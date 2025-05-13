Cross in Hand Village News

CUCKOO LINE GALA – HEATHFIELD TUNNEL!

CROSS in HAND

This column will now include Framfield and Blackboys in its copy. Any organisation wishing to promote their event please contact: [email protected]

Heathfield Tunnel

We're delighted to announce that following an inspection, risk assessments and insurance being put in place, Wealden District Council has given the Spa Valley Railway the green light to open Heathfield Tunnel during our Cuckoo Line Gala. An enormous amount of work has taken place behind the scenes to make this possible and to help support the Spa Valley Railway a small entry charge of £1 per adult and 50p per child will apply. The tunnel will be open for people to walk through on Friday 13th, Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th June between 10:00 and 17:00 from the portal on Station Approach. Volunteers we need you! We would be delighted to hear from any willing volunteers that would like to help support the opening and be on hand at the tunnel between 09:30 and 17:30 each day open up, closse up, take payment for this small charge and hand out information leaflets we're creating. Please contact: [email protected] if this is something you'd like to help with.

CONCERNS ABOUT PROVENANCE OF PRODUCE

As information swirls across cyberspace about American meat imports, it's difficult to separate the rumours from the likely truth. The problem is we just do not know; are we to accept chlorinated chicken or hormone-treated beef - or are they just that...rumours? There have been some alarming comparisons on the Internet, lining up US food security, its checks and balances against those of Europe and particularly Britain. In the UK for example, it is law that a veterinary surgeon must be present in an abattoir - in the USA it's optional. Pig husbandry is a worry. And there are also concerns about gigantic American beef 'lots', often several square kilometres in size, where cattle are raised with no access to natural grazing and fed entirely on supplements. If this meat reaches our shores will it be cheaper and consequently more appealing to families on a tight budget? Will it, or can it damage our health? My view is that we should steer well away, certainly for the time being, until all the facts about meat production are published and known. As long as we are informed we can make our own decisions. We are so lucky in Heathfield to have a High Street butcher and the superb Tottingworth Farm shop where there is nothing the young counter team do not know about the provenance of their beef, pork, lamb and chicken. Much of it is from their own farm and although listeners to Radio 4's The Archers will have heard about the goings on at the Brookfield abattoir, there's the belief that if we are prepared to buy and eat meat, we should at least be aware of where it comes from and how it has been produced. We have reputable supermarkets where the origin of our meat must be clearly stated....although there might be circumstances where a product is labelled 'British' but only means it has been finished and packaged on these shores. We have cut back a little on our meat and chicken consumption, preferring to spend a little more on a product which is quality assured. We are Tottingworth shoppers although Waitrose and Sainsbury's chops, steaks and joints are well-labelled and, we think, trustworthy. Buying home-produced meat also protects our livestock farmers who have helped create the countryside with its hedged fields and acres of grassland we know and love. Our diets have included very much more fish lately, mostly bought from Bickerstaffs in Newhaven. Once again, not cheap but reputable and delicious. But it's up to all of us to decide whether or not we take US imports on trust.

HEATHFIELD SHOW GREENERY REQUIRED

We’re on the lookout for evergreen branches to decorate our horse jumps for the Show on 24th May! The greenery is used on the wings of the jumps—with 12 jumps and 24 wings, we’ll need around 3 branches per wing… so that’s a lot of foliage! If you or someone you know is doing some summer pruning—especially of leylandii or similar evergreen trees or bushes—we’d love to make use of those cuttings. We’re happy to collect from anywhere in Heathfield or nearby. Please email us at: [email protected] if you can help. With thanks.

LUCAS HALL FOR HIRE

If you are planning an event this year (or anytime soon) why not consider The Lucas Hall in Waldron. Whether it be for a party, wedding reception, christening, wake, meeting or just entertaining a large family group - our lovely hall is available for hire at very reasonable rates. With an enclosed garden, well equipped kitchen and plenty of free parking - it could be an ideal place to hold your event. Check out the website for further details and booking information. https://lucashallwaldron.org

SINGING FOR FUN FOR EVERYONE - 21 MAY

Singing for Fun for Everyone from 2pm- 4pm Cross in Hand Methodist Church, Firgrove Road, Cross in Hand, . Car parking is available on the left-hand side of Firgrove Road opposite the church. All are welcome, social distancing is possible, refreshments are also available - £5 per person to cover the costs. Bring your own words and music if need be. This is a wonderful opportunity to meet friends old and new. And we all know that singing in a group is an excellent boost for both physical and mental health.

HEATHFIELD TUESDAY MARKET

OPEN 0700-1300 , TN21 8RA East Sussex. Don't Miss it! Used & Collectable Hand Tools –Vintage Fashion-Postcards -Ephemera-Clothes-Jewellery-Silver-Bric a Brac-Glassware-Vintage items- Furniture-Militaria-Artwork-Photographs –Antique Bottles - General Stalls & Plants Fresh Food Stalls Fish Monger House clearance dealers selling every week Free Customer Parking Burwash Lane Field. Heathfield weekly Antiques & Collectables market East Sussex , open every Tuesday & Saturday established over 50 years.

GLYNDBOURNE

Booking is now open for Glyndebourne's Autumn Season of opera and concerts. With over 10,000 tickets under £50, book now for the best selection of seats. Including operas by Puccini, Britten and Mark-Anthony Turnage, performances of Handel’s Messiah and festive Christmas Concerts. Book now to avoid disappointment. We are lucky to have one of ‘the world’s best’ when it comes to international opera. But opera aside there is so much more to Glyndebourne – the gardens, sculptures, supper and champagne in the garden, a beautiful lake to walk around, the whole atmosphere of the place. Worth a visit even if it’s once in a lifetime.

LONG ACRE BREWERY

Saturday 24 May! A fabulous way to end the day, from the Blackboys Three Acres brewery at Luxford Beer Garden, Uckfield. Head down the steps and into the Civic Centre to sing and dance the night away to some of your favourite classics from Relight Robbie and Kylie on Show - a true tribute to Kylie Minogue!