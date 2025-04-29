Cross In Hand Village News

As momentum builds towards events set to mark VE Day it's worth noting how the High Street has responded. A few of the charity shops have organised windows to reflect the period, but a gold star must go to the Hospice in the Weald on the south side. Their brilliant manager - I say brilliant, as his efforts to arrange shoes, bags and even children's toys demonstrate a professional talent for display - has created a window to be proud of. He's amassed what seem to be genuine artefacts from the period. There are maps, books and the front pages of newspapers all carefully collated to demonstrate an understanding of the importance of the event. Talking of which, I agree with those who prefer to use the term 'commemoration' rather than celebration. As we both have parents who suffered during WWII, and were heartily pleased to see the back of it, the fact remains the country was in a sad state. In my case, the East End of London had been virtually flattened and families were exhausted with many homeless. The rose-bay-willow-herb was just beginning to germinate in the ruined basements. The construction of new-build blocks of flats had still to start. Many husbands, brothers and fathers were still away in Europe or the Far East and word about the horrors of the concentration camps was only just being broadcast. In my wife's case, her father was involved, with the Russians, in the frightening repatriation of what were called 'displaced persons' which too often resulted in mass disappearances. Rationing was set to continue for many years. And Stalin's grip on Eastern Europe was tightening. Yes, people were heartily sick of fighting, and enduring endless bombing, but they all knew there was a long road to travel back to any so-called normality. In Europe the situation was worse. Our son's Italian father-in-law was evacuated to Scotland as many of his compatriots struggled with dire food shortages.So let's commemorate not just the victories, but the endurance shown by most ordinary families. We'll drink a toast to them all…at WWII prices perhaps?

We now have a dedicated email address [email protected] If there is anything you would like to report please get in contact. The email address is above. After a short period of accident inactivity, it now seems we are hearing of more collisions, near misses and inappropriate driving standards especially during the Easter period. By the reports on our FB page speeding is certainly the talking point unfortunately there will always be the hotheads, and chancers and who are the main culprits. Wellbrook Hill has now become a hotspot with three accidents reported. One vehicle was written off. These accidents have been logged. Reported accidents and near misses at the other blackspots seemed to have dropped off the radar although there is a lot of tailgating being reported. Unfortunately, of late the deer accident problem is still far too high. Speeding motorists still appear to be the main cause. We are now coming into the season where the young fawns are in the large groups. It is always good to remember that if there is one deer trying to cross the road there will sure to be others following. Deer signage will be refreshed and replaced as and when required. There was a bad deer accident on Wellbrook Hill at approx. on Monday at approx. 6.05am. the vehicle involved was badly damaged and the sad death of an animal. The deer warden reports even though his vehicle had its flashing lights vehicle were passing the accident way over the 50mph speed limit. On Easter Saturday two accident were reported one on the A267 at Little London the second at the A267/A272 junction Both vehicle accidents have been logged. Many thanks to our deer wardens. They do a sterling job. Please do not forget if you witness a deer accident, please dial 999 and call the police. The group is getting far too many reports of poor driving standards with motorists driving too fast, overtaking in dangerous sections of the A267, tailgating, not adhering to speed limits and in some cases offenders being intimidating.Susan, Sarah and I made our first presentation to the Horam Parish Assembly. The feedback from the Parish Council was very positive. There was a lot of support for our group and a lot of hand clapping. We had prepared a handout outlining the groups Vision and Strategy document. Bob Bowdler, ESCC, was the first to ask for a copy as well as a number of the attendees. A member of the audience would like to become a Speedwatch member. The Horam PC will put out a message that we would like to recruit a member on to the committee to represent Horam. A snippet we gleaned – a parish councillor told us an ESCC highways steward said that the 40mph countdown signs approaching the Isenhurst junction were being taken down. Guy is dealing with the garage regarding the advertising bunting on the grass verge. This comment needs following up. We wonder if the speed limit will be reduced to 30mph? Susan has made contact with Cllr Claire Dowling trying to set up a meeting. Cllr Dowling asked for a copy of the A267 Vision and Strategy document. Claire informs us that she has passed our document onto the ESCC highways Safety Officer. I attended the Mayfield and Five Ashes Road Safety Committee meeting on Monday 7 April. I was asked by the Parish Clerk if I would consider being a Lay Member on the committee as a representative of the A267 RSG. I accepted. Wellbrook Hill was on the agenda and a long discussion took place. Susan Leach, a Wellbrook Hill resident informed us her car was written off as she exited their property opposite The House of Plants on March 19. As you are all aware The House of Plants site has lodged a planning application to create a distribution centre for Windmill Feeds. Mayfield and Five Ashes PC have made two very strong objections to the development. A lot of discussions are taking place and we have been informed the next update will be in May 2025. The parish clerk has invited the A267 RSG to make a presentation to the Parish Assembly in May 19. We have accepted the invitation to make the presentation. Susan attended the Heathfield Parish Assembly meeting also on Monday 7 April reporting for the Sussex Express. The A267 RSG was mentioned a number of times thanking the group for the work we are doing. Well done to all our members for their constructive reporting of accidents and support given. Recruitment for Cross in Hand Speedwatch is slowly making headway. Currently we are in the region of five members short to make the required numbers. Please let us know if you would like to join the group the hours are very flexible and full training will be given, Susan and I have put our names forward on a part time basis. It would be great if we could increase our numbers so as we can all do our training together. We are getting a number of reports of tailgating at strategic points on the section we cover on the A267. It is appreciated with the number of unannounced pop-up road works happening motorists become frustrated with the delays hence expected journey times become extended. Yes, there are the hotheads out there who pass on double white lines on bends and disregard deer crossing signs only to be caught out at the next set of roadworks. We still are awaiting the start date for the ESCC Highways Speed Reduction consultation period to start. Hopefully the devolution spanner will not derail the timetable. Just a reminder; we know we are in for a long haul and the speed reduction work is not due until 2026. As previously reported although not confirmed the £500k budget for the Speed Reduction Scheme is ring fenced and there is a possibility three sites could be fast tracked. Hopefully ESCC will honour its £500k commitment. The fatal accident that occurred at Mayfield Flat 1 October 2024 is still ongoing. Susan is in regular contact with the police and the coroner’s office. The police have informed us investigations are still ongoing and we have received an embargoed report from them. Hopefully the Mayfield Flat investigation will not be as long as the Isenhurst Junction fatal accident which occurred in March 2022 with the inquest held February 2024. The driver of the vehicle involved was charged with a motoring offence. The lady was doing 51 mph in a 40mph zone and was charged with a motoring offence subsequently the charges were dropped.