xena Flame’s hoops, Dan the Hat’s comedy juggling, street theatre from Inside Out Theatre Company, the UK African Acrobats, and the return of everyone’s favourite stilt walker, Dolly Delicious. On Saturday 26 April from 11.30am –2.30pm Heathfield has an animal theme with the Flying Dodos along with the elephant and the drummer and other walkabout performances. On Saturday 17 May from 11.30am–2.30pm Hailsham will need to get ready for the hilarious Falconry Display, comedy acrobatics, stilt-walking DJs, and more Dolly Delicious! Keep an eye out for other vibrant street theatre performances as well. The final weekend is in Uckfield on Saturday 24 May from 11.30am–2.30pm. Visitors will need to be prepared for walkabout acts like puppet pigeons, very funny fake paparazzi, and street act Circo Rum Ba Ba’s popular Whizzers. Don’t miss Inside Out Theatre and Lily Fortune’s stilt walking too. Councillor James Partridge, Alliance for Wealden (Liberal Democrat) lead councillor for Governance, Waste & Local Economy and deputy leader of the council said, “These events are a fantastic way to bring our communities together while celebrating the charm of our local high streets. Thanks to the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, Arts Council England and the creativity of 18 Hours, we’ve been able to deliver these brilliant performances year after year. It’s a day full of laughter, joy and unforgettable moments for the whole family.”

SWIFTS

Swifts arrive in the UK from April onwards, but numbers are declining fast and in the last 25 years they have dropped by up to a half! If your home has a wall that’s at least five metres tall, then why not install a swift box to provide a nesting site for these amazing birds? Boxes can be purchased online and from many shops, or make your own using these handy instructions: https://bit.ly/3bHIOOc Position your swift box under the eaves on a north/north-east facing wall and ensure you pick a position that has a clear flight path.