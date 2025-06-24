Cross in Hand Village News

NEW REGENCY BUSES to ENTER SERVICE on the A29A Route HEATHFIELD to BRIGHTON

We're excited to announce the launch of 24 brand-new Regency buses this summer, with one of the new vehicles heading out on a public roadshow across Eastbourne, Hailsham and Lewes on Friday 27 June. The new fleet will run on the well-loved Regency Routes 28, 29 and 29A, which connect Brighton, Lewes, Hailsham, Eastbourne, Uckfield, Heathfield, Crowborough and Tunbridge Wells. These new British-built buses represent an investment of over £7 million and form part of our wider £19 million investment in new vehicles for East Sussex since last year. They feature a bold new design, and a host of upgrades designed to enhance the passenger experience. On board, passengers will find comfy upgraded seating, USB-A and USB-C charging at every seat, and free WiFi as standard. Upstairs, they can enjoy a social seating area and a dedicated table with integrated wireless phone charging. Free morning newspapers will also be available on board. As with the rest of the Brighton & Hove Buses fleet, these vehicles also include key accessibility features such as dementia-friendly flooring, audio-visual next stop announcements, and a hearing loop system, helping ensure a more inclusive travel experience for all. The roadshow offers members of the public a first look at one of the new buses, along with the chance to speak to the team and pick up free timetables and giveaways. Roadshow timings and locations: Eastbourne - Terminus Road (outside Barclays) | 10:00 - 11:30 Hailsham - High Street bus stop | 12:10 - 13:40 Lewes - School Hill Bottom bus stop | 14:30 - 16:00 These new buses will enter service shortly after the event, and passengers will be able to travel on them along Regency Routes 28, 29 and 29A.Nick Hill, Commercial Director at Brighton & Hove Buses, said: “We’re proud to be investing in our communities with these 24 brand-new Regency buses. They represent our continued commitment to making local travel more comfortable, accessible, and inclusive for everyone. We can’t wait for our passengers to experience them firsthand.” Well done Regency Buses - the Brighton service from Heathfield is valued and very well supported. One of the amazing USPs as to why the service is so popular is that the service runs on time.

A267 ROAD SAFETY GROUP

There was a serious accident involving two vans at the Cross in Hand junction of the A267 and A265late Friday evening June 20. Sussex Police said three people were taken to hospital following the accident. The Air Ambulance was involved. Three men are being treated in hospital. Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police on 101, quoting serial 1818 of the 20/6.”

HOW TO HELP BEES IN HOT WEATHER

How to help Bees: and support the environment. Fruit. It can develop harmful bacteria and threaten the entire hive. Why not set up a bee-friendly watering station?: • Use a shallow dish of fresh water. • Add small stones or sticks so bees can land safely. • For extra benefit, sprinkle in a pinch of pink Himalayan salt — it provides essential minerals bees need to regulate hive temperature (about 90°F), crucial for honey and raising young. Most important: Let bees forage naturally. Avoid direct feeding — it’s better for their health and immunity.

ST BARTHOLOMEW’S CHURCH, DARCH’S WOOD

A new dog bin has been installed by the entrance of St Bartholomew's Church car park. Please pick up after your dog and use the bin provided. Thank you.

SPORTS INFRASTRUCTURE FUND HEATHFIED PARK CRICKET CLUB

The funding comes from the Sports Infrastructure Fund; a new funding programme launched in October 2024 by Wealden District Council. The programme will invest up to £600,000 over the next three years to enhance and improve outdoor sports pitches and facilities throughout the district. Heathfield Park Cricket Club has received £16,000 from the council’s Sports Infrastructure Fund which will contribute towards the installation of new cricket nets at the cricket ground on School Hill, Heathfield. Buxted Park Cricket Club has also received £12,000 to install hybrid cricket wickets at Buxted Park and Maresfield Recreation Ground. These sites are widely used by many members of the community. The practice nets at Heathfield are old and no longer met Cricket Board standards, making urgent replacement necessary to allow play to continue. Without financial support from Wealden council, the quality of the site and its facilities would have declined further. This would have reduced the availability of facilities, leading to fewer teams — particularly junior and Sunday-friendly teams – and would have reduced the availability at this site. Hybrid cricket wickets is a relatively new technology and should help to protect and improve the existing playing surfaces at Buxted Park and Maresfield Recreation Ground. The funding meets the recommended actions of the Playing Pitch and Outdoor Sports Strategy by supporting community-use and the enhancement and protection of the long-term future of cricket at these sites.

NEIGHBOURHOOD WATCH QUISHING

New quishing alert: £3.5 million lost last year to fraudulent QR codes. Action Fraud is urging people to look out for rogue QR codes, after 784 reports of ‘quishing’ were made to Action Fraud between April 2024 and April 2025, with almost £3.5 million lost.

A new alert has been issued by Action Fraud, warning about quishing, a form of phishing where a fraudulent QR code is scanned, designed to steal personal and financial information. The warning encourages people to stay vigilant and double check QR codes to see if they are malicious, or have been tampered with, before scanning them online or in public spaces. Claire Webb, Acting Director of Action Fraud, said: “QR codes are becoming increasingly common in everyday life, whether it’s scanning one to pay for parking, or receiving an email asking to verify an online account. However, reporting shows cyber criminals are increasingly using quishing as a way to trick the public out of their personal and financial information. “We’re urging people to stop and check before scanning QR codes, to avoid becoming a victim of quishing. Look out for QR codes that may have been tampered with in open spaces, or emails and texts that might include rogue codes. If you’re in doubt, contact the organisation directly. You can follow our advice on quishing, on our website at: www.actionfraud.police.uk to help protect yourself.” Action Fraud can reveal that quishing happens most frequently in car parks, with criminals using stickers to tamper with QR codes on parking machines. Quishing also occurred on online shopping platforms, where sellers received a QR code via email to either verify accounts or to receive payment for sold items. Reports also showed phishing attacks were taking place impersonating HMRC, or other UK government schemes, targeting people with QR codes designed to steal personal and financial details. What can you do avoid being a victim of quishing? QR codes used in pubs or restaurants are usually safe to scan. Scanning QR codes in open spaces (like stations and car parks) might pose a greater risk. Check for signs that codes may have been tampered with (usually by a sticker placed over the legitimate QR code). If in doubt, do not scan them: use a search engine to find the official website or app for the organisation you need to make a payment to. If you receive an email with a QR code in it, and you're asked to scan it, you should be cautious due to an increase in these types of 'quishing' attacks. Finally, we recommend that you use the QR-scanner that comes with your phone, rather than using an app downloaded from an app store. If you receive a suspicious email, report it by forwarding it to [email protected] Find out how to protect yourself from fraud: https://stopthinkfraud.campaign.gov.uk