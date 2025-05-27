Cross in Hand Village News

I have been reporting on the Heathfield Show for over eighteen years.

This column will now include Framfield and Blackboys in its copy. Any organisation wishing to promote their event, please contact: [email protected]

HEATHFIELD SHOW

I have been reporting on the Heathfield Show for over eighteen years. It wasn't just Sussex cattle, sheep and pigs showing their good side at the Heathfield Agricultural Show on Saturday - Sussex grit was very much in evidence too. The Show happened to coincide with what was about the only wet day after two months of near drought. But true to form, stallholders demonstrated their wares, livestock handlers were in good heart and thousands upon thousands of Sussex families, from babes in arms to grandparents flocked through the gates. We don't have the attendance figures yet but it looked to be pretty much a record-breaking year. My sympathies went to the riders, both elegant sidesaddle competitors and youngsters tearing round the mini Grand National course on their Shetland ponies. Difficult enough on a dry day, not so hot when the rain is dripping down your neck. As usual our farmers put on an impressive show, helped by the commentators who explained the breed history and purpose of each animal. No wonder our livestock is the envy of the world with breeders lining up to improve their own stock. The pigs as usual gave their handlers the hardest time. It's said pigs are hugely intelligent - they acted a bit like a football crowd, very wary of being told what to do. The Heffle WI was there educating us all about the need to 'make waves for clean rivers,' the latest WI project. I enjoyed the demo by the two heavy Ardennes horses who demonstrated how they could turn on a sixpence and help clear the woodland floor. There was the usual crowd oohing and aahing at the vintage tractor and working steam show and we could hear the traction engines trundling their way up to Tottingworth Farm early that morning.The Farmers Market pulled in hundreds of buyers who queued up for cider, sourdough bread and the homemade sausages from Coopers Farm, impossible to beat for flavour. A Micro-Brewery Festival demonstrated how the commercial consortiums have not yet managed to eliminate all local flavours with Gun Brewery and Burning Sky pulling in the punters. A New Enterprise zone at the foot of the display field gave young entrepreneurs the chance to launch themselves to an enthusiastic public but I felt they deserved a better spot a little closer to the trade stand action. However my wife was delighted to collar a pair of short Barbour boots for dog-walking - discounted hugely from the on-line price! Horses, dogs, pigs, shiny cattle, cheeses, beers, pies (thanks Podgy Pieman) and clever sheep - just a word too in praise of scores of marshals and stewards who make the day go without a hitch. The sun did show its face in the afternoon so it was worth turning up late! They've started planning the 2026 show now!

Chelsea Collins Class Winner with Limousin Cross Honey. From Homewood Farm

FROGHEATH LANDSCAPES’ GOLD AT CHELSEA FLOWER SHOW

Ryan McMahon's Seawilding Garden built by us has won Gold at Chelsea Flower Show 2025! Silver Gilt was also awarded to Zoe Claymore's Wildlife Trusts British Rainforest Garden, which we also built! Congratulations to both designers and thank you for trusting us in building your gardens. Huge well done to our whole team of staff, contractors and office team for putting everything together! For more information 01435 883516: email [email protected]

STAGECOACH 51 BUS SERVICE

May 19, I attended the Mayfield and Five Ashes Parish Assembly. A presentation was given by Joel Mitchel CEO of Stagecoach. The 51 bus, he said, was viable from Eastbourne to Hailsham, OK from Hailsham to Heathfield but from Heathfield to Tunbridge Wells it clocked one passenger per mile travelled, with a net loss of £1.2m. The service costs £1.7m to operate. He said: "To continue we had to strip the resource out and drop from a service every 30 minutes to one every hour." And he emphasised the need for financial support from county councils "on top of all the other things they have to pay for like adult social care." For the delays he cited the main reasons were potholes, pop up roadworks not being shown on roadwork maps that Stagecoach use. Talking to a number of regular Cross in Hand residents and users of the 51-bus service a number have said the 29a hourly bus service from Heathfield to Brighton operated by Brighton and Hove buses runs like clockwork. The buses are modern, clean and well maintained. The 29a bus route is very much longer.

THE GREATEST JOB IN THE WORLD

This could be the Greatest Job in the World......for the right person. This is a brilliant opportunity for someone to forge a career and learn a trade. We're looking for a Brewing Apprentice to join the team with a view to learning the ropes and, in time, becoming a qualified Brewer. Think you've got what it takes, email: [email protected]

FRAMFIELD MEMORIAL HALL

Hay Fever By Noel Coward

This wonderful play set in the 1920s, during an age full of glamour and style, is one of Coward’s best! Join the eccentric Bliss family and their guests for a weekend of theatrical antics and witty banter as misunderstandings are ignited and tempers flare! Thursday 12 – Saturday 14 June Tickets now on sale https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/buxted-players

SPEEDWATCH

The Cross in Hand Speedwatch team is looking for volunteers to join the team so as it can get up and running. If you are interested please contact: [email protected] for further details.

Section 59 Police - Police Reform Act 2002

Use with Community Speed Watch offences. Section 59 of the Police Reform Act 2002 refers to vehicles being used in a manner which causes alarm, distress or annoyance. Where a vehicle is being used like this or otherwise amounts to careless or inconsiderate driving, a constable in uniform will have the powers set out in subsection (3) below. An example might be performing screeching ‘handbrake turns’ in a housing estate. The constable will also have these same powers where he has reasonable grounds for believing the vehicle has been used on any occasion in such a manner. The powers cannot be used unless the driver is BOTH using the vehicle anti-socially and is committing either the section 3 (Careless Driving) or the section 34 offence. Someone driving simply in an anti-social way but not committing either of these offences would not have his vehicle seized, nor is someone committing a different motoring offence. Speed alone does not constitute careless driving and so section 59 PRA2002 would not apply unless there was some other observed evidence. A driver seen focusing his attention of the CSW operators rather than the road, verbally abusing or making gestures at them could be careless driving. Each case would be considered on its own merits and would have to be more than just the speeding offence for this warning to be lawful. There is no mention that the driving must be observed by a police officer but an account is required from witnesses for the officer to believe the offences were complete and in case the warning, and potential seizure of the vehicle, were to be challenged at a later date. Vehicles can only be seized when a warning has been issued and a further course of conduct is observed. Where the behaviour is persistent or repeated then the use of harassment and public order legislation may be more appropriate to use.