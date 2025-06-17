Cross in Hand Village News

CONGRATULATIONS, SIR ROGER DALTREY

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CONGRATULATIONS SIR ROGER DALTREY

Congratulations to the newly enobled Sir Roger Daltrey. I feel that this is an honour richly deserved. From his glory days as lead singer of The Who, Sir Roger has subtly morphed from pop star to stalwart supporter of Heathfield and the villages of the surrounding countryside. From his home in Swife Lane he developed Lakedown, now a beautifully run and managed trout fishery with its own timber lodge, serving delicious food and drink in almost magical surroundings. Close by is the Lakedown Tap Room selling carefully crafted beers brewed by family members in Uckfield. But locals know all that. What many don't know is his background in attempting to help the town's young people. And how that grew into support for Heathfield's older folk too. In September 2021 I attended the formal opening of the town's Age Concern Men’s Shed, where Sir Roger is a patron, and he undertook the opening ceremony. The men’s shed operate by inviting men can find it difficult to build social connections and rarely discuss or share personal issues, this friendly and welcoming environment encourages men to feel part of a ‘shedding community’ and can help alleviate feelings of loneliness and isolation. While talking to him he said how difficult it had proved to find support for local teens, saying he often used to see them sleeping at bus stops or shop doorways, as there was nowhere for them to go and nothing to do. He tried putting pressure on various authorities for a facility to be built but was sadly unsuccessful. In the meantime, he has quietly supported the Teenage Cancer Trust. At the weekend we spent an hour watching the trout leap and sipping a Lakedown beer. Sir Roger turned up with friends, on the day his knighthood was announced. There was a subdued rumble of congratulation, then everyone left him to it.

AMYS COOKERY SCHOOL BLACKBOYS

Opening Men's Shed

The sun is shining, Summer is around the corner and I am excited to share my summer workshops with you! They are run from my family home in Blackboys village, a warm and nurturing environment. As a child I had an illness, controlled by diet, which required that I learnt to cook from a very young age. This was the best life skill I could have been provided with, as when I left home it helped me to make friends, introduced me to my husband, gave me the confidence to host dinner parties, feed fussy toddlers, win over the staff room, host intergenerational family gatherings (Christmas for 28 last year is my record to date!) and whip up something last minute for the PTA cake sale! I have been a children's nurse for 15 years and whilst passionate to keep my registration and continue ad hoc with this, the hours are not so conducive to family life, home cooked meals and time around the table hearing about my children's day. Which, is of upmost importance to me. Linking my favourite things: to cook and to look after children, shared with my passion that life needs to slow down and simplify, which can often be achieved around a home cooked meal and family time... I bring to you Amy's Cookery School. I want to teach children how to rustle up a delicious mid-week supper, how to woo their future admirer, how to stay healthy (which for me is all about balance... I love the naughty sweet stuff too!) and how to bake something truly delicious. The added benefit for you... they bring it home for you to enjoy too! The fact I can do this from my home, in my slippers,. with a cup of tea, makes me feel like this is a meant to be lifegoal! Please feel free to get in touch if you have any questions, or would like to book. I cannot wait to cook with your children: [email protected] or; 0753599847 www.amyscookeryschool.com

CROSS in HAND AMENITIES SOCIETY

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attention all dogs - The Dog Poo Fairy now collects in St Bart's car park. Make sure you tell your owners and walkers.

RUDE MECHANICAL THEATRE COMPANY GENTLE HARRY’S FARM

Roger Daltrey. Opening the Mens Shed. With Patrick Coffey HWPC and Huw Merriman

"It’s a breathless July in 1957. Agnes and Minnie just loved their boarding school, The Gables School for Jolly Nice Girls! But first, before domestic science college - and husbands after that, they would have such a twiffic summer under the blissful blue of Gentle Harry's Farm! Then of all things they find some bounders have burst into the bank in Eastbury and nicked the cash! And the place is swarming with coppers! Bliss! Bliss in abundance! Meanwhile the brown eyed cows chew - and the magpies chatter. It will buzz with hilarity, sigh with tenderness and chirrup with gentle satire." Local Dates: Sunday 29 June Rushlake Green TN21: Wednesday 30 July The Star Waldron TN21 0RA. Main Office Telephone: 01323 50126 Email: [email protected] Mobile Office: 07553 082901:

SPA VALLEY RAILWAY

Hundreds of steam buffs joined Heathfield families to take a tour of the town's railway tunnel last weekend. It was part of a celebration by the Spa Valley Railway to mark 60 years since the Cuckoo Line closed to rail traffic. Since then the tunnel has remained mainly closed. Spa Valley organised a celebratory weekend at their Tunbridge Wells HQ where visitors could take a classic bus journey to Heathfield and walk the tunnel. Most of us have peered at it as we escort our dogs along the Cuckoo Trail. The prevailing opinion of people who took the walk was how shameful it is to see the line made redundant and closed. And how valuable it would be if this, and others like the Uckfield-Lewes link, could be re-opened. Someone in the Beeching era had been desperately short-sighted, they felt, particularly with huge house building schemes along the Cuckoo trail now placing even more pressure on our roads.

