Cross in Hand Village News
CROSS in HAND VILLAGE NEWS JULY 11 2025
SEWERAGE DISCHARGE.
The heavens opened for the first time after many weeks of Saharan weather on Sunday 6 July. Causing major discharges of water / sewerage into our local rivers and streams. Blackboys, Framfield, Cross in Hand and Horam all experienced severe discharges into Tickerage Stream, Framfield Stream, Bull River, Cuckmere River, and Waldron Ghyll. All this data was taken from: https://www.sewagemap.co.uk/?asset_id=SRN0593&company=Southern+Water.Detailed discharges are as follows: Blackboys: Tickerage Stream - 5hrs09min. Framfield: Framfield Stream – 2hrs 57mins. Cross in Hand: Back Lane Bull River 1hr 21 mins. Furness Lane: Cuckmere River 1hr 20 mins. Cowden Hall Lane: Waldron Ghyll 7hrs 15 mins this discharge is still ongoing.
Data taken from Flood mapper gave the following information 7/6/2025, 5:13:03 PM - 7/8/2025, 9:15:48 AM 1438.93 mins of discharge,
Framfield and Blackboys residents will know that Southern Water operates a very large pumping station in Gun Road, adjacent to the recently repaired Shawford Bridge. It is reported on the government website that treated water is continuously pumped into Tickerage Stream from the station.
CURTAIN CALL FOR CORDELIA
Kellie McDowell of Cross in Hand who runs dance academy Balletbesque explained how her pupil, Cordelia Le-Fleming, achieved a Distinction in her recent Grade 1 ballet exam. She'd rehearsed a solo dance, 'Picking Blackberries' in preparation for an appearance in the main arena at the Hadlow Down Village Fete. As we all know, Saturday was the first day of heavy rain since March and the heaviest storm coincided with Cordelia's entrance. However, the brave girl performed her dance faultlessly - to shouts and cheers from drenched onlookers. If courage and professionalism are keys to a successful career in dance, then Cordelia should get fitted for a tutu and buy her first ballet shoes right now. Well done.
A267 ROAD SAFETY GROUP
There was a two-vehicle collision on the A267 on Tuesday 3 July just south of Isenhurst Junction. It is good to report there were no serious injuries. This accident is number 16 since January 1 2025 on the stretch of the A267 from Mayfield to Horam. Please drive carefully, especially at night remember East Sussex is ‘Deer Country.’
BIGNOSE and BEARDY - WALKING the CIDER FESTIVAL
Saturday, July 19 from noon-11pm at Upper Brookhouse Farm, Framfield. This is a day-long music and crafts festival with 11 hours of live music, local food producers, craft activities and a selection of real Sussex ciders. Did you catch much of Glastonbury on the telly? We love live music, but we like it to be at a volume that lets us have long, meaningful conversations at the same time. Yes, we sound like grumpy old codgers. But we know what we like. And if the idea of half a million people in a field sounds pretty awful to you too, perhaps our little local cider festival is more your bag? Book Your Tickets for Waking the Cider Festival. We can sum it up as “like Glasto, but gentle” but if you want more info, read on for our Festival FAQs… Where the heck are you? The Cidery is at: Upper Brookhouse Farmhouse, Brookhouse Lane, Framfield, TN22 5QJ. Our What//Three//Words location is: acute.fermented.begin (pretty pleased to have the word “fermented” in there, given it’s how our cider is made) We know some people intend to walk and we strongly encourage it rather than driving. There are footpaths from Ridgewood, Manor Park and all the villages around us. You can plan your local ramble to the farm here. Can we bring the kids? Yes, absolutely. We’ve got lots of activities planned but to be honest, the grown-ups have a great time doing the crafts too. If you’d rather palm the kids off on a babysitter, we support your choices. Is it dog friendly? Dogs are welcome at our regular tap nights, but for our Waking The Cider festival, it’s just going to be way too busy for pooches. Please leave them at home or send them off on a little visit. Will I need to pee in a hedge? No. Please don’t. We’ve spanked a lot of cash on proper toilets, so please use them. Is everything included in the ticket price? Yes! Except for your food and drinks, everything is included in your ticket. We hate it when you go to a festival and they sting you for every tiny thing. I don’t like cider. Can I still come? Yes, we run an inclusive cidery here. Expect a full bar with as many local options as possible. Beers brewed in the parish, locally produced wines. We’ve also got some lovely alcohol-free options like apple juice spritzers and our new Shrub aperitivo. It’s going to be a lovely long day with a lotsa fun to be had. Pace yourself and consider your strategy. Maybe switch over to a refreshing apple juice spritzer when the sun’s high in the sky, then treat yourself to a pint of the good stuff when your favourite band comes on. A cider glass with people dancing in the background! The bottom field is going to be the carpark and we’ll put up loads of signs so you know where you’re going. If you’re planning to come by helicopter, you’ll have to park it somewhere else after dropping off your mates. Can I bring a picnic? Well, we won’t stop you but we have some amazing local food vendors coming and we’d really like you to help us support them. Why not treat yourself to pizza, spuds, Nepalese, and