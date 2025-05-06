Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cross in Hand Village News

This column will now include Framfield and Blackboys in its copy. Any organisation wishing to promote their event please contact: [email protected]

HEATHFIELD VE Day

OK - we haven't just won a war but last Saturday the Community Centre grounds looked like Trafalgar Square on VE day 80 years ago. There were crowds, there was singing, there was food, beer and wine and best of all, hundreds of Heathfield families all dressed in their best. The weather had not yet turned cold so the all-girl singing trio were kitted out in pretty frocks as they belted out numbers made famous by Glenn Miller and the top bands of the 'forties. But there was music for everyone as pop groups took over the entertainment, to the delight of crowds perched on straw bales dotted around the arena. A phalanx of World War II-era vehicles, including the star of the show a tank (Centurion Armoured Recovery Vehicle), lined up along one side of the field. At one end was a 1923 Model T Ford, the first vehicle to roll off a production line in post-World-War I America and kept in pristine condition by its proud owner, David Richardson who imported it in 2018. The rest of the field was lined with stalls including the Heathfield Bonfire Society, three branches of the town's Women's Institutes, (Heffle, Cross in Hand and Heathfield Morning) and Wealden Volunteers. There were also stalls selling scented candles, including award-winning soy candles produced by Debbie Lloyd-Smith, jewellery, a lucky dip run by All Saints and St Richards Primary School and of course regular celebration attendees the Men's Shed, this time showing off their beautiful bird boxes. The ever-popular Heathfield and Waldron Rotary Club was very much present, represented by its members who always seem to be involved in the organisation of top town events. One attraction which wowed the crowds was the test-your-strength fairground striker - this time all the children taking part got a prize! Harvey's of Lewes provided the beers and the inner man (and woman) was satisfied with burgers, ice creams and a delicious selection of cakes. It was the first time I could remember an event of this dimension using the field and I think it bodes well for the future. The county's small villages such as Nutley and Five Ashes lay on summer celebrations each year and it would be good to see Heathfield do the same. There is certainly the appetite for it. Well done all.

Star of the Show. A Centurion Armoured Recovery Vehicle being delivered to the show by Local Hero A Long Heavy Recovery

EAST SUSSEX WRAS THANK YOU

A personal take on that wonderful wildlife organisation, WRAS. We came across a nesting blackbird and were concerned to see the female bird had left the nest while the nestlings were still inside. Rather than scoop the nest and fledglings up and whizz them down to WRAS, we thought we'd better ask their advice. So we drove down the A22 to their HQ and explained our predicament to one of the helpers. She called Trevor Weeks who came to see us immediately. (This was late afternoon - he had been on night duty and only had a couple of hours sleep before embarking on another gruelling night.) Trevor reassured us that these birds wait a short while after the nestlings have hatched before taking shift duty to feed them in the morning and early evening when insects and worms are more prevalent. He gave us a potted blackbird biology lesson too so we came home relieved....and even more relieved when we noticed the pair busy dashing to and from the nest with beaksful of food for the babies. They are getting bigger now so the next hurdle will be flying lessons - but at least the parents have got them this far. Well done and thanks so much Trevor. By the way, my wife, Susan, used to call him regularly during a stint at the Sussex Express offices in School Hill, Lewes where a rear courtyard had been poorly netted and pigeons regularly got stuck underneath. Trevor would go along himself to perform a rescue and also deliver a lecture on the dreadful habit of netting or wiring spaces in such a poor waythat wild creatures could become trapped. Revisiting the building again now (it is a very posh clothes shop) we note the netting has long been taken away. Trevor does not only rescue wildlife,he is afount of technical information and common sense. The man is a genius and I'm sure every fox cub, badger, hedgehog, swan and deer in the county has good reason to be grateful to him.

