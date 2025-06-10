Cross in Hand Village News

Cross in Hand Amenities Society

DARCH’S WOOD

The Cross in Hand Amenities Society is looking for more volunteers to help ensure this wonderful little woodland remains accessible and free from non-native and invasive species. A phenomenal amount of work has already been done and the requirement now is to keep up with unwanted encroachment. Volunteers are welcomed to give as much time as they have and organisers say the work is enjoyable, as is the company. I noticed a series of smart new signs in the wood pointing the way to the pond. Each time you visit a little more has been done to bring the history of Darch’s to life. Information boards are dotted amongst the trees and are very helpful, particularly the ones telling you where you are standing (it’s easy to get lost!) Now that much of the encroaching non-native plants have been removed, views open up along wide paths, down tracks and onto waterfalls and lengths of fast-flowing streams. At one of the woodland valleys you can find the ornamental lake crossed by a newly-painted, Monet style Japanese bridge. There are also seats galore, ranging from upright benches with backs to slatted wood seats - and each has been placed to offer something interesting to look at. The spring bluebells have now given way to a ground-level carpet of juvenile chestnuts, oaks and beeches. The sound of birdsong is loud and clear – make the most of it as they stop singing in a month or so. Walks can be as long or as short as you like but it's a good idea to take a sturdy stick if you plan to venture 'off piste' as it can be dampish in wet weather.

SKATE PARK - TESCO GRAFFITI

Darches Wood Working Parties needed

Further to the graffiti paint strike at the skate park and Tesco, the Parish Council has come back with the following message: “We have reported it to the police and have asked them to check their CCTV, normally they wouldn’t come back to us as it is a police matter and they have access to the cameras. We have also reported it to WDC so that they can clean the sign.” The police have been asked for an explanation as to how the CCTV system operates. I cast my mind back to 2007 when I was invited to attend a Heathfield Traders meeting held at the then Budgen’s supermarket. The late Trevor Goldsmith attended the meeting. The question was asked of the possibility of having CCTV cameras located in Station Road and at the mini roundabout. Trevor’s response was: “They cost a lot of money to install and the police do not monitor the cameras.” There are a great many cameras in and around Heathfield and we hope they are doing the job they are intended to do. We await information. As well as the skate park, there have been other incidents in the town. We would be interested to hear whether or not police action has resulted from camera footage.

CROSS in HAND VILLAGE HALL

This little gem really goes unnoticed as a community asset. I attended the AGM of the village hall committee last week and my word, how hard they work to keep the hall in good shape. The toilets have been refurbished to a high standard and other works are ongoing. Chairman Simon Leney emphasised the importance of keeping the fabric of the building in good shape. Work in progress is to install new lockers and floor repairs. With limited resources the committee are doing wonders. Hopefully with a little bit of studwork removal the Cross in Hand Bowls club will be holding short mat sessions in the winter. As well as carpet and furniture sales the other activities at the hall are as follows: Participation is offered in a wide range of events, Heathfield Boxing Fitness: .The perfect mix of non-contact boxing, circuits and functional fitness to help you get fit and lose weight in a very friendly and fun environment. Suitable for men and women of all ages, abilities and fitness levels. Run by qualified boxing coaches with over 20 years’ experience, one of whom is a former national champion and England International. Thursday evening 7-8pm. Contact: Brian Harvey: 07969 199436 or email [email protected] Cross in Hand Ringcraft: We’re a friendly group that meet each Tuesday evening at 7pm (except in August), our principal aim is to give help and training to those who wish to show their dogs, whether it be at local ’fun shows’ or slightly more focused ’open shows’ up to the heady aspirations of ’Championship’ Shows leading in your wildest dreams to the Green Carpet at Crufts. But you don’t need to have any desire or inclination to show - bring your dog to socialise under supervision. Have a cup of tea and biscuits - sometimes even cake! Have a chat about dogs - or anything - with likeminded people. Contact: Debbie Felstead: 07759 261670 [email protected] Anita Gunn School of Dance Mondays 11am - 12pm. Keep Fit class for all ages and all abilities. Contact Anita Gunn on: 01435 873226 or: [email protected] for more information. Anita also runs- Mondays 1:45 to 2:45 pm, Adult Cecchetti ballet class for all grades up to and including Intermediate. Contact Anita Gunn on: 01435 873226 or: [email protected] for more information. ((BOUNCE))- 3 WORDS, FUN, FRIENDLY, FIERCE!: This class is a hit style workout, bringing that heart rate up and down in stages! Burning around 700 calories per class and using all your muscle groups to ensure no toning is left behind - we are that couple day gym session all packed into 1 hour class. We also now offer a ((B))alance class! Which is 45 minutes of yoga & Pilates style choreography with a ((BOUNCE)) twist on it! Giving your life that bit of Zen, working on the mind, balance and core! We also offer child friendly classes: http://www.bookwhen.com/bounceheathfield Dog Training Berwick Obedience has been using the Cross in Hand village for over 20 years for Dog Training. Diane Jones is a Kennel Club Accredited Instructor. Classes start at puppy level and you can work through to advance teaching your dogs to use their brains. Diane teaches retrieve, scent work, send away, and lots more. Heelwork to Music is another way your dog can bond with you having more fun. Please contact Diane on: 01435 830265 or: 07761788689. FSK Karate and Kickboxing Club Welcome to FSK Martial Arts Club. We have been open since 1994. We have been teaching in Heathfield for 30 years. We teach all ages in Karate and Kickboxing and have produced many Black Belts, Champions and Medalists in a variety of disciplines and in most of the major National and International Bodies. We have classes for 3 years and above. Website: www.fsk-karate.info Email: [email protected]. Pink Fox Fitness – BOOSTfit With heart pumping popular music, stress busting beats and soul empowering songs BOOSTfit is on a mission to give your body and mind a workout you will never get bored of. We take a variety of class formats and combine them to put a spotlight on your mental and physical wellness, in a friendly non-judgmental and pressure free community. Email: [email protected] Mobile: 07368 552652 For more information and bookings go to the Cross in Hand Village hall website