ANTIQUES MARKET - TUESDAY and SATURDAY

Market. OPEN 0700-1300 Tuesday 24 June 2025, TN21 8RA East Sussex. Don't Miss it! You’ll find Used & Collectable Hand Tools –Vintage Fashion-Postcards -Ephemera-Clothes-Jewellery-Silver-Bric a Brac-Glassware-Vintage items- Furniture-Militaria-Artwork-Photographs –Antique Bottles - General Stalls & Plants, Fresh Food Stalls, Fishmonger. House clearance dealers selling every week. Free Customer Parking - Burwash Lane Field TN21 8RA. This weekly Antiques & Collectables market is open every Tuesday & Saturday and has ben established for over 50 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Congratulations to the newly enobled Sir Roger Daltrey. I feel that this is an honour richly deserved. From his glory days as lead singer of The Who, Sir Roger has subtly morphed from pop star to stalwart supporter of Heathfield and the villages of the surrounding countryside. From his home in Swife Lane he developed Lakedown, now a beautifully run and managed trout fishery with its own timber lodge, serving delicious food and drink in almost magical surroundings. Close by is the Lakedown Tap Room selling carefully crafted beers brewed by family members in Uckfield. But locals know all that. What many don't know is his background in attempting to help the town's young people. And how that grew into support for Heathfield's older folk too. In September 2021 I attended the formal opening of the town's Age Concern Men’s Shed, where Sir Roger is a patron, and he undertook the opening ceremony. The men’s shed operate by inviting men can find it difficult to build social connections and rarely discuss or share personal issues, this friendly and welcoming environment encourages men to feel part of a ‘shedding community’ and can help alleviate feelings of loneliness and isolation. While talking to him he said how difficult it had proved to find support for local teens, saying he often used to see them sleeping at bus stops or shop doorways, as there was nowhere for them to go and nothing to do. He tried putting pressure on various authorities for a facility to be built but was sadly unsuccessful. In the meantime, he has quietly supported the Teenage Cancer Trust. At the weekend we spent an hour watching the trout leap and sipping a Lakedown beer. Sir Roger turned up with friends, on the day his knighthood was announced. There was a subdued rumble of congratulation, then everyone left him to it.

AMYS COOKERY SCHOOL BLACKBOYS

The sun is shining, Summer is around the corner and I am excited to share my summer workshops with you! They are run from my family home in Blackboys village, a warm and nurturing environment. As a child I had an illness, controlled by diet, which required that I learnt to cook from a very young age. This was the best life skill I could have been provided with, as when I left home it helped me to make friends, introduced me to my husband, gave me the confidence to host dinner parties, feed fussy toddlers, win over the staff room, host intergenerational family gatherings (Christmas for 28 last year is my record to date!) and whip up something last minute for the PTA cake sale! I have been a children's nurse for 15 years and whilst passionate to keep my registration and continue ad hoc with this, the hours are not so conducive to family life, home cooked meals and time around the table hearing about my children's day. Which, is of upmost importance to me. Linking my favourite things: to cook and to look after children, shared with my passion that life needs to slow down and simplify, which can often be achieved around a home cooked meal and family time... I bring to you Amy's Cookery School. I want to teach children how to rustle up a delicious mid-week supper, how to woo their future admirer, how to stay healthy (which for me is all about balance... I love the naughty sweet stuff too!) and how to bake something truly delicious. The added benefit for you... they bring it home for you to enjoy too! The fact I can do this from my home, in my slippers,. with a cup of tea, makes me feel like this is a meant to be lifegoal! Please feel free to get in touch if you have any questions, or would like to book. I cannot wait to cook with your children: [email protected] or; 0753599847 www.amyscookeryschool.com

CROSS in HAND AMENITIES SOCIETY

Attention all dogs - The Dog Poo Fairy now collects in St Bart's car park. Make sure you tell your owners and walkers.

RUDE MECHANICAL THEATRE COMPANY GENTLE HARRY’S FARM

"It’s a breathless July in 1957. Agnes and Minnie just loved their boarding school, The Gables School for Jolly Nice Girls! But first, before domestic science college - and husbands after that, they would have such a twiffic summer under the blissful blue of Gentle Harry's Farm! Then of all things they find some bounders have burst into the bank in Eastbury and nicked the cash! And the place is swarming with coppers! Bliss! Bliss in abundance! Meanwhile the brown eyed cows chew - and the magpies chatter. It will buzz with hilarity, sigh with tenderness and chirrup with gentle satire." Local Dates: Sunday 29 June Rushlake Green TN21: Wednesday 30 July The Star Waldron TN21 0RA. Main Office Telephone: 01323 50126 Email: [email protected] Mobile Office: 07553 082901:

SPA VALLEY RAILWAY

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hundreds of steam buffs joined Heathfield families to take a tour of the town's railway tunnel last weekend. It was part of a celebration by the Spa Valley Railway to mark 60 years since the Cuckoo Line closed to rail traffic. Since then the tunnel has remained mainly closed. Spa Valley organised a celebratory weekend at their Tunbridge Wells HQ where visitors could take a classic bus journey to Heathfield and walk the tunnel. Most of us have peered at it as we escort our dogs along the Cuckoo Trail. The prevailing opinion of people who took the walk was how shameful it is to see the line made redundant and closed. And how valuable it would be if this, and others like the Uckfield-Lewes link, could be re-opened. Someone in the Beeching era had been desperately short-sighted, they felt, particularly with huge house building schemes along the Cuckoo trail now placing even more pressure on our roads.

ANTIQUES MARKET - TUESDAY and SATURDAY

Market. OPEN 0700-1300 Tuesday 24 June 2025, TN21 8RA East Sussex. Don't Miss it! You’ll find Used & Collectable Hand Tools –Vintage Fashion-Postcards -Ephemera-Clothes-Jewellery-Silver-Bric a Brac-Glassware-Vintage items- Furniture-Militaria-Artwork-Photographs –Antique Bottles - General Stalls & Plants, Fresh Food Stalls, Fishmonger. House clearance dealers selling every week. Free Customer Parking - Burwash Lane Field TN21 8RA. This weekly Antiques & Collectables market is open every Tuesday & Saturday and has ben established for over 50 years.