Cross in Hand Village News

Saturday, July 19 from noon-11pm at Upper Brookhouse Farm, Framfield. This is a day-long music and crafts festival with 11 hours of live music, local food producers, craft activities and a selection of real Sussex ciders. Did you catch much of Glastonbury on the telly? We love live music, but we like it to be at a volume that lets us have long, meaningful conversations at the same time. Yes, we sound like grumpy old codgers. But we know what we like. And if the idea of half a million people in a field sounds pretty awful to you too, perhaps our little local cider festival is more your bag? Book Your Tickets for Waking the Cider Festival. We can sum it up as “like Glasto, but gentle” but if you want more info, read on for our Festival FAQs… Where the heck are you? The Cidery is at: Upper Brookhouse Farmhouse, Brookhouse Lane, Framfield, TN22 5QJ. Our What//Three//Words location is: acute.fermented.begin (pretty pleased to have the word “fermented” in there, given it’s how our cider is made) We know some people intend to walk and we strongly encourage it rather than driving. There are footpaths from Ridgewood, Manor Park and all the villages around us. You can plan your local ramble to the farm here. Can we bring the kids? Yes, absolutely. We’ve got lots of activities planned but to be honest, the grown-ups have a great time doing the crafts too. If you’d rather palm the kids off on a babysitter, we support your choices. Is it dog friendly? Dogs are welcome at our regular tap nights, but for our Waking The Cider festival, it’s just going to be way too busy for pooches. Please leave them at home or send them off on a little visit. Will I need to pee in a hedge? No. Please don’t. We’ve spanked a lot of cash on proper toilets, so please use them. Is everything included in the ticket price? Yes! Except for your food and drinks, everything is included in your ticket. We hate it when you go to a festival and they sting you for every tiny thing. I don’t like cider. Can I still come? Yes, we run an inclusive cidery here. Expect a full bar with as many local options as possible. Beers brewed in the parish, locally produced wines. We’ve also got some lovely alcohol-free options like apple juice spritzers and our new Shrub aperitivo. It’s going to be a lovely long day with a lotsa fun to be had. Pace yourself and consider your strategy. Maybe switch over to a refreshing apple juice spritzer when the sun’s high in the sky, then treat yourself to a pint of the good stuff when your favourite band comes on. A cider glass with people dancing in the background! The bottom field is going to be the carpark and we’ll put up loads of signs so you know where you’re going. If you’re planning to come by helicopter, you’ll have to park it somewhere else after dropping off your mates. Can I bring a picnic? Well, we won’t stop you but we have some amazing local food vendors coming and we’d really like you to help us support them. Why not treat yourself to pizza, spuds, Nepalese, and Mexican food. All available to buy on the day. Do I need to bring a chair? Yes, we strongly encourage you to. We have a limited number of benches but unless you like parking your arse on grass, bring a chair or blanket to sit on. We aren’t expecting a moshpit (our backs can’t cope with headbanging anymore) so you’re free to set up a little seating area, safe in the knowledge it (probably) won’t get trampled on. What if it rains? We’ve borrowed a load of big tents. So if there’s a bit of drizzle we have some shelter for everyone. If the weather is appalling then we’ll reschedule. And worst case scenario if that doesn’t work, we’ll give out refunds. If you just change your plans and you let us know by 10th July, you can have a refund. Even if it’s sunny. Can we camp over? Yes! You’ll need a camping ticket though and we have limited space for tents. So book your camping ticket early! What else is there to do except drink cider? We’ve got lots of craft activities planned to keep you busy (but in a nice, relaxing, slow way). Make bread twists over the fire, do some claywork, and create paracord survival bracelets so you can pretend you’re Bear Grylls. Bread Twists over the fire. Where will I sleep? Well, that’s up to you. Kick-out’s at 11pm so after that it’s off to your own bed, your tent (book your camping in advance) or to one of these places nearby: Very cool glamping option within walking distance. Caravan site in Framfield. Air bnb’s near Framfield plus The Stables. Pubs with rooms: Buxted and Blackboys. Hotels: Premier Inn, East Sussex National, Horsted Place Okay, okay you’ve convinced me and overcome all the barriers to me buying a ticket, it’s almost like you planned this as some sort of marketing tactic – How can I buy? Get your tickets now for £30, with multi-buy discounts and camping spots available.