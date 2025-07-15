Cross in Hand Village News

Cross in Hand Tennis Club are delighted to invite you to join us at their Open Afternoon

CROSS IN HAND TENNIS CLUB OPEN AFTERNOON - Saturday 26th July from 2pm

Cross in Hand Tennis Club are delighted to invite you to join us at their Open Afternoon, from 2pm to 5pm on Saturday 26th July. The Open Afternoon is a chance to come and see what Cross in Hand Tennis Club is like, and get involved in some tennis and/or Pickleball activities.You can come along for as long as you like, and unless you wish to attend one of the free coached sessions there is no need to sign up in advance. Coached sessions include Juniors (4-7 yrs, 8-11 yrs, and 12+), Adults (Beginner/Improver, and Advanced), Cardio Tennis, and Live Ball. From 3pm we will be running Pickleball taster sessions, and there will also be social doubles play available throughout the afternoon. There will be demo rackets available for you to try, as well as refreshments for sale. If you have any questions, please contact the club on [email protected]

Cross In Hand Tennis Club, Hardy Roberts Playing Fields, Cross in Hand, Heathfield East Sussex TN21 0SNCross in Hand Tennis Club is located in the heart of East Sussex. It is one of the leading tennis venues in the area. The club offers first-class facilities which include five clay courts, three of which were resurfaced with Lano Grand in July 2020. The clay courts allow tennis to be played year-round and new LED floodlights extend the playing time on winter evenings. There is also a singles hard court which is marked up for Pickleball. We welcome players across the age and ability range, from county standard to beginners. There are sessions available to suit everyone, including coaching from Nick Andrews and the excellent Elevate Tennis Coaching team. There are also several men’s, ladies’, and mixed teams competing against other clubs throughout the year in Sussex, Wealden and Horam leagues. Members' activities include social club sessions (Mon and Wed mornings, Tues and Fri evenings and Sun afternoons), men's and ladies' match practice sessions (Wed and Thurs evenings) internal doubles ladders and annual club tournaments.All the social club sessions are included in your membership subscription which includes balls and floodlight use for those sessions. Adult group coached sessions include Cardio tennis on Saturdays and "Drills and Skills" on Fri mornings (extra cost, open to members and non members). Junior coaching takes place on Saturday mornings.

Courts can be booked by members via the website for free up to 2 weeks in advance. Pay and play is available to non-members during daylight hours and can be booked via the Bookings page of this website.

Regular social activities take place in the clubhouse which is equipped with a bar, changing rooms and a shower room, as well as a ping pong table and a darts board. Cross in Hand Tennis Club works in close cooperation with Tennis Sussex and the LTA.

A267 ROAD SAFETY GROUP

Since January 1 2025 there have been 16 accidents on the A267 from Mayfield roundabout to Horam. The latest a two-vehicle collision on the A267 on Tuesday 3 July just south of Isenhurst JunctionIt is good to report there were no serious injuries. Please drive carefully, especially at night remember East Sussex is ‘Deer Country.’

RAYSTEDE SUMMER FAMILY LEARNING DAYS

Raystede’s Summer Family Learning Days begin on Wednesday 23 July, and they are taking place every Wednesday and Thursday from 10am – 4pm throughout the school holidays. It’s the perfect family day out to learn about animals. Explore our site, enjoy daily animal talks, take part in arts and crafts or watch an animal film show. Why not make a visit for their first set of learning days and follow the Happy Hopper trail to discover some fun facts about rabbits! Book your free ticket today: www.raystede.org/family-learning-days/

