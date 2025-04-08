Cross in Hand Village News

The Heathfield and Waldron Parish Council Annual Parish Assembly took place in the Community Centre on Monday this week. Early evening appetites were satisfied thanks to a range of drinks, cakes and sandwiches provided by the Parish Council team. Almost every seat was taken as residents listened to presentations by chairs of four committees, preceded by an introduction by Parish Council chair Cllr Gill Snook. Cllr Snook described a wide range of commitments faced by the council which included reducing its carbon footprint, upgrading playgrounds, providing for youth. increasing CCTV cameras (a fourth camera has been installed by the Fire Station,) solar panels on the roof of the parish offices, a car share scheme, close liaison with police, more benches, a smartened high street and new paint on the railings. Cllr Mark Deacon described the work of the finance and general purposes committee. This included grants given to local groups totalling £35,350. Care was taken to minimise the amount of the parish precept, particularly in view of depleted reserves. Cllr John Rivers who takes responsibility for leisure, amenities and burials, spoke about his committee's work regarding playgrounds, bus shelters, allotments, woodland and trees, the replacement of children’s slides and a cycle track on the Green Lane Estate. He described how much work with playgrounds must be approved by ROSPA to ensure safety is a priority. Also on his agenda are hedges, grass cutting, wildflower verges, war memorials and suitable signage as well as drainage to public areas. Next came planning and highways introduced by chair, Cllr Patrick Coffey. He spoke about the challenges to be faced in the years ahead including the impact of devolution. He praised the work of many community organisations including the A267 Road Safety Group. He said the committee had dealt with 142 planning applications, modifications to the design of the new Youth Hub, responses regarding the Draft Local Plan and support given to the adoption of the High Weald Management Plan. He was pleased to report that the committee's response regarding the potential development at Snatchells Farm requiring four-way traffic lights ("A totally dreadful plan") had been supported by Wealden District Council, (WDC). The outcome of an appeal is awaited. He also described an appeal regarding development at Sandy Cross and praised the "very good" action groups which worked on behalf of the community such as Brighter Heathfield. He was concerned to hear that housing numbers in Wealden District Council's Draft Local Plan appear to have risen from the original 900 new homes a year to 1,433 per year. Parish Council chair Cllr Gill Snook spoke on behalf of the community, business and development committee. She went through the large number of responsibilities that fell within this remit included CCTV, business opportunities in the parish, the town clock, Christmas lights (mentioning that all the wiring has had to be replaced as it was becoming dangerous,) the disbursement of Community Infrastructure Levy and working with youth in the community. The committee is also responsible for the church pastors and supports Wealden Works. She explained that "we have outgrown the Fire Station" as a venue for the Christmas Tree lighting ceremony and pleaded with anyone who knew of suitable land for a skate park, as the existing site had become unsuitable. Money was also given to East Sussex County Council to contribute towards fixtures and fittings for the new youth hub. She defended the 10.5 per cent precept increase, saying it reflected the vastly increased amount of work undertaken by the parish and its wide geographical spread. She also said it amounted to about two cups of coffee a year for households. Her final comment concerned a parish council survey being conducted to find out what the people of Heathfield wanted to see in their town and she urged everyone to pick up a printed copy, respond on line or via the parish's own website. Questions from the floor included a query about housing types, noting that people wanted to see 2-3 bedroom homes, not the 5-6 bed houses such as those at the top of Newick Lane. Cllr Coffey explained that his committee supported that aim but it was developers who put forward schemes and it was the council's job to respond to them. The concept of affordable housing had been a major part of the council's response to WDC's Daft Local Plan. He said: "We push as hard as we can." Finally a query was raised about the date for celebrations marking 80 years since victory in Europe which will take the form of bell ringing, an exhibition. drama presentation and concerts. Notice had been given that roadworks coincided with the date which would mean events might have to be postponed but the questioner was reassured that the Parish Council have the matter in hand. On Saturday, May 3 there will be another VE Day celebrations from 1-7pm at the Community Centre. The meeting closed at about 8.30pm.