SPA VALLEY RAILWAY

Darches Wood Bridge

Heathfield Tunnel is open from 10:00 to 17:00 on Friday 13th, Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th June. This coincides with 60yrs since the Cuckoo Line between Eridge and Hailsham, including this tunnel closed. Freight of course carried on north from Hailsham until April 1968 so locos probably used part of the tunnel for running around.

There ￼has of course been costs associated with this opening by the Spa Valley Railway and we are charging a small admission fee to help support this. It is just £1 per adult and 50p per child. We'll be able to accept cash or card at the Southern portal entrance. The Northern portal is not open. Throughout the event the Spa Valley Railway is running a FREE bus service thanks to the Bromley Bus Group linking Heathfield Tunnel to Tunbridge Wells West (Sainsbury's). If you're into your disused railways this is as close as we're probably going to get to recreating the Cuckoo Line. There are visiting steam and diesel engines, all prototypical of what ran on the Cuckoo Line including a recreation of the last steam train on 12th June 1965 with BR Standard 4MT 80144 and 13th June 1965 with U Class 31803. There'll be photographic displays of the line, vintage films being played and a very intensive train service. You can find Heathfield Tunnel at Station Rd, Station Approach, Heathfield TN21 0AA. What3words: novel.passport.skirting. Parking is available in Heathfield for those visiting by car. Thousands of volunteer hours have gone into making this possible and we hope you're able to join us.

https://www.spavalleyrailway.co.uk/.../7451/cuckoo-line-gala

BRIGHT SPARK SPORTS: Bright Spark Sports Summer Camp at Blackboys CE School. Looking for holiday plans that keep kids active and entertained? Our two-week camp combines: • Glow-in-the-dark Dodgeball • Nerf Wars • Bubble Football • Multi-Sports Challenges • Arts & Crafts Dates: • Tues 29th–Thurs 31st July • Tues 5th–Thurs 7th Aug Time: 8:30am–4:30pm (£29.50/day) Spaces are limited and filling fast—don’t let your child miss out on a summer of fun, new skills, and friends! Book now: www.brightsparksports.co.uk/blackboys-holiday-camp

LAKEDOWN BREWING COMPANY and TAP ROOM

Ideas for gifts? Look no further. Merch: T-shirts, hoodies, caps, totes and other clobber - all available at the taproom. Takeaway Beer: Pop in and pick up - with volume discounts: the more you buy the more you save! Brewery Tour: Book your date on our website: https://lakedownbrewing.com/products/lakedown-brewery-tour Vouchers: Available in increments of £10 - email [email protected] to purchase Beer Delivery: Purchase through our website for delivery to your door (or someone else's:) https://lakedownbrewing.com/collections/public-sales Guided Lakes Walk and Lunch: Email [email protected] for dates / times and more info. Find us at Lakedown Taproom, Swife Lane, TN21 8UX