BIGNOSE and BEARDY - WALKING the CIDER FESTIVAL

Saturday, July 19 from noon-11pm at Upper Brookhouse Farm, Framfield. This is a day-long music and crafts festival with 11 hours of live music, local food producers, craft activities and a selection of real Sussex ciders. Did you catch much of Glastonbury on the telly? We love live music, but we like it to be at a volume that lets us have long, meaningful conversations at the same time. Yes, we sound like grumpy old codgers. But we know what we like. And if the idea of half a million people in a field sounds pretty awful to you too, perhaps our little local cider festival is more your bag? Book Your Tickets for Waking the Cider Festival. We can sum it up as “like Glasto, but gentle” but if you want more info, read on for our Festival FAQs… Where the heck are you? The Cidery is at: Upper Brookhouse Farmhouse, Brookhouse Lane, Framfield, TN22 5QJ. Our What//Three//Words location is: acute.fermented.begin (pretty pleased to have the word “fermented” in there, given it’s how our cider is made) We know some people intend to walk and we strongly encourage it rather than driving. There are footpaths from Ridgewood, Manor Park and all the villages around us. You can plan your local ramble to the farm here. Can we bring the kids? Yes, absolutely. We’ve got lots of activities planned but to be honest, the grown-ups have a great time doing the crafts too. If you’d rather palm the kids off on a babysitter, we support your choices. Is it dog friendly? Dogs are welcome at our regular tap nights, but for our Waking The Cider festival, it’s just going to be way too busy for pooches. Please leave them at home or send them off on a little visit. Will I need to pee in a hedge? No. Please don’t. We’ve spanked a lot of cash on proper toilets, so please use them. Is everything included in the ticket price? Yes! Except for your food and drinks, everything is included in your ticket. We hate it when you go to a festival and they sting you for every tiny thing. I don’t like cider. Can I still come? Yes, we run an inclusive cidery here. Expect a full bar with as many local options as possible. Beers brewed in the parish, locally produced wines. We’ve also got some lovely alcohol-free options like apple juice spritzers and our new Shrub aperitivo. It’s going to be a lovely long day with a lotsa fun to be had. Pace yourself and consider your strategy. Maybe switch over to a refreshing apple juice spritzer when the sun’s high in the sky, then treat yourself to a pint of the good stuff when your favourite band comes on. A cider glass with people dancing in the background! The bottom field is going to be the carpark and we’ll put up loads of signs so you know where you’re going. If you’re planning to come by helicopter, you’ll have to park it somewhere else after dropping off your mates. Can I bring a picnic? Well, we won’t stop you but we have some amazing local food vendors coming and we’d really like you to help us support them. Why not treat yourself to pizza, spuds, Nepalese, and Mexican food. All available to buy on the day. Do I need to bring a chair? Yes, we strongly encourage you to. We have a limited number of benches but unless you like parking your arse on grass, bring a chair or blanket to sit on. We aren’t expecting a moshpit (our backs can’t cope with headbanging anymore) so you’re free to set up a little seating area, safe in the knowledge it (probably) won’t get trampled on. What if it rains? We’ve borrowed a load of big tents. So if there’s a bit of drizzle we have some shelter for everyone. If the weather is appalling then we’ll reschedule. And worst case scenario if that doesn’t work, we’ll give out refunds. If you just change your plans and you let us know by 10th July, you can have a refund. Even if it’s sunny. Can we camp over? Yes! You’ll need a camping ticket though and we have limited space for tents. So book your camping ticket early! What else is there to do except drink cider? We’ve got lots of craft activities planned to keep you busy (but in a nice, relaxing, slow way). Make bread twists over the fire, do some claywork, and create paracord survival bracelets so you can pretend you’re Bear Grylls. Bread Twists over the fire. Where will I sleep? Well, that’s up to you. Kick-out’s at 11pm so after that it’s off to your own bed, your tent (book your camping in advance) or to one of these places nearby: Very cool glamping option within walking distance. Caravan site in Framfield. Air bnb’s near Framfield plus The Stables. Pubs with rooms: Buxted and Blackboys. Hotels: Premier Inn, East Sussex National, Horsted Place Okay, okay you’ve convinced me and overcome all the barriers to me buying a ticket, it’s almost like you planned this as some sort of marketing tactic – How can I buy? Get your tickets now for £30, with multi-buy discounts and camping spots available.

Cross in Hand Tennis Club Grass Courts

HIGH STREET

To be confirmed. There are rumours that two Heathfield High Street shops are closing. If confirmed this will be a massive blow to our once vibrant local shopping experience. As one Sunday newspaper reported the demise of our rural High Streets is the lack of banking facilities. Heathfield has no recognised banking facilities other than the Heathfield Post Office which offers a limited service.

BARCLAYS HEATHFIED

There is a Barclays hub in the High Street parish council offices but once again offers a limited service

Services Available Power of attorney assistance If you need to let someone access your accounts, or need to do this for someone else, we can discuss your options and help you register here. Fraud and scams advice We can show you how you can protect you and your family from fraud and scams. We can also help if you’ve been a victim. Payments and transfers We can help with regular and one-off payments, moving money between your accounts, domestic and international payments, and paying bills online. Digital banking help We can help with online banking, as well as managing and opening accounts, account queries, reviewing transactions and registering for new products on your phone, tablet or computer. Bereavement assistance You can let us know here if someone who banks with us has passed away. Money management If you’re in financial difficulty or have money worries, we can provide support, guidance and mentoring on money management and financial health. Opening Hours Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. 9.30 am-2.45 pm Closed 1.00pm-1.30pm for lunch.

SEWERAGE DISCHARGE.

The heavens opened for the first time after many weeks ofSaharan weather on Sunday 6 July. Causing major discharges of water / sewerage into our local rivers and streams. Blackboys, Framfield, Cross in Hand and Horam all experienced severe discharges into Tickerage Stream, Framfield Stream, Bull River, Cuckmere River, and Waldron Ghyll. All this data was taken from:https://www.sewagemap.co.uk/?asset_id=SRN0593&company=Southern+Water.Detailed discharges are as follows: Blackboys: Tickerage Stream - 5hrs09min. Framfield: Framfield Stream – 2hrs 57mins. Cross in Hand: Back Lane Bull River 1hr 21 mins. Furness Lane: Cuckmere River 1hr 20 mins. Cowden Hall Lane: Waldron Ghyll 7hrs 15 mins this discharge is still ongoing.

Data taken from Flood mapper gave the followinginformation 7/6/2025, 5:13:03 PM 7/8/2025, 9:15:48 AM 1438.93 mins of discharge,

Framfield and Blackboys residents will know that Southern Water operates a very large pumping station in Gun Road, adjacent to the recently repaired Shawford Bridge. It is reported on the government website that treated water is continuously pumped into Tickerage Stream from the station.

CURTAIN CALL FOR CORDELIA

Kellie McDowell of Cross in Hand who runs dance academy Balletbesque explained how her pupil, Cordelia Le-Fleming, achieved a Distinction in her recent Grade 1 ballet exam. She'd rehearsed a solo dance, 'Picking Blackberries' in preparation for an appearance in the main arena at the Hadlow Down Village Fete. As we all know, Saturday was the first day of heavy rain since March and the heaviest storm coincided with Cordelia's entrance. However, the brave girl performed her dance faultlessly - to shouts and cheers from drenched onlookers. If courage and professionalism are keys to a successful career in dance, then Cordelia should get fitted for a tutu and buy her first ballet shoes right now. Well done.