Mexican food. All available to buy on the day. Do I need to bring a chair? Yes, we strongly encourage you to. We have a limited number of benches but unless you like parking your arse on grass, bring a chair or blanket to sit on. We aren’t expecting a moshpit (our backs can’t cope with headbanging anymore) so you’re free to set up a little seating area, safe in the knowledge it (probably) won’t get trampled on. What if it rains? We’ve borrowed a load of big tents. So if there’s a bit of drizzle we have some shelter for everyone. If the weather is appalling then we’ll reschedule. And worst case scenario if that doesn’t work, we’ll give out refunds. If you just change your plans and you let us know by 10th July, you can have a refund. Even if it’s sunny. Can we camp over? Yes! You’ll need a camping ticket though and we have limited space for tents. So book your camping ticket early! What else is there to do except drink cider? We’ve got lots of craft activities planned to keep you busy (but in a nice, relaxing, slow way). Make bread twists over the fire, do some claywork, and create paracord survival bracelets so you can pretend you’re Bear Grylls. Bread Twists over the fire. Where will I sleep? Well, that’s up to you. Kick-out’s at 11pm so after that it’s off to your own bed, your tent (book your camping in advance) or to one of these places nearby: Very cool glamping option within walking distance. Caravan site in Framfield. Air bnb’s near Framfield plus The Stables. Pubs with rooms: Buxted and Blackboys. Hotels: Premier Inn, East Sussex National, Horsted Place Okay, okay you’ve convinced me and overcome all the barriers to me buying a ticket, it’s almost like you planned this as some sort of marketing tactic – How can I buy? Get your tickets now for £30, with multi-buy discounts and camping spots available.
RAYSTEDE SUMMER FAMILY LEARNING DAYS
Raystede’s Summer Family Learning Days begin on Wednesday 23 July, and they are taking place every Wednesday and Thursday from 10am – 4pm throughout the school holidays. It’s the perfect family day out to learn about animals. Explore our site, enjoy daily animal talks, take part in arts and crafts or watch an animal film show. Why not make a visit for their first set of learning days and follow the Happy Hopper trail to discover some fun facts about rabbits! Book your free ticket today: www.raystede.org/family-learning-days/
WAITROSE HEATHFIELD A BIG THANK YOU
On behalf of the disability players, parents & coaches of Eastbourne Borough ‘Spirit of Football’ Squad, can I please thank the amazing staff at Waitrose Heathfield who supplied us with free bottles of water this weekend for our training sessions! When I popped in there to buy extra supplies in case our children overheated I was asked why I wanted 48 bottles. Upon explaining why, the guy who served me went out of his way to cancel what I was doing on the self-service counter and had one of his team put it through another till for free! I was completely stunned, hugely grateful and super impressed with such amazing service and generosity. A brilliant gesture - thank you so much. It’s not the first time I’ve heard wonderful things about the store. We are very lucky to have such an amazing team in our town.
TN22 TRAVELLING TEA TRAYS CHARITY
A Wealden Lunch and Social Clubs for Older People. This organisation is a registered charity number 1175761 and please note, it is unlike other similar local operators who do not hold a Charity Registered Status. The club’s dedication to supporting the local community is superb. TN22 club: The TN22 club runs on alternate Wednesdays from 11am to 2.00pm in Hadlow Down village hall, Hut Lane, Hadlow Down. It is run by staff and volunteers who are passionate about combating social isolation and loneliness of older people. The Club offers entertainment and activities, a freshly prepared 2-course lunch, film afternoons, outings in the summer. Transportation by volunteer drivers. TN22 Plus Club: The TN22 Plus club runs on alternate Wednesdays in Hadlow Down and is especially tailored for people with memory loss, or mild to moderate dementia needs. The Plus club runs from 10.30am – 3.30pm and offers respite for carers as well as an activity-packed day for clients. The club offers personalised activities and one-to-one support, regular entertainment, a freshly cooked 2-course lunch, refreshments and volunteer transport. Travelling Tea Trays: Small groups meeting together in people’s homes offering companionship and conversation. It supports people to go out and socialise and make new friends in their local neighbourhood. Volunteers help the groups with transport and hosting the coffee mornings/afternoon teas. It is for people who may prefer smaller, more intimate group setting.
OPEN GARDEN
Enjoy a peaceful afternoon wandering through a beautiful garden, bursting with colour– all in support of Medecins Sans Frontiers. Field Parking available. £10 entry to include tea and cake. Children free. Save the date - Saturday 19th July 2pm-5pm No dogs Beware uneven steps and paths Location South Binns, Swife Lane, Broad Oak East Sussex, TN21 8UX
CANNINE CONCERN
Please take the time to photograph your doggies next to the postbox outside Sainsbury's, Heathfield, with this amazing topper supporting Canine Concern, a therapy dogs charity. Please email your photos to [email protected]