RUSHLAKE GREEN VILLAGE STORE

Rumours are spreading that we are opening a shop in Heathfield High Street! Could it be true or is it a late April Fool prank? Would we be so foolhardy? I can now confirm that it is true! We are a few weeks away as the lease needs to be finalised etc, but we hope to open soon. We'll be stocking much the same as we do in Rushlake Green and we will be concentrating on locally sourced products from our favourite local suppliers. Rushlake Green Village Stores will remain the 'Mother Ship' and won't change at all, although it will benefit from some economies of scale and additional products. Watch this space for updates! The best news for the High Street for years. I assume by the shop frontage depicted online, the premises will be the old Wanted on Voyage property

AGE CONCERN

Changes to our Telephone - Landlines in the UK are going digital. The existing analogue technology (the PSTN - Public Switched Telephone Network) which has supported phone and broadband services for decades is being retired and switched off. Landlines in the UK are going digital. The telephone switchover will happen so we should all prepare ourselves as best we can. BT offer some advice:-Customers of telecare providers should get contacted about the switchover. Remember you have to switch eventually. You must have a broadband internet connection from 2027. BT will be providing free battery back-up units to customers with additional needs, such as those with health pendants, or who are over 70 or without mobile coverage. Battery back-up units enable calls in the event of a power outage and later this year, they will launch an advanced battery back-up unit outlasting most power cuts, with a battery life that far exceeds the minimum Ofcom requirements. They will be offering customers a hybrid phone with a battery back-up of eight hours and enabling calls over the mobile network in the event of a power outage. Engineering appointments will be made for all customers who identify as vulnerable and have additional needs, with the ability to nominate a family member, friend or carer to help them through the switch, who will receive all the information about switching on the customers behalf. Vulnerable customers will automatically receive the equipment they need and they won’t be switched until they have spoken to an advisor and booked an appointment. The date for the switch off is currently December 31st.If you have not heard from your telecare provider yet, contact them immediately, or your carer.

Heathfield Men’s Shed The Heathfield Men’s Shed is as popular as ever. Theyare running a number of social evenings, plus a coffeemorning, each month and new members would bemore than welcome to join them.If you know someone, or would like to go yourself,please contact Terry Harrington on: 07838 287864 They were going great guns at Heathfield’s VE Day celebration at the Community Centre last weekend and of course you can always find them at events like Le Marche or the Christmas lights switch-on.

New Chicken House at Little Tinkers They have also been very busy with various projects.A recent one is new chicken houses for the chickensat Little Tinkers.

Medical Car Service The Age Concern Medical Car Service is always very busy as morepeople seem to need help with transport getting tomedical appointments now. We are very fortunatewith the volunteer drivers we have, everyone hasoffered their time because they want to help. This isa door to door service and for most appointmentsthe driver will wait and bring you home. We have tomake a small charge as we must pay the drivers fortheir mileage and any out-of-pocket expenses. Wecan always tell you in advance what this will be. Ifyou need help and can manage to get into a car wewill take you to any medical appointment includingHearing Tests, Eye Tests, Podiatry, Physiotherapy aswell as Hospital and GP appointments.Telephone: 01435 515090

ACH & the Rotary Club invite you to a D Day Celebration at the Dunn Village Hall, Rushlake Green.Friday 6th June commencing at 2.30p.m.Full cream tea providedThere will be entertainment from, Cydney a popular local singer.All the old songs that we have enjoyed over the years.A chance to dress up in the fashions of 1940, if you wish.Seats in the Hall are limited, so please let Elizabeth know as soon aspossible if you wish to go: 01435 866960.The minibuses will beavailable to anyone who needs a lift.The Rushlake Green Village Players have invited us to their next dress rehearsal on Sunday 8th June.They will be performing The Plaza Suite, which is a timeless romanticcomedy starting at 2pm. These afternoons are always good fun and we are always made so welcome. Tea and biscuits will be served in an interval during the afternoon. Seats again are limited, so please tell us if you wish to go. Please telephone: 01435 866960 for a seat, either in the Hall or including the minibuses.

AGE CONCERN MAY/JUNE OUTINGS: Monday 12th Hilliers Garden Centre(Maximum 2 1/2 hours)Pickup from 10.30. Wednesday 14th Country Lunches 11.00 -15.00. Friday 16th Sovereign Harbour (Maximum 2 1/2 hours) Pickup from 10.30. Tuesday 20th Union Lunches 11.00 - 15.00: Wednesday 28th Country Lunches 11.00 - 15.00. Friday 30th Lakeside Cafe Horam 13.30 - 16.00 June Outings: Tuesday 3rd Union Lunches 11.00 - 15.00: Friday 6th D-Day Celebrations Pickup from 13.00 Sunday 8th Rushlake Green Dress Rehearsal Pickup from 13.00. Monday 9th Hilliers Garden Centre (Maximum 2 1/2 hours) Pickup from 10.30. Wednesday 11th Country Lunches 11.00 - 15.00 Friday 13th Paradise Park Pickup from 10.30: Tuesday 17th Union Lunches 11.00 - 15.00: Friday 20th Pashley Manor Rose Gardens (Maximum 3 hours) Pickup from 10.30: Monday 23rd Harry Ramsdens Fish & Chips Pickup from 10.30: Wednesday 25th Country Lunches 11.00 - 15.00: Friday 27th Tottingworth 13.30 - 16.00:

AgeConcern Minibus Transport To book or cancel a space on the minibus please ringElizabeth on: 01435 866960.Please book as early as possible and only if you intendto go. If you do need to cancel please give as muchnotice as you can, so we can offer your seat tosomeone else. Shopping Minibuses Also, don’t forget we have two Minibuses out everyThursday morning taking people to and fromHeathfield for Shopping. If you would like to beincluded please ring Elizabeth on: 01435 866960.

CROSS IN HAND BOWLS CLUB

What a wonderful way to start the outdoor bowling season. On Saturday 26 April we held our open morning and the weather couldn’t have been better, beautiful sunshine all day. We welcomed 12 new players who were greeted by our friendly members, willing to show the ropes to those who were completely new to bowls. The atmosphere was happy, and positive and everyone expressed what a lovely welcome they received, and all are coming back for their 3 free trial sessions before deciding whether to join. The afternoon saw some of us travelling to Battle for our first friendly match of the season. This is traditionally a match we look forward to as they always give us a warm welcome and delicious home-made cakes for tea!! A match consists of 4 teams of 3 players (triples) and I can report that we won 2 and lost 2, but with an overall shot difference of only 3, Cross in Hand came out the victors. A positive way to start the season. And now on to the serious stuff. On 29 April, saw our first league match against Wadhurst who have been the league winners for a number of years. Again, what wonderful weather which in itself is unusual for this fixture. Wadhurst have a beautiful green with far reaching views over the valley and quite often it is cold and windy but yesterday saw temperatures in the low 20’s with a gently breeze. Perfect. The results were in Wadhurst’s favour winning 2 and drawing 1 and receiving the bonus points for overall shots. However, for Cross in Hand this was a great result, winning 1 and drawing 1 was better than last year where we lost all 4 games. I am very proud of our team who were up against some very experienced players. Our next fixtures we will host Crow Wolfe for a league match and travel to Eastbourne for a friendly against Royal Sovereign. Hopefully this beautiful weather will continue and I will report back on our success next time. I look forward to welcoming our new players for roll ups on Monday and Thursday evenings, 6pm and Tuesday and Thursday afternoons at 2pm. Please feel free to come along if you would like to have a go. You will receive a very friendly welcome. Anna Wickens

CROSS IN HAND AMENITIES SOCIETY

May working parties 17 and 31 May. For more information contact. [email protected] These are a great opportunity to join like-minded people and help keep Darch’s Wood looking beautiful. There’s fun to be had lopping, clearing and generally keeping the woodland free of invasive species.

BROAD OAK PRE SCHOOL

Spaces available for September 2025! 30 hours of funding available for all 2-4 year olds. If you are interested in a tour, then please contact Kat: 01435864326.

LE MARCHE

Calling all stallholders! Have you visited our Heathfield Anglo/French market on August Bank Holiday before? If you want to sell your products or services, then book a stall at Le Marche today - every year our market grows and grows. Would you like a stall at one of the busiest street markets in Sussex this August Bank holiday? With over 8,000 footfall and every year we have a record number of stalls, this year will probably be the best yet! Don't miss out and get your stall booked today. https://heathfieldfrenchmarket.co.uk/stall-booking/

HEATHFIELD TUESDAY MARKET

OPEN 0700-1300 , TN21 8RA East Sussex Don't Miss it! Used & Collectable Hand Tools –Vintage Fashion-Postcards -Ephemera-Clothes-Jewellery-Silver-Bric a Brac-Glassware-Vintage items- Furniture-Militaria-Artwork-Photographs –Antique Bottles - General Stalls & Plants Fresh Food Stalls Fish Monger House clearance dealers selling every week Free Customer Parking Burwash Lane Field. Heathfield weekly Antiques & Collectables market East Sussex , open every Tuesday & Saturday, established over 